Sunday, June 21, 2020
Home News Reports A year after Doordarshan discontinued her show due to anti-Hindu views, Yoga Instructor Ira...
News Reports
Updated:

A year after Doordarshan discontinued her show due to anti-Hindu views, Yoga Instructor Ira Trivedi makes a comeback on Incredible India

After a similar tweet by Doordarshan prior to Yoga day 2019, screenshots of her tweets promoting beef and hurting Hindu sentiments had gone viral on social media.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
7

Incredible India, a tourism campaign launched by the Government of India, has decided to provide platform to Ira Trivedi in one of its webinars. The controversial Yoga instructor will address breathing techniques and Yoga asanas to strengthen immunity and respiratory strength. Earlier, Doordarshan was instructed to discontinue the re-run of one of her shows after her tweets hurting Hindu sentiments had gone viral on social media.

After a similar tweet by Doordarshan prior to Yoga day 2019, screenshots of her tweets promoting beef and hurting Hindu sentiments had gone viral on social media. Netizens were outraged by the fact that her shows would air on a government-run channel despite her insulting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community.

Consequently, Ira Trivedi claimed that her tweets were taken out of context and reaffirmed her commitment towards the Hindu faith. However, the rerun of her shows were discontinued by Doordarshan. Ultimately, she had deactivated her Twitter account in an attempt to cover up her anti-Hindu views.

Following that incident a year ago, Ira Trivedi has now made a comeback on Incredible India. The Webinar is scheduled to be held at 11 AM on 22 June, which is being hosted by the digitalindia portal using the Zoom video conferencing platform.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsIra trivedi anti-hindu tweets

Trending now

Politics

China’s psychological warfare goes beyond fake news about their casualties. Here is what they are trying to do

Nirwa Mehta -
In a very subtle way, the official Chinese state media as well as various anonymous accounts on social networking sites are nudging as if to send across a message that the Indians in China may have to worry should things escalate between the two countries.
Read more
News Reports

The fantasy world of ‘defence expert’ Ajai Shukla: A “non-existent” India-China border, confused perception of Chinese control and vile abuses

OpIndia Staff -
During the recent conflict between India and China in Ladakh, Ajai Shukla made the headlines for his apocalyptic declarations on social media.
Read more

Nepal starts radio warfare, anti-India songs heard on Nepali radio stations in Uttarakhand villages on the border

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nepali radio stations playing anti-India songs alongside Uttarakhand border claiming that India is occupying Nepal's areas

Several Chinese troops were either dead or seriously injured: Read what transpired on the intervening night of 15th and 16th June in Ladakh standoff

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A lot of details regarding the recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh have remained hidden beneath a shroud of secrecy.

“Namaz is better than Yoga”: Cricketer Mohammad Kaif attacked by Islamists for celebrating International Yoga Day

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
On June 21, 2020, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to social media to celebrate International Yoga Day and shared pictures of himself posing in various Yoga poses.

China has Weiqi, India has Chess – Read how these board games also shape respective battle strategies

Opinions Santanu Chakraborty -
How the two giants have had their warfare strategies influenced by the two ancient games.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sacked ‘deserter’ army officer nabbed in Ahmednagar for roaming around in army uniforms and using fake army Identity cards and car plates

OpIndia Staff -
Former Assam rifles officer who had deserted the force arrested for using army uniforms and identity cards
Read more
News Reports

China has blocked the official website of Narendra Modi using the Great Firewall, but has allowed Rahul Gandhi’s website

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party had earlier signed an MoU with the Communist party of China to work on various issues together.
Read more
News Reports

China should take half of Leh, Ladakh UT will be broken into 1000 pieces: Congress leader in Kargil arrested after his ‘private talk’ goes...

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Zakir Hussain glorifies the Chinese Army saying that China would break Ladakh into 1000 pieces and they should have half of Leh.
Read more
Politics

Did you know Congress party had signed a deal with Chinese Communist Party to consult each other on ‘important issues’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is being said that the close connections between the Congress party and the CPC may be one of the reasons why the principal opposition party has now chosen to remain a mute spectator in attacking the Chinese and instead has been unleashing all its attacks against its own government.
Read more
News Reports

‘He sells jeans of Rs 500 for Rs 5000’: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap alleges Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human’ is a money-laundering hub

OpIndia Staff -
Citing exorbitant prices of products sold by Salman Khan's Being Human organisation, Abhinav Kashyap has contended that the Khan family carries out money-laundering activities under the pretext of charity
Read more
News Reports

How Jawaharlal Nehru missed an opportunity to take control of strategically important Coco Islands now under Chinese control: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nehru's lack of strategic comprehension and inability to bargain hard with the Britishers has resulted in India losing one of South Asia's most strategic islands - Coco Islands.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

A year after Doordarshan discontinued her show due to anti-Hindu views, Yoga Instructor Ira Trivedi makes a comeback on Incredible India

OpIndia Staff -
Incredible India, a tourism campaign launched by GoI, has decided to provide platform to anti-Hindu Ira Trivedi in one of its webinars.
Read more
News Reports

Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani demands NIA probe under UAPA in Congress party’s agreement with Communist Party of China in 2008

OpIndia Staff -
Mahesh Jethmalani said that the Congress MoU with Communist Party of China in 2008 has sinister implication for country’s security
Read more
Politics

China’s psychological warfare goes beyond fake news about their casualties. Here is what they are trying to do

Nirwa Mehta -
In a very subtle way, the official Chinese state media as well as various anonymous accounts on social networking sites are nudging as if to send across a message that the Indians in China may have to worry should things escalate between the two countries.
Read more
News Reports

Sharjeel Imam’s inflammatory speech in Aligarh led to arson, firing at police and looting of Temple donation boxes, UP Govt tells Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi government said that the FIR filed by UP Police against Sharjeel Imam could not be clubbed with the rest as his speech had a distinct local effect.
Read more
News Reports

‘It is my karma, not an insult, that I am privileged’: Sonam Kapoor defends nepotism in her Father’s Day message

OpIndia Staff -
Calling herself to be privileged, Sonam Kapoor asserted that charges of nepotism against her are not an insult but 'karma'.
Read more
News Reports

The fantasy world of ‘defence expert’ Ajai Shukla: A “non-existent” India-China border, confused perception of Chinese control and vile abuses

OpIndia Staff -
During the recent conflict between India and China in Ladakh, Ajai Shukla made the headlines for his apocalyptic declarations on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Kashmir: Four terrorists killed by security forces in Kulgam and Zadibal, medicines and arms from Pakistan recovered

OpIndia Staff -
Security forces neutralise one terrorist in Kulgam and and three terrorists in Zadibal in Jammu and Kashmir
Read more
News Reports

Nepal starts radio warfare, anti-India songs heard on Nepali radio stations in Uttarakhand villages on the border

OpIndia Staff -
Nepali radio stations playing anti-India songs alongside Uttarakhand border claiming that India is occupying Nepal's areas
Read more
News Reports

Several Chinese troops were either dead or seriously injured: Read what transpired on the intervening night of 15th and 16th June in Ladakh standoff

OpIndia Staff -
A lot of details regarding the recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh have remained hidden beneath a shroud of secrecy.
Read more
News Reports

BJP changes its stand on Rath Yatra cancellation, advises Odisha govt to find ways to conduct devotee-less Rath Yatra in Puri

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier BJP had said everyone has to abide by SC order canceling the Rath Yatra this year, but now wants devotee less Rath Yatra in Puri
Read more

Connect with us

232,176FansLike
385,071FollowersFollow
254,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com