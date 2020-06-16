Tuesday, June 16, 2020
India-China border stand-off: Chinese troops suffer casualties too in the stand-off at Galwan valley, says Indian Army

Beijing has accused Indian troops of crossing border and 'attacking Chinese personnel'

OpIndia Staff

Indo-China border at Sikkim/ Representative Image
The latest stand-off between India and China along the Line of Actual Control at Galwan, Ladakh on Monday night has now resulted in casualties from both sides. According to reports, the Chinese troops have also suffered casualties in last night’s violent face-off in Galwan Valley.

The Indian Army has released a statement stating that casualties have been suffered by both sides in “violent face-off” during the de-escalation process with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh. However, it is not clear regarding the nature and number of casualties on the Chinese side yet.

Shiv Aroor, the Defence journalist at India Today, said that no bullets have been fired but Chinese troops pelted stones and clubs. Several soldiers from both sides have been injured.

The Indian Army had earlier released a statement saying that the Chinese troops have killed three Indian soldiers, including the Commanding Officer of a battalion at Galwan valley in a violent faceoff on Monday night. The official statement said that it took place during the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan valley.

The deaths of Indian soldiers come at a time when thousands of soldiers are facing each other at several locations on the Line of Actual Control.

“During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation,” an Indian Army statement read.

India-China standoff at Ladakh: China blames Indian troops

Meanwhile, Beijing has accused Indian troops of crossing border and ‘attacking Chinese personnel’.

The Chinese Foreign Minister has blamed Indian troops for the clashes. “The Indian Army on Monday seriously violated consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers, resulting in serious physical clashes,” said Chinese Foreign Minister according to Global Times.

“China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation,” said Foreign Minister.

