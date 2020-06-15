Monday, June 15, 2020
Home Crime Haryana: Police seized 2572 cowhides tucked away in homes and warehouses in Mewat's Nuh
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Haryana: Police seized 2572 cowhides tucked away in homes and warehouses in Mewat’s Nuh

During the raid, when police reached a certain Asif's house, they found that 9 people were loading a Tata 407 with cowhide. A case has been filed against the accused identified as Ninna alias Nizam, Salamu, Dinu, Ahmed Hussain, Babudin, Asar, Ilyas, Mamman Niwasian.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
2572 cowhides seized by police after a raid in Jamalgarh village of Haryana
Representative Image(Source: Newstracklive)
106

In a search operation to curb the rampant smuggling going on in the Nuh district of Haryana, police recovered as many as 2,572 cowhides stashed in homes and warehouses from the Jamalgarh village. Also, the police retrieved a Tata 407 vehicle from the village.

A case has been filed against those who have been found in possession of the cowhides at Punhana police station. The police have assured that all the smugglers involved in the case will be arrested soon.

Police conducted raid at Jamalgarg on June 10

As per reports, following the orders of SP, DSP Vivek Chaudhary conducted a search operation in the village Jamalgarh on June 10 from 5 am to 7 pm. Before commencing the search operation, the police had cordoned off the village so that nobody could flee the village. Door-to-door search campaign was conducted. 

During the search, the police found a large number of cowhides and a vehicle from the village. The police had received a tip-off that some inhabitants of the village indulged in cow slaughter for selling its meat and skin in Delhi and Hapur. The police were informed that if they raided the village, huge quantities of cowhides will be recovered.

A vehicle and warehouses laden with cowhides found in Jamalgarh

During the raid, when police reached a certain Asif’s house, they found that 9 people were loading a Tata 407 with cowhide. Seeing the police, the accused left the car and ran away. A case has been filed against the accused identified as Ninna alias Nizam, Salamu, Dinu, Ahmed Hussain, Babudin, Asar, Ilyas, Mamman Niwasian.

The police got hold of about 414 cowhides from the vehicle. They later raided a warehouse built in Asar’s house from where 620 cow skins were found. The raids at the godowns built in the houses of Nizamu, Farukh, Haseem evinced a total of 1060 cowhide. Following this, raids were conducted at warehouses built in the houses of Dinu, Ahmed Hussain, Ilyas, Mamman and cow skins were recovered from there. On counting, a total of 478 cow skins were found. Accused Ninnah alias Nizam, Farooq, Hasim, Dinu, Alli, Aasif, Nizam, Mustakim, Niyazu were found in possession of a total 2572 cow skins and a Tata 407.

Haryana: A hotbed of cattle smuggler

Of late, Haryana has emerged as flourishing grounds for the cattle smugglers. In July 2019, a young man named Gopal was killed for opposing the cow smugglers. Similarly, there have been several cases of violent attacks by cattle smugglers in Haryana and UP. Cattle smugglers have even been known to fire at police officials. Haryana’s Mewat region is considered the hotbed of cattle smuggling and illegal slaughter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsmewat, nuh, haryana nuh

Trending now

Crime

Haryana: Police seized 2572 cowhides tucked away in homes and warehouses in Mewat’s Nuh

OpIndia Staff -
The police conducted a raid on June 10 at Jamalgarh village of Nuh district from where they recovered 2572 cowhides
Read more
News Reports

Amit Shah visits Delhi’s LNJP hospital to take stock of situation after chairing an all-party meeting to deal with coronavirus crisis in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called upon the political parties to sink their differences and join hands to tackle the menace of coronavirus pandemic
Read more

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.

A song unsung, A story untold: A eulogy to Sushant Singh Rajput

Opinions Saket Suryesh -
Sushant Singh Rajput (21st of January, 1986- 14th of June, 2020) passed away at the age of thirty-four on Sunday.

Ventilators available in India to double due to purchases made using the PM CARES Fund

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The PM CARES Fund was set up by PM Modi when it became evident that the Coronavirus pandemic will have severe consequences.

Coronavirus outbreak: ICMR refutes the study that claimed COVID-19 peak may arrive in India in mid-November

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rejecting the findings of the research, the ICMR said that the study was a non-peer reviewed and it did not reflect the official position of the ICMR.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s maternal uncle claims the Bollywood actor was murdered, demands CBI investigation into his death

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's uncle RC Singh said that he finds it difficult to believe that Sushant committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput: Pakistani celebrities get attacked for mourning death of a ‘kaafir’ who committed suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani celebrities who mourned the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were attacked by their fellow countrymen for mourning death of a 'kaafir' (non-believer)
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
News Reports

Troubled media house NDTV loses another ‘star anchor’, Nidhi Razdan to quit the channel to join Harvard as Associate Professor

OpIndia Staff -
Nizdan Razdan announced that she is joining Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences as Associate Professor after 21 years of working at NDTV.
Read more

Latest News

Crime

Haryana: Police seized 2572 cowhides tucked away in homes and warehouses in Mewat’s Nuh

OpIndia Staff -
The police conducted a raid on June 10 at Jamalgarh village of Nuh district from where they recovered 2572 cowhides
Read more
Crime

Jammu and Kashmir: Woman Sarpanch kidnapped by terrorists, released only after she promised to resign

OpIndia Staff -
Lashkar terrorists have reportedly threatened the female Sarpanch because she was working for the welfare of people.
Read more
News Reports

Hateful comments against Indian Hindus: Police directs Delhi Minority Commission chief Zafarul Islam to appear for interrogation within 2 days

OpIndia Staff -
Threatening the Hindus in India, Islam had stated that Indian Muslims share a huge goodwill in the Arab and Muslim world due to 'scholars' like Zakir Naik.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan to shortly release abducted Indian officials after MEA summons Pakistan High Commission. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Authorities in Pakistan were asked to return the two officials to the Indian High Commission immediately along with the official car.
Read more
News Reports

Amit Shah visits Delhi’s LNJP hospital to take stock of situation after chairing an all-party meeting to deal with coronavirus crisis in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called upon the political parties to sink their differences and join hands to tackle the menace of coronavirus pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Due to increasing coronavirus cases, govt puts 4 districts under total lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting but details on the guidelines are yet to be released. An expert medical panel had suggested the curbing of relaxation in the wake of rising caseloads.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: State govt decides to halt plans to increase the number of beds because ‘migrants recovering faster’ without needing hospitalisation

Dibakar Dutta -
Reportedly, the state of West Bengal has 8,785 beds, out of which 25% are occupied. The highest hospital occupancy is seen in Kolkata and Howrah.
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
Social Media

Netizens trend #BoycottAirAsiaIndia after YouTube vlogger and pilot Gaurav Taneja suspended by airlines company

OpIndia Staff -
YouTuber and vlogger Gaurav Taneja said he was suspended by Air Asia for raising concern over safety especially amid coronavirus
Read more
Opinions

A song unsung, A story untold: A eulogy to Sushant Singh Rajput

Saket Suryesh -
Sushant Singh Rajput (21st of January, 1986- 14th of June, 2020) passed away at the age of thirty-four on Sunday.
Read more

Connect with us

230,970FansLike
376,181FollowersFollow
250,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com