Thursday, June 18, 2020
Imran Taliban Khan, the Joker commander of a terrorist nation: It has been 8 days, and Pakistan’s ‘1-week’ propaganda about India has still not been deleted

Following Imran Khan's tweet on June 11, even Pakistanis had lambasted him for daydreaming about providing aid to India and had advised him to rather focus on Pakistan's own vulnerabilities.

OpIndia Staff

8 days back, Imran Khan had predicted that 34% of Indians cannot survive beyond a week without assistance
Pakistan's PM Imran Khan Niazi, image via Twitter
192

Last week, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, fantasising the idea of posturing his terrorist country as the new global power, had made a ridiculous offer to India saying that he was ready to help and share Pakistan’s successful cash transfer programme for the Modi government to provide relief to Indian citizens, who according to Khan will not survive more than a week without any such assistance.

Taking to Twitter on June 11, the Prime Minister of the terror-state of Pakistan Imran Khan had shared a report by a Pakistani news daily The Express Tribune which had claimed that nearly 84% Indian households suffered a decrease in monthly income since lockdown.

Citing this report, the Prime Minister of Pakistan said that at least ‘34% of households across India would not be able to survive for more than a week without additional assistance’.

Image Source: Imran Khan

The Pakistani PM had offered to help Indians by means of its “successful cash transfer program” through which his government had supposedly transferred Rs 120 billion in nine weeks to over 10 million poor families in a transparent manner to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The assertion of the Prime Minister Imran Khan ‘Niazi’ was that there was no cash assistance or package provided by the Modi government to the poor of the country and he went on to claim that people would not able to survive next one week without any assistance.

The audacious offer by the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, which came at a time when his terrorist country was itself pleading with the international community to rescue itself from the economic onslaught of the Chinese pandemic.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been begging for some sort of aid from the international community ever since Wuhan virus struck his country. He had, in fact, whined about the economic crisis back home, while urging the international community to consider for a debt waiver for his extremely poor country.

Khan reminded of his ‘1-week’ claim made 8 days ago

Imran Khan’s 1-week time has come and gone, but his dreams of India becoming poor have not come true. However, the Pakistani PM has not bothered to delete his tweet. Perhaps he has assumed that just like his ‘standing up for Kashmir’ campaign, that did not last beyond the first week, this propaganda will be forgotten too.

However, Indian Army veteran and TV host Major Gaurav Arya reminded Khan that his ‘1-week’ deadline is already up and he is free to do with the article as he pleases.

No takers for Pakistan Prime Minister’s fantasy, even among his own people

However, this outlandish proposal by the Prime Minister of a cash-strapped nation, where poverty and deprivations are the general norms, had no takers not only in India but also among Pakistanis, who lambasted him for daydreaming about providing aid to India and advised him to rather focus on Pakistan’s own vulnerabilities.

Perhaps, Imran Khan was not aware of the fact that at a time when his government was busy begging richer economies to write off the debts of Pakistan, the Indian government had launched one of the largest ever cash transfer schemes, which included the deposit of over Rs 30,000 crore into the account of woman Jan Dhan account holders. Moreover, Rs 5,000 crore was deposited into the linked accounts of eight crore poor households with LPG connections provided under the ‘Ujjwala’ scheme.

In addition to that, the Narendra Modi government had also announced a Rs 20 lakh economic revival package to boost the economy that had seen a down sliding due to the coronavirus lockdown.

