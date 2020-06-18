Facebook has appointed an abusive troll as policy head, who had earlier worked for Prashant Kishor

The ideological bias in several social media platforms, specifically Facebook and Twitter have been a subject of discussion worldwide for quite some time. The bias against conservative voices worldwide has led to a heated debate about political parties and ideologically motivated elements making inroads in the management of these platforms. The Cambridge Analytica fiasco blew the lid off how the Left was exploiting Facebook to silence political opponents. In fact, the role of Congress and how it had worked closely with Cambridge Analytica to skew elections was also revealed.

With the ideological bias being admitted by Facebook rather openly, several times we have seen employees of these social media giants displaying their hatred towards conservative voices. In India, the hate has been directed at PM Narendra Modi and any individual who is seen as supporting the Prime Minister.

Now, another employee of Facebook has emerged who has deep political connections and is now working overtime to malign not just PM Modi but also every individual who seems to disagree with the Left worldview. A Twitter account called Nyay-Sahay has been spewing venom against PM Modi and India for a rather long time. His tweets are often vile and abusive.

Abusive tweets of Nyay_Sahay

Abusive tweets of Nyay_Sahay

Abusive tweets of Nyay_Sahay

Abusive tweets of Nyay_Sahay

Abusive tweets of Nyay_Sahay

As can be seen just from his recent tweets, he has vilely abused the Prime Minister, batted for Rahul Gandhi, used abusive words and questioned the integrity of the country.

Even during the India-China stand-off, this handle has questioned the integrity of India and gone as far as to abuse the Prime Minister and anyone who supported India’s actions against China.

There are hundreds of such trolls who are abusive both on Facebook and Twitter. In fact, every social media platform is bound to have its share of filth. However, what makes this account particularly interesting is that he is currently an employee of Facebook.

Before he became anonymous to protect his identity while he heaps abuses, Nyay_Sahay went by the handle name was mazumdar_sid.

Previous account name of abusive troll Nyay_Sahay

How we know for sure that the handle was first Mazumdar_sid is because when that handle is searched, one sees several tweets that were previously addressed to mazumdar_sid but now shows nyay_sahay as the handle it was addressed to.

Proof of handle change

Siddharth Mazumdar used to add in his bio that he was a Public Affairs Professional. We looked for this handle on Twitter and tried to dig up some old tweets.

While digging the accounts old tweets, we found a Tweet by newspaper DNA that had tagged Siddharth Mazumdar to a article published written by him.

The significance of Amethi in Narendra Modi’s India plan http://t.co/CwU0dUOgww by @mazumdar_sid — DNA (@dna) May 6, 2014

Strangely, in this 2014 article, was all praises for Narendra Modi. In the article, which is still accessible on DNA, Siddharth Mazumdar had heaped praises on Narendra Modi and went to the extent of saying that PM Modi is essentially the answer to India’s woes. Slamming Congress for its misgovernance, Mazumdar had spoken about the case of Amethi and how it hardly resembles a VIP constituency. It is to be noted that before Smriti Irani won Amethi in 2019, the constituency was a Congress bastion ruled by Congress scions for decades.

In fact, before he changed his handle to anonymous Nyay_sahay, he also used to insult the Indian Army through a verified handle called sidmtweets.

Are you thinking why would anyone change his verified handle to @nyaysahay?



Reason- this Bigot was running away from his hateful anti-India tweets



After @mazumdar_sid, he changed handle to @sidmtweets



Check his tweets on Abhinandan after which he deactivated and changed handle pic.twitter.com/r4JwAcQLNd — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) June 18, 2020

One has to wonder then – what changed Siddharth Mazumdar to sidmtweets to Nyay_sahay? The faceless, nameless troll? We decided to dig further.

At the end of the DNA article, as an introduction of the author, it was mentioned that the writer is a foundign member of the Citizens for Accountable Governance.

Thereafter, tracking abusive troll Nyay_Sahay became easy.

We found the LinkedIn account of one Siddharth Mazumdar whose photograph had an uncanny resemblance to Nyay_Sahay’s previous Twitter account.

Picture on LinkedIn, Picture on Archived Twitter account

The LinkedIn account of Siddharth Mazumdar also mentioned him as the founding member of Citizens for Accountable Governance as well.

LinkedIn account of Siddharth Mazumdar

Here, we were now sure that Nyay_Sahay was indeed Siddharth Mazumdar. What a look at the LinkedIn profile also confirmed that Mazumdar was currently working with Facebook as their public policy manager.

LinkedIn account of Siddharth Mazumdar

So interestingly, the abusive troll who has abused the prime minister of the country, abused soldiers of India, sided with Pakistan and China, works at Facebook.

While that explains Facebook’s bias, it still doesn’t explain what made Siddharth Mazumdar change into an abusive troll.

For that, we looked into CAG of which, he claims to be the founding member.

CAG was “practically run” by Prashant Kishor. It was actually a brainchild of Prashant Kishor while he was running the campaign for Narendra Modi before the year 2014, says an article on QZ.com.

Excerpt from qz.com article

Further in the article, Siddharth Mazumdar is also mentioned. In the article, he is quoted as saying that though he has Left views on several issues,

Excerpt from qz.com article

In fact, the political tout for hire, Siddharth Mazumdar even profited off the name of PM Modi when he authored the book ‘Moditva’. Since he has admitted that his views on most issues were Leftist, it is evident that from the very beginning, Mazumdar was someone who was working for political touts like Prashant Kishore and thus, essentially, he was never ideologically rooted with PM Modi and was just a Leftist working a political job.

Siddarth Mazumdar now abuses and targets everyone who does not conform to his worldview while working with Facebook. In fact, he had even called for FIRs to be filed against OpIndia simply because he doesn’t agree with the content.

Hey file a case against @UnSubtleDesi , they could have take supari to target you . Hence they file fake stories — Nyay Sahay (@NyaySahay) June 8, 2020

The question that now remains is whether Siddharth Mazumdar is still targeting those he does not agree with at the behest of Prashant Kishore, who is now working for opposition parties, or Facebook. And if Facebook does not endorse such vile abuses being thrown around, will Facebook take any action against the abusive troll who is their public policy head.