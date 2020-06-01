A youngster was murdered by his three ‘friends’ allegedly for smoking ganja and consuming alcohol during Ramzan in Bahadurpura at Hyderabad. The corpse of Shaikh Mohammed was recovered from the bushes near Mir Alam Tank on Saturday night. The victim, reportedly 20 years old, was discovered with his throat slit.

As per reports, on Saturday evening, Shaikh Mohammed went out with Mohammed Sajid Khan, Syed Siddique and Mohammed Azzar in order to resolve their previous disagreements. “Around 8 p.m.they took him and by 10.30 p.m. his grandmother Mumtaz Begum came to know about the death of her grandson. The accused slit his throat,” stated Bahadurpura inspector Durga Prasad.

The police stated that the case was being investigated and they are on the lookout for the three suspects. The case was registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. As per reports, the victim’s father passed away when he was a child and was living with his grandmother ever since.

The dead body was identified after receiving information from locals about the identity of the deceased. The corpse was identified by his grandmother, who happens to be a resident of Kalapathar. According to his grandmother, he was addicted to ganja and alcohol. he had a quarrel earlier with his ‘friends’ over smoking ganja and drinking alcohol during Ramzan.