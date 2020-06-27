Saturday, June 27, 2020
Home Government and Policy Modi govt to draw list of countries to replace China in supplying critical components...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Modi govt to draw list of countries to replace China in supplying critical components that cannot be manufactured locally

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Chinese imports/ Representative Image/ Image Source: Economic Times
5

In a bid to reduce the dependence on China for critical imports, the Modi government has coming up with a plan to look for alternatives that can replace China in supplying critical components to the country. According to the reports, the Union government has decided to draw a list of countries that can act as suppliers of critical components which are not manufactured in India currently.

The Department of Industry and Promotion of International Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce, is working to draw up a list to substitute the low-quality imports from China by importing from other countries or manufactured locally. India will reach out to the countries once the list is ready and plans to enable easier access to these products to the Indian market.

The Modi government has concluded that the dependence on cheap Chinese imports cannot be substituted in a short span of time and thus looking for alternative markets such as South Korea, Japan, Taiwan for imports of certain products.

The Modi government is looking for a calibrated approach to replace Chinese imports with importing from other friendly countries from till India ramps up its own manufacturing capabilities.

Modi government scrutinizing FTAs

Reportedly, the fast-tracking of such critical decisions at the backdrop of Modi government scrutinising various Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with countries which have similar pacts with both India and China. The government has decided to relook at the trade pacts after China began to misuse these to access Indian markets and inversion of Indian duties.

The government is carefully re-looking at FTAs such as the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA), ASEAN, bilateral pacts with Japan, Singapore, to check for loopholes that make it easier for Chinese imports to reach India without following the due duty structure. It is believed that China is routing its goods to the Indian markets by making use of these agreements.

The government is also reviewing the Asia Pacific Agreement (APA), which directly links India and China, South Korea, Bangladesh, Laos, and Sri Lanka. This move will allow India to ensure that cheap Chinese products are not allowed to flood Indian markets.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Editor's picks

Rahul Gandhi aide posts a photo of PM Modi with Kyrgyzstan President to insinuate his proximity with China

OpIndia Staff -
With the Congress in a fix over its China links emerging, several people on Twitter started posting pictures of Congress leader with Chinese functionaries.
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received money from fugitive Mehul Choksi: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received funds from an organisation named Naviraj Estates Private Limited and Mehul Choksi is one of the directors of this company
Read more

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s links to Clinton Foundation, Ford Foundation, donations from several foreign govts and potential quid pro quo

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received donations from foreign governments other than China as well.

Supreme Court stays FIRs against OpIndia editors and CEO filed by West Bengal govt seeking removal of reports, issues notice to state govt

Law OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court stays FIR filed by WB govt against OpIndia editors and CEO for reports published on the portal related to the state

Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights wants 11 ‘activists’ released, arrested for Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Here is what they have been charged...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
India had previously slammed UN OHCHR after it filed application in SC against the implementation of CAA, yet, they have released a statement on 'activists' arrested for Delhi riots

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013

Recently Popular

News Reports

16-year-old TikTok celebrity Siya Kakkar dies by suicide, family demands detailed police investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The news of the suicide of TikTok star Siya Kakkar comes days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

OpIndia Staff -
If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013
Read more
News Reports

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden demands the ‘restoration of people’s rights’ in Kashmir; expresses his disapproval for CAA-NRC

Jinit Jain -
Joe Biden categorises Kashmir and Assam in India with the forced detention of over a million Uyghur Muslims in China
Read more
News Reports

Alwar: Man found dead after he refused to withdraw case against Aneesh Khan and others for raping his minor daughter

OpIndia Staff -
One Aneesh Khan raped the minor Hindu girl in Alwar and when his father refused to withdraw the case, he was found dead
Read more
News Reports

‘Kiss for love’ campaigner Rehana Fathima, who attempted to desecrate Sabarimala, booked for posting video of her kids painting on her topless body

OpIndia Staff -
"No child who has seen his own mother's nakedness and body can abuse the female body", claims Rehana Fathima in her Facebook post.
Read more

Latest News

Government and Policy

Modi govt to draw list of countries to replace China in supplying critical components that cannot be manufactured locally

OpIndia Staff -
The Modi government has understood that the dependence on cheap Chinese imports cannot be substituted in a short span of time and thus looking for alternative markets such as South Korea, Japan, Taiwan for imports of certain products.
Read more
Editor's picks

Rahul Gandhi aide posts a photo of PM Modi with Kyrgyzstan President to insinuate his proximity with China

OpIndia Staff -
With the Congress in a fix over its China links emerging, several people on Twitter started posting pictures of Congress leader with Chinese functionaries.
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received money from fugitive Mehul Choksi: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received funds from an organisation named Naviraj Estates Private Limited and Mehul Choksi is one of the directors of this company
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh government orders to scrutinise documents of all teachers in aided madarsas in the state after the Anamika Shukla scam

OpIndia Staff -
Following the Anamika Shukla scam, UP govt decided to verify the certificates of teachers in govt schools and madarsas
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai edition of The Hindu asks its employees to resign citing weak financial condition

OpIndia Staff -
More than 100 journalists, sub-editors, and other employees have been asked to resign in various editions of The Hindu newspaper.
Read more
News Reports

Actress and Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly demands CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Roopa Ganguly expressed her suspicion over the investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Bishop Scott Girls’ school principal in Patna attacks guardian when questioned fee charged despite schools being shut during lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral in which Bishop Scott Girls' school principal in Bihar is seen losing her cool on a guardian
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Outrage over custodial death of father-son duo, police accused of sexual torture and murder, judicial probe ordered

OpIndia Staff -
The death of a father and son-duo in police custody in Tuticorin has generated a huge outrage in Tamil Nadu.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Son of TMC leader thrashed with broomsticks and shoes by locals for fraudulently obtaining Cyclone Amphan relief fund: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Protestors had alleged that even though the house of the TMC leader did not suffer any damage, yet he was a beneficiary of the relief fund.
Read more
News Reports

Hundreds of local artisans trained to make handcrafted leak-proof bamboo bottlers under Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Vikas Yojana in Tripura

OpIndia Staff -
Tripura IFS officer trains hundreds of artisans to make leak-proof bamboo bottles under Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Vikas Yojana
Read more

Connect with us

233,128FansLike
389,948FollowersFollow
258,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com