Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Home News Reports ICSE and ISC exams: Council gives option to students to opt-out of the remaining...
News Reports
Updated:

ICSE and ISC exams: Council gives option to students to opt-out of the remaining papers: Here are the full details

On May 22, CISCE declared that examination of remaining papers of Class 10 will be held between July 2 and July 12 and examination of remaining papers of Class 12 will be held from July 1 to July 14.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
CISCE gives option to students to choose not to appear for remaining papers of board exams
2

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Monday informed the Bombay high court that it has decided not to pressurise ICSE – Class X and ISC – Class XII students to appear for the remaining papers of the board exams.

The CISCE gives children the option of opting-out of the remaining papers

The council has informed the bench comprising of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice SS Shinde that it has given the children appearing for the exams an option to either appear for remaining papers scheduled to be held from July 2 or opt-out. In case the children choose the second option, their final results in pending subjects would be determined on the basis of their performance in internal assessment or pre-board examinations or results of board examinations papers in subjects already taken.

Results of other subjects will be declared on the basis of student’s performance in the examination held so far.

Press release by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE)
Press release by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE)

The council has said that the same would be communicated to all 2,605 schools affiliated to it and the option of each and every student will be ascertained. It said that the schools would be required to inform the same to its students, who will then choose their response and inform the school, which they would forward to the council latest by June 22.

CISCE responded to a PIL filed by advocate Arvind Tiwari in the Bombay High Court

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) had responded to public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Arvind Tiwari in the Bombay High Court, seeking a direction to the Board to cancel the examination of remaining papers.

Weighing the risks that the current coronavirus outbreak would put the children into, Advocate Tiwari, whose son is also appearing for ICSE examination, had said in his PIL that as a precaution, it would make sense for Indian educational boards to cancel the remaining papers of Class X and XII examinations.

Board examinations were postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic

ICSE and ISC 2020 examination started as scheduled on February 27. All the papers till March 18 were held according to the declared timetable. However, late on March 18, the board rescheduled the remaining examination due to restrictions imposed in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

On May 22, the board declared that examination of remaining papers of Class 10 will be held between July 2 and July 12 and examination of remaining papers of Class 12 will be held from July 1 to July 14.

Close to 2.8 lakh students are expected to sit for the ICSE exam in July.

Earlier, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) was keen on holding examination for the remaining papers. In its reply to the PIL filed by Advocate Tiwari, the council had pointed out that on June 7, it held a video conferencing meeting with the principals of its affiliated schools in Maharashtra. This was attended by principals of 196 of the total 226 schools in the state and 84 of them were in favour of holding examination of remaining papers, said the council.

Tiwari said the bench has now sought to know if the Maharashtra government was willing to grant permission to CISCE for conducting ICSE and ISC examination in remaining papers. The petition has been posted for further hearing on June 17 (Wednesday).

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

India-China border stand-off: Three Indian soldiers, including a colonel killed in action by Chinese troops at Galwan, Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
In latest development from the Ladakh front, an Indian Army Colonel, who was the commanding officer of an infantry battalion and two Army jawans have been killed in action during a clash with the Chinese troops at one of the standoff points in the Galwan Valley.
Read more
Entertainment

From ‘he was hearing voices’ to ‘don’t blame us’, Bollywood stars try to absolve themselves of the collective guilt over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Nirwa Mehta -
A day after Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide, Bollywood critic Subhash K Jha wrote an article in Congress mouthpiece wherein he had said how Mahesh Bhatt thought the deceased actor had mental illness like Parveen Babi.
Read more

Rajdeep Sardesai objects to the police investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, gets schooled by police officers

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Sardesai had written that this is what happens when governments watch 'too much social media' and the Mumbai police should instead let Sushant Singh Rajput 'rest in peace' and let his family 'mourn quietly'.

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Haryana: Police seized 2572 cowhides tucked away in homes and warehouses in Mewat’s Nuh

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The police conducted a raid on June 10 at Jamalgarh village of Nuh district from where they recovered 2572 cowhides

Amit Shah visits Delhi’s LNJP hospital to take stock of situation after chairing an all-party meeting to deal with coronavirus crisis in Delhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called upon the political parties to sink their differences and join hands to tackle the menace of coronavirus pandemic

Recently Popular

News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s maternal uncle claims the Bollywood actor was murdered, demands CBI investigation into his death

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's uncle RC Singh said that he finds it difficult to believe that Sushant committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput: Pakistani celebrities get attacked for mourning death of a ‘kaafir’ who committed suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani celebrities who mourned the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were attacked by their fellow countrymen for mourning death of a 'kaafir' (non-believer)
Read more
Social Media

Rajdeep Sardesai objects to the police investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, gets schooled by police officers

OpIndia Staff -
Sardesai had written that this is what happens when governments watch 'too much social media' and the Mumbai police should instead let Sushant Singh Rajput 'rest in peace' and let his family 'mourn quietly'.
Read more
Social Media

Netizens trend #BoycottAirAsiaIndia after YouTube vlogger and pilot Gaurav Taneja suspended by airlines company

OpIndia Staff -
YouTuber and vlogger Gaurav Taneja said he was suspended by Air Asia for raising concern over safety especially amid coronavirus
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

ICSE and ISC exams: Council gives option to students to opt-out of the remaining papers: Here are the full details

OpIndia Staff -
CISCE had responded to a PIL filed in Bombay HC seeking a direction to cancel the ICSE and ISC examination of remaining papers
Read more
News Reports

India-China border stand-off: Three Indian soldiers, including a colonel killed in action by Chinese troops at Galwan, Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
In latest development from the Ladakh front, an Indian Army Colonel, who was the commanding officer of an infantry battalion and two Army jawans have been killed in action during a clash with the Chinese troops at one of the standoff points in the Galwan Valley.
Read more
Entertainment

From ‘he was hearing voices’ to ‘don’t blame us’, Bollywood stars try to absolve themselves of the collective guilt over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Nirwa Mehta -
A day after Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide, Bollywood critic Subhash K Jha wrote an article in Congress mouthpiece wherein he had said how Mahesh Bhatt thought the deceased actor had mental illness like Parveen Babi.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain admitted to hospital with COVID-19-like symptoms, had met Home Minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Satyendar Jain was admitted in Rajiv Gandhi hospital last night with a high fever and low oxygen levels.
Read more
News Reports

Mohammed Hashim, convicted for the murder of RSS worker Suresh Babu, spotted at the wedding of Kerala Chief Minister’s daughter

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammed Hashim is serving a life sentence for the murder of Suresh Babu and is currently out on parole, owing to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
Social Media

Rajdeep Sardesai objects to the police investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, gets schooled by police officers

OpIndia Staff -
Sardesai had written that this is what happens when governments watch 'too much social media' and the Mumbai police should instead let Sushant Singh Rajput 'rest in peace' and let his family 'mourn quietly'.
Read more
Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon remains in ICU at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, condition critical

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon was operated on Sunday after he developed internal abdominal bleeding.
Read more
News Reports

Media reports suggest Kashmiri terrorists, fighting in name of Islam, are sexually exploiting women

OpIndia Staff -
A huge cache of contraceptive pills, condoms, viagra have been recovered from terror hideouts in Jammu and Kashmir.
Read more

Connect with us

231,156FansLike
377,091FollowersFollow
250,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com