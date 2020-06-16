Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Home News Reports India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says troops have disengaged

Sources have also indicated an increase in Chinese chopper activity observed across the LAC to airlift casualties suffered by them during the face-off with Indian troops in Galwan valley.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
43 Chinese soldiers killed in the stand-off at Ladakh, 20 Indian soldiers attained martyrdom, govt sources indicate
Image source: The Week
658

After the India Army released a statement stating that casualties have been suffered by both sides in “violent face-off” during the de-escalation process with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in an official statement said that the violent face-off in Eastern Ladakh took place because of China’s attempts to unilaterally change status quo. 

Both sides suffered casualties in the stand-off. While India had earlier declared that 3 soldiers had attained martyrdom including one Commanding Officer of a Battalion, China had remained tight-lipped and tried to defend its side by shielding the number of casualties suffered.

Now, it is being confirmed that casualties on both sides were higher than speculated earlier.

While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been deemed casualties in the stand-off, government sources confirmed to media agency ANI.

ANI reported that Indian intercepts reveal that Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in a face-off in the Galwan valley.

Sources have also indicated increase in Chinese chopper activity observed across the LAC to airlift casualties suffered by them during face-off with Indian troops in Galwan valley.

Indian Army confirms 20 casualties on Indian side

Indian Army has now confirmed that 20 Indian soldiers attained martyrdom in the standoff between India and China.

The statement by the Indian Army also confirms that after the stand-off, India and China troops have now disengaged.

Statement issued by MEA on the India China stand-off

“India and China have been discussing through military and diplomatic channels the de-escalation of the situation in the border area in Eastern Ladakh,” a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. He added that senior commanders had a meeting to on June 6 wherein they agreed on a process of de-escalation. 

“India has always maintained that its activities are within the Indian side of LAC. While it was our expectation that this would unfold smoothly, the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley”, read the official statement by MEA.

Confirming that both sides suffered casualties, the statement read that on the late-evening and night of 15th June, 2020 a violent face-off happened which could be avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

“Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the same of the Chinese side. We remain firmly convinced of the need for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue. At the same time, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” read the statement.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says troops have disengaged

OpIndia Staff -
While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed in the India-China stand-off
Read more
News Reports

11 accused in the brutal lynching of Hindu sadhus in Palghar test positive for Coronavirus, reports awaited for 6 others

OpIndia Staff -
The police on Tuesday revealed that eleven of the accused in the horrifying lynching of Hindu sadhus in Palghar have been tested positive for coronavirus.
Read more

China initiated the violent standoff that led to casualties on both sides, tried to change status quo, confirms MEA: Read the full statement

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Army confirmed that the Chinese troops have killed three Indian soldiers during Galwan valley in a violent faceoff

CPI(M) protest against Modi govt’s ‘anti-people policies’ holding placards asking Brazilian President to go home

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
CPI(M) West Bengal had in January protested Brazilian President Bolsonaro's visit to India and had asked him to go back

Taj Man Singh, Surya hotels converted to Coronavirus facilities as the pandemic situation in Delhi worsens

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Luxury hotels in Delhi converted into coronavirus facilities as the situation in national capital worsens.

Rise of Urban Naxals in India: Delhi anti-Hindu riots and the loons of Democratic Terrorism

Opinions rachit0402 -
Delhi Riots 2020 is the biggest example of such Free Speech Terrorism laced with the poisonous conspiracy of Pinjra Tod Gang, AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, Opposition Parties, Umar Khalid, Waris Pathan, etc

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s maternal uncle claims the Bollywood actor was murdered, demands CBI investigation into his death

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's uncle RC Singh said that he finds it difficult to believe that Sushant committed suicide.
Read more
Social Media

Rajdeep Sardesai objects to the police investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, gets schooled by police officers

OpIndia Staff -
Sardesai had written that this is what happens when governments watch 'too much social media' and the Mumbai police should instead let Sushant Singh Rajput 'rest in peace' and let his family 'mourn quietly'.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput: Pakistani celebrities get attacked for mourning death of a ‘kaafir’ who committed suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani celebrities who mourned the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were attacked by their fellow countrymen for mourning death of a 'kaafir' (non-believer)
Read more
Social Media

Netizens trend #BoycottAirAsiaIndia after YouTube vlogger and pilot Gaurav Taneja suspended by airlines company

OpIndia Staff -
YouTuber and vlogger Gaurav Taneja said he was suspended by Air Asia for raising concern over safety especially amid coronavirus
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says troops have disengaged

OpIndia Staff -
While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed in the India-China stand-off
Read more
News Reports

11 accused in the brutal lynching of Hindu sadhus in Palghar test positive for Coronavirus, reports awaited for 6 others

OpIndia Staff -
The police on Tuesday revealed that eleven of the accused in the horrifying lynching of Hindu sadhus in Palghar have been tested positive for coronavirus.
Read more
Government and Policy

China initiated the violent standoff that led to casualties on both sides, tried to change status quo, confirms MEA: Read the full statement

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Army confirmed that the Chinese troops have killed three Indian soldiers during Galwan valley in a violent faceoff
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus recovery rate surges to 52.47 percent: Ministry of health and family welfare

OpIndia Staff -
PM said that the country has started preparing to tackle the pandemic much before when coronavirus was not even a part of the global discussion
Read more
News Reports

‘Because of the efforts made in the last few weeks, green shoots are now visible in our economy’, PM Modi says India’s fight against...

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi is holding a two-day virtual meet with CMs of various states to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Coronavirus death toll rises by 1,328 after ‘reconciliation’ of numbers, total deaths up to 5,510 in the state

OpIndia Staff -
862 of the 1,328 reconciled Coronavirus deaths in Maharashtra have been reported from Mumbai, the most potent coronavirus hotspot in the country
Read more
News Reports

Are we as parents willing to take risk of exposing our children? Parents express angst, demand cancellation of Board Exams

OpIndia Staff -
Parents of children whose board exams are scheduled for July are demanding that the exams be cancelled.
Read more
News Reports

Delaware: Hindus unveil a 25-feet-tall statue of Lord Hanuman in the United States

OpIndia Staff -
The Hanuman statue is the tallest Hindu statue in the USA and the second tallest religious statue in Delaware.
Read more
News Reports

CPI(M) protest against Modi govt’s ‘anti-people policies’ holding placards asking Brazilian President to go home

OpIndia Staff -
CPI(M) West Bengal had in January protested Brazilian President Bolsonaro's visit to India and had asked him to go back
Read more
Opinions

4 tragic deaths that ‘liberals’ exploited to further their propaganda. Read the details

Jinit Jain -
Leftist liberals have not shied away from using unfortunate deaths to peddle their propaganda to shield themselves and slam the Modi government
Read more

Connect with us

231,266FansLike
378,075FollowersFollow
250,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com