Amid the preparations for the approaching Rajya Sabha elections, the Gujarat Congress has faced a huge backlash after two of its MLAs resigned from their respective positions. Reportedly, a third MLA is also on the way out.

As per reports, Gujarat Congress MLA from Karjan, Akshay Patel, and MLA Jitu Chaudhary from Kaprada had been out of reach of Congress for a long time. Congress leaders also revealed that a third MLA is also on the way out of the party.

A senior AICC leader said, “Two I can confirm. Third, we are trying to confirm. It was expected. It is Gujarat. If they (BJP) can do this sort of thing in other states….Gujarat is their home ground.”

Assembly speaker Rajendra Trivedi has just confirmed the resignations of the two MLAs. He has added that he has accepted their resignations.

Congress blames BJP

Reportedly, Congress leaders tried reaching out to the two rebel MLAs but despite several attempts they couldn’t. Rajeev Satav, the AICC in-charge of Gujarat took to twitter and alleged that BJP is involved in buying their legislators. He wrote, “India is in the midst of its independent history’s biggest health and economic and humanitarian crisis. BJP, though, cannot think beyond putting all its energies in poaching legislators for RS polls, people be damned!”

Previously, five Gujarat Congress MLAs had resigned in the month of March taking the tally to 68 in the state. The recent developments are a big jolt to the political party as it has splintered its plans to win at least two of the four Rajya Sabha seats.

Media reports say more resignations on the way

Media reports have speculated that at least 6 MLAs may resign from Congress. Desh Gujarat has claimed that as many as 7 Congress MLAs may have resigned.

The ruling BJP has 103 members in the assembly while Congress had 68 after the resignation of those five MLAs in the month of March. While the BJP can look forward to a comfortable winning of two seats, Congress’ plans have suffered a jolt.

Elections before June 22

The elections for 18 Rajya Sabha seats scheduled on March were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ECI had stated that Elections will be held for 4 Rajya Sabha seats each from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two seats from Jharkhand, and 1 seat each from Manipur and Meghalaya before June 22.