Even as the raging debate over the issue of nepotism in the movie industry continues, Bollywood entertainer Sonam Kapoor on Sunday took to Twitter to defend nepotism in the industry and went on to claim that it was her karma and a privilege to be the daughter of her father Anil Kapoor.

On the occasion of Fathers’ Day, the actress posted a tweet indirectly confessing that she was a product of nepotism in the Bollywood as she claimed that she was her father’s daughter and she is an actress because of her father Anil Kapoor. Calling herself to be privileged, Sonam Kapoor asserted that charges of nepotism against her are not an insult but ‘karma’.

“That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud,” said Sonam Kapoor shielding herself after she was accused of being a ‘starkid’ and a product of nepotism rather than herself earning the spot based on the merit.

Image Source: Sonam Kapoor

The angry rants by Sonam Kapoor come at the backdrop of a recent controversy she had stoked after trying to disregard the charges of nepotism in the country, which were made against a group of producers, directors, starkids following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Netizens had posed tough questions to Sonam Kapoor for trying to defend nepotism even after the death of the actor.

Sonam Kapoor was also one of the many entertainers in the industry who was blamed for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on last Sunday. The fans had outraged against producers, directors and star kids, who they referred to as ‘insiders’, for bullying outsiders and shunting them out without giving them any due.

Following that, social media users demanded accountability from the actor, who then disabled the comment section on her Instagram posts. Later, social media users began to send direct messages to Sonam Kapoor’s account instead.

On Sunday, as she confessed and glorified that phenomenon of ‘nepotism’ in the cinema industry, the actress also posted screenshots of the social media posts, in which she had allegedly claimed of receiving hate from various social media users.

This is some of comments coming my way. All the media and all the people who’ve encouraged this sort of behaviour and instigated it. This is on you. People talking about how one should have been kind to someone are doing worse to others. pic.twitter.com/6rH4LSBOxp — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020

The actress also shared screenshots of those messages on Instagram Stories, where people allegedly abused her and also wishing death upon her future children.

I encourage you guys to see my comment section. And I’m sure you don’t hope that the same comes your way. I hope your parents don’t have to see this sort of this stuff. pic.twitter.com/dmvI3xOKVd — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020

In her post, Sonam Kapoor shared a few screenshots of the alleged abuse she received. She wrote, “Yes I’ve switched off my comments section and my parents’ comment section because I don’t want my 64 year old parents to go through this. They did nothing wrong to deserve this. And I’m not doing it out of fear you morons I’m doing it out of common sense to preserve my mental health and my parents.”

Responding to another comment, Sonam Kapoor said, “Also people wishing death on my future children. And on my family. That video you’ve been spouting was 7 years old. When he had one film out I didn’t know him, like he didn’t say anything about me till now..also please go and watch the episodes where my fellow actors have maybe said much worse about me, but I have taken it in the spirit the show was meant to be. in jest.”

While some of the abuses came from Islamists, Sonam Kapoor invoked Hindu philosophy and Dharma to state that Karma was the biggest leveller. “Bullying, misguided vengeance, and the need to further your own agenda not caring about the collateral damage. This is all your karma. May god and the universe forgive you,” the actress tweeted.

Bullying, misguided vengeance, and the need to further your own agenda not caring about the collateral damage. This is all your karma. May god and the universe forgive you. pic.twitter.com/SJpZPUWqCY — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020

“Karma is the biggest leveller. We are where we are because of our karmas and we are born and go through what we go through because of our karmas. Everyone who is spouting hate it’s your karma. All of you are in my prayers. I thank god everyday for where I am and whom I’m born too. If you really knew what Hindu philosophy and dharma is about you wouldn’t be so foolish. You are just damaging yourself and quality of life,” she wrote.