Monday, June 15, 2020
Updated:

Trump administration rules that sex will be defined as man and woman on the basis of biology, reverses Obama-era diktat

The new rule passed by the DoHHS means that the revised sex discrimination protections will now be “according to the plain meaning of the word ‘sex’ as male or female and as determined by biology.”

OpIndia Staff

Trump administration defines sex as male and female
Image Credit: Alex Brandon/AP
134

The Department of Health and Human Services (DoHHS) under the Trump administration in the United States has decreed that sex will now be defined as male and female and as defined by biology. The move is a direct attack on the postmodern definitions of sex and gender which claim that there can be infinite number of genders, not just male and female, and gender is entirely independent of biological sex.

The new rule passed by the DoHHS means that the revised sex discrimination protections will now be “according to the plain meaning of the word ‘sex’ as male or female and as determined by biology.” Nondiscrimination protections in Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act bars discriminate on the basis of “race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability in certain health programs and activities.”

However, due to the twisted and nonscientific definition of sex invented by the LGBTQ+ community and its ‘allies’, the rule was changed to accommodate the idea that the meaning of sex in the said act included those based on gender identity. which was defined as “male, female, neither, or a combination of male and female.”

The decision by the Trump administration comes at a time when radical left-wing beliefs are running rampant among the medical community and thereby, risking the health of afflicted individuals. LGBTQ+ groups are not happy with the new decree and claim that it could jeopardise the health of people from the community.

