Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Home Crime Angry over the quality of food, drunk groom and friends ram SUV, injure relatives...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Angry over the quality of food, drunk groom and friends ram SUV, injure relatives and kill bride’s minor brother

On Monday night, the groom Manoj Kumar and his friends allegedly indulged in a quarrel with the bride's relatives over the sweets served to them at the wedding ceremony in the Shamshabad area. They were reportedly unhappy over the quality of the food.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Groom and his friends fight with bride's family during wedding, injure 3, kill bride's brother
Representational image courtesy: iStock via The Statesmen
17

In a shocking act, a groom killed his nine-year-old brother-in-law and rammed three people with his SUV leaving them severely injured after heated arguments over the food served at the wedding. The incident was reported in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Manoj Kumar was scheduled to marry the daughter of a farmer in the Govindpur village of Shamshabad. As per reports, on Monday night, the groom Manoj Kumar and his friends indulged in a quarrel with the bride’s relatives over the sweets served to them at the wedding ceremony in the Shamshabad area. They were reportedly unhappy over the quality of the food.

Punit, the bride’s brother informed, “They were inebriated when they started arguing. The elders intervened but they fired at my maternal uncle who escaped unhurt.” He alleged that the minor brother of the bride was taken away by the groom and his friends in an SUV while he was serving water to them.

Punit claimed, “While fleeing, they ran their SUV over two women and a teenaged girl, leaving them with serious injuries. We made several calls to Manoj to return along with Pranshu, but he refused. At 3 a.m. the next morning, he left my brother’s body in the village and fled.”

As per reports, the deceased child had strangulation marks on his neck and also had injuries on his face. The victims, Vimla,50, Mithilesh, 35, and Sapna, 17 who was rammed by the groom’s SUV were taken to Lohia hospital in Farrukhabad. The condition of Mithilesh is said to be critical.

The bride’s father Rajpal Jaatav has filed an FIR stating, “Manoj Kumar drove a speeding SUV over people standing on the roadside and injured three women relatives. My nine-year-old son was also killed by the groom and his friends.”

Rajeev Singh Gaur, the Circle officer of Kamayganj said, “Initial investigation suggests that men from both sides were engaged in a heated argument. The groom drove an SUV over three relatives and possibly also the boy. The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem. The report will tell if the child was run over by a vehicle or was strangled.”

The accused groom and his relatives are absconding and the UP police is searching for them.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsWedding feast menu, wedding sweets, bride and groom

Trending now

News Reports

They died fighting, their sacrifice won’t go in vain: PM Modi warns China, says India will not tolerate attacks on its sovereignty

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi, condoled death of soldiers who were martyred in the Ladakh standoff with Chinese troop and said that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain.
Read more
Media

After whitewashing Islamists, AltNews gets new client – decides to clean up the mess for China

Nupur J Sharma -
One of the portals that have taken it upon itself to defend China and ensure that "their version" is propagated in India, is the pretend fact-checking website AltNews.
Read more

Chennai Super Kings suspends official team doctor for mocking soldiers martyred in Ladakh standoff

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chennai Super Kings, the IPL Franchise, on Wednesday suspended its official team doctor, Dr Madhu Thottappillil, for mocking the Indian soldiers martyred at the Ladakh standoff by hands of Chinese army.

India-China standoff: Commanding Officer of Chinese unit amongst those killed, four more Indian soldiers critical after the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Commanding Officer of the Chinese Unit was amongst those killed by the Indian soldiers in the violent face-off in Galwan valley of Ladakh on the intervening night of June 15 and 16.

India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says troops have disengaged

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed in the India-China stand-off

11 accused in the brutal lynching of Hindu sadhus in Palghar test positive for Coronavirus, reports awaited for 6 others

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The police on Tuesday revealed that eleven of the accused in the horrifying lynching of Hindu sadhus in Palghar have been tested positive for coronavirus.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
Social Media

Rajdeep Sardesai objects to the police investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, gets schooled by police officers

OpIndia Staff -
Sardesai had written that this is what happens when governments watch 'too much social media' and the Mumbai police should instead let Sushant Singh Rajput 'rest in peace' and let his family 'mourn quietly'.
Read more
News Reports

India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says troops have disengaged

OpIndia Staff -
While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed in the India-China stand-off
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
Entertainment

‘When you speak the truth, you are branded a liar, mad, and psychotic’: Raveena Tandon speaks on the dirty politics in Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's death has compelled many celebrities to break their silence and expose the exploitation and power-play that rules in Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

India-China border stand-off: Three Indian soldiers, including a colonel martyred during a clash in Galwan, Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
In latest development from the Ladakh front, an Indian Army Colonel, who was the commanding officer of an infantry battalion and two Army jawans have been martyred during a clash with the Chinese troops at one of the standoff points in the Galwan Valley.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

They died fighting, their sacrifice won’t go in vain: PM Modi warns China, says India will not tolerate attacks on its sovereignty

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi, condoled death of soldiers who were martyred in the Ladakh standoff with Chinese troop and said that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain.
Read more
Crime

Angry over the quality of food, drunk groom and friends ram SUV, injure relatives and kill bride’s minor brother

OpIndia Staff -
The victims, Vimla,50 ,Mithilesh, 35 and Sapna, 17 who were rammed by the groom's SUV were taken to Lohia hospital in Farrukhabad. The condition of Mithilesh is said to be critical.
Read more
Media

After whitewashing Islamists, AltNews gets new client – decides to clean up the mess for China

Nupur J Sharma -
One of the portals that have taken it upon itself to defend China and ensure that "their version" is propagated in India, is the pretend fact-checking website AltNews.
Read more
News Reports

Galwan valley: Survivors narrate how China sent its troops to hunt down unarmed Indian soldiers and execute them with stones, iron batons and barbed...

OpIndia Staff -
Reports say that a team of PLA troops came armed with iron rods and batons wrapped in barbed wire and mounted a surprise attack against the unarmed and unsuspecting Indian soldiers.
Read more
News Reports

Chennai Super Kings suspends official team doctor for mocking soldiers martyred in Ladakh standoff

OpIndia Staff -
Chennai Super Kings, the IPL Franchise, on Wednesday suspended its official team doctor, Dr Madhu Thottappillil, for mocking the Indian soldiers martyred at the Ladakh standoff by hands of Chinese army.
Read more
News Reports

Canada’s top microbiology lab sent fifteen “deadliest pathogens” to the Wuhan lab months before the Coronavirus outbreak: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The scientist, Dr Xiangguo Qiu, who was responsible for exporting the pathogens to China, was sacked in July last year
Read more
News Reports

Andhra Pradesh: Ancient temple of Lord Nageswara buried in sand discovered in Nellore

OpIndia Staff -
Some villagers took the initiative to find out the ancient temple and it took them one day to discover the pinnacle of the temple.
Read more
News Reports

Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign gets a boost, Samsung and OnePlus to manufacture their TVs in India

OpIndia Staff -
Currently, Samsung and OnePlus import televisions from Vietnam and China respectively for Indian markets.
Read more
Crime

Rajasthan: Man abducted, beaten and forced drink urine over a relationship in his own community, 6 detained

OpIndia Staff -
In a viral video, a man in Rajasthan's Sirohi was seen being tortured and being forced to drink urine. Police had taken cognisance of the issue and arrested 6 culprits.
Read more
News Reports

India-China standoff: Commanding Officer of Chinese unit amongst those killed, four more Indian soldiers critical after the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
Commanding Officer of the Chinese Unit was amongst those killed by the Indian soldiers in the violent face-off in Galwan valley of Ladakh on the intervening night of June 15 and 16.
Read more

Connect with us

231,362FansLike
379,788FollowersFollow
251,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com