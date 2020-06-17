In a shocking act, a groom killed his nine-year-old brother-in-law and rammed three people with his SUV leaving them severely injured after heated arguments over the food served at the wedding. The incident was reported in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Manoj Kumar was scheduled to marry the daughter of a farmer in the Govindpur village of Shamshabad. As per reports, on Monday night, the groom Manoj Kumar and his friends indulged in a quarrel with the bride’s relatives over the sweets served to them at the wedding ceremony in the Shamshabad area. They were reportedly unhappy over the quality of the food.

Punit, the bride’s brother informed, “They were inebriated when they started arguing. The elders intervened but they fired at my maternal uncle who escaped unhurt.” He alleged that the minor brother of the bride was taken away by the groom and his friends in an SUV while he was serving water to them.

Punit claimed, “While fleeing, they ran their SUV over two women and a teenaged girl, leaving them with serious injuries. We made several calls to Manoj to return along with Pranshu, but he refused. At 3 a.m. the next morning, he left my brother’s body in the village and fled.”

As per reports, the deceased child had strangulation marks on his neck and also had injuries on his face. The victims, Vimla,50, Mithilesh, 35, and Sapna, 17 who was rammed by the groom’s SUV were taken to Lohia hospital in Farrukhabad. The condition of Mithilesh is said to be critical.

The bride’s father Rajpal Jaatav has filed an FIR stating, “Manoj Kumar drove a speeding SUV over people standing on the roadside and injured three women relatives. My nine-year-old son was also killed by the groom and his friends.”

Rajeev Singh Gaur, the Circle officer of Kamayganj said, “Initial investigation suggests that men from both sides were engaged in a heated argument. The groom drove an SUV over three relatives and possibly also the boy. The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem. The report will tell if the child was run over by a vehicle or was strangled.”

The accused groom and his relatives are absconding and the UP police is searching for them.