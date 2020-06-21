Incredible India, a tourism campaign launched by the Government of India, has decided to provide platform to Ira Trivedi in one of its webinars. The controversial Yoga instructor will address breathing techniques and Yoga asanas to strengthen immunity and respiratory strength. Earlier, Doordarshan was instructed to discontinue the re-run of one of her shows after her tweets hurting Hindu sentiments had gone viral on social media.

Yoga, an ancient Indian Science, helps to modulate and maintain our immune system. Our renowned yoga guru Ms Ira Trivedi in this webinar will cover breathing techniques and yoga asanas to strengthen immunity and respiratory strength. Please register here: https://t.co/uvoFdaXoXL pic.twitter.com/CUljqwFzZW — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) June 21, 2020

After a similar tweet by Doordarshan prior to Yoga day 2019, screenshots of her tweets promoting beef and hurting Hindu sentiments had gone viral on social media. Netizens were outraged by the fact that her shows would air on a government-run channel despite her insulting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community.

Consequently, Ira Trivedi claimed that her tweets were taken out of context and reaffirmed her commitment towards the Hindu faith. However, the rerun of her shows were discontinued by Doordarshan. Ultimately, she had deactivated her Twitter account in an attempt to cover up her anti-Hindu views.

Following that incident a year ago, Ira Trivedi has now made a comeback on Incredible India. The Webinar is scheduled to be held at 11 AM on 22 June, which is being hosted by the digitalindia portal using the Zoom video conferencing platform.