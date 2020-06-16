After the India Army released a statement stating that casualties have been suffered by both sides in “violent face-off” during the de-escalation process with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in an official statement said that the violent face-off in Eastern Ladakh took place because of China’s attempts to unilaterally change status quo.

Both sides suffered casualties in the stand-off. While India had earlier declared that 3 soldiers had attained martyrdom including one Commanding Officer of a Battalion, China had remained tight-lipped and tried to defend its side by shielding the number of casualties suffered.

Now, it is being confirmed that casualties on both sides were higher than speculated earlier.

While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been deemed casualties in the stand-off, government sources confirmed to media agency ANI.

ANI reported that Indian intercepts reveal that Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in a face-off in the Galwan valley.

Sources have also indicated increase in Chinese chopper activity observed across the LAC to airlift casualties suffered by them during face-off with Indian troops in Galwan valley.

Indian Army confirms 20 casualties on Indian side

Indian Army has now confirmed that 20 Indian soldiers attained martyrdom in the standoff between India and China.

The statement by the Indian Army also confirms that after the stand-off, India and China troops have now disengaged.

Statement issued by MEA on the India China stand-off

“India and China have been discussing through military and diplomatic channels the de-escalation of the situation in the border area in Eastern Ladakh,” a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. He added that senior commanders had a meeting to on June 6 wherein they agreed on a process of de-escalation.

“India has always maintained that its activities are within the Indian side of LAC. While it was our expectation that this would unfold smoothly, the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley”, read the official statement by MEA.

Confirming that both sides suffered casualties, the statement read that on the late-evening and night of 15th June, 2020 a violent face-off happened which could be avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

“Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the same of the Chinese side. We remain firmly convinced of the need for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue. At the same time, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” read the statement.