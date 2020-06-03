Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Hindustani Bhau says influential people calling him to ‘sit and talk’ after he filed complaint against Ekta Kapoor on inappropriate sex scene in web series

On Monday, a police complaint was filed against TV producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor over allegations of 'inappropriate sex scene' and disrespecting the Indian Army in her erotic web series XXX 2.

OpIndia Staff

Hindustani Bhau (L) and Ekta Kapoor (R)
205

A day after social media celebrity Vikas Pathak, who is popularly known as ‘Hindustani Bhau’ filed a police complaint against TV producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor over allegations of inappropriate sex scene and disrespecting the Indian Army in a web series, the popular Youtube star said that he has been getting calls from numerous people asking him to “sit and talk”.

Vikas Pathak aka Hindustani Bhau shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday alleging that he is getting calls from several “big people” who are requesting him to talk and solve the issue.

Note: Strong language, viewer discretion advised.

“Yesterday, I filed a police complaint at Khar Police Station against Bollywood’s renowned ‘Ek Thi Kabootar’ Ekta Kapoor. I have been getting so many phone calls from yesterday as if Ekta Kapoor runs their household and sends them ration.” said the former Big Boss contestant in his Instagram video.

“Bade bade log call kar rahe hain (big people are calling me). They want me to sit and talk with them. But I don’t want to sit and talk with anybody. I want her to apologise to the Indian Army because she and her mother have insulted the Indian Army,” Hindustani Bhau said in Hindi.

Pathak said that nobody can buy him with money and added that people who are making such requests should be ashamed. The YouTuber added that not just him, but the police who are investigating the case against Ekta Kapoor is also in pressure.

Complaint filed against Ekta Kapoor

On Monday, a police complaint was filed against TV producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor over allegations of 'inappropriate sex scene' and disrespecting the Indian Army in her erotic web series XXX 2.

A complaint was registered against Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor at the Khar police station for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2, which was reportedly streamed on OTT platform Alt Balaji.

Ekta Kapoor is the founder of ALT Balaji, which is owned by her production house, Balaji Telefilms. The controversial scenes were telecast in an episode titled, “Pyaar aur Plastic”.

According to Hindustani Bhau, an episode in the web series depicts that a wife of an army officer indulges in a physical relationship with her boyfriend, while her husband, who is a soldier, was away from the family.

The YouTube star also mentioned that in the web series, the woman is seen making her boyfriend wear her husband’s uniform and later tearing it off, which Bhau found quite disrespectful to the Indian Army.

