Sunday, June 21, 2020
Home News Reports ‘It is my karma, not an insult, that I am privileged’: Sonam Kapoor defends...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘It is my karma, not an insult, that I am privileged’: Sonam Kapoor defends nepotism in her Father’s Day message

On the occasion of Fathers' Day, the actress posted a tweet indirectly confessing that she was a product of nepotism in the Bollywood as she claimed that she was her father's daughter and she is an actress because of her father Anil Kapoor

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Sonam Kapoor with father Anil Kapoor
19

Even as the raging debate over the issue of nepotism in the movie industry continues, Bollywood entertainer Sonam Kapoor on Sunday took to Twitter to defend nepotism in the industry and went on to claim that it was her karma and a privilege to be the daughter of her father Anil Kapoor.

On the occasion of Fathers’ Day, the actress posted a tweet indirectly confessing that she was a product of nepotism in the Bollywood as she claimed that she was her father’s daughter and she is an actress because of her father Anil Kapoor. Calling herself to be privileged, Sonam Kapoor asserted that charges of nepotism against her are not an insult but ‘karma’.

“That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud,” said Sonam Kapoor shielding herself after she was accused of being a ‘starkid’ and a product of nepotism rather than herself earning the spot based on the merit.

Image Source: Sonam Kapoor

The angry rants by Sonam Kapoor come at the backdrop of a recent controversy she had stoked after trying to disregard the charges of nepotism in the country, which were made against a group of producers, directors, starkids following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Netizens had posed tough questions to Sonam Kapoor for trying to defend nepotism even after the death of the actor.

Sonam Kapoor was also one of the many entertainers in the industry who was blamed for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on last Sunday. The fans had outraged against producers, directors and star kids, who they referred to as ‘insiders’, for bullying outsiders and shunting them out without giving them any due.

Following that, social media users demanded accountability from the actor, who then disabled the comment section on her Instagram posts. Later, social media users began to send direct messages to Sonam Kapoor’s account instead. 

On Sunday, as she confessed and glorified that phenomenon of ‘nepotism’ in the cinema industry, the actress also posted screenshots of the social media posts, in which she had allegedly claimed of receiving hate from various social media users.

The actress also shared screenshots of those messages on Instagram Stories, where people allegedly abused her and also wishing death upon her future children.

In her post, Sonam Kapoor shared a few screenshots of the alleged abuse she received. She wrote, “Yes I’ve switched off my comments section and my parents’ comment section because I don’t want my 64 year old parents to go through this. They did nothing wrong to deserve this. And I’m not doing it out of fear you morons I’m doing it out of common sense to preserve my mental health and my parents.”

Responding to another comment, Sonam Kapoor said, “Also people wishing death on my future children. And on my family. That video you’ve been spouting was 7 years old. When he had one film out I didn’t know him, like he didn’t say anything about me till now..also please go and watch the episodes where my fellow actors have maybe said much worse about me, but I have taken it in the spirit the show was meant to be. in jest.”

While some of the abuses came from Islamists, Sonam Kapoor invoked Hindu philosophy and Dharma to state that Karma was the biggest leveller. “Bullying, misguided vengeance, and the need to further your own agenda not caring about the collateral damage. This is all your karma. May god and the universe forgive you,” the actress tweeted.

“Karma is the biggest leveller. We are where we are because of our karmas and we are born and go through what we go through because of our karmas. Everyone who is spouting hate it’s your karma. All of you are in my prayers. I thank god everyday for where I am and whom I’m born too. If you really knew what Hindu philosophy and dharma is about you wouldn’t be so foolish. You are just damaging yourself and quality of life,” she wrote.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Nepal starts radio warfare, anti-India songs heard on Nepali radio stations in Uttarakhand villages on the border

OpIndia Staff -
Nepali radio stations playing anti-India songs alongside Uttarakhand border claiming that India is occupying Nepal's areas
Read more
News Reports

Several Chinese troops were either dead or seriously injured: Read what transpired on the intervening night of 15th and 16th June in Ladakh standoff

OpIndia Staff -
A lot of details regarding the recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh have remained hidden beneath a shroud of secrecy.
Read more

“Namaz is better than Yoga”: Cricketer Mohammad Kaif attacked by Islamists for celebrating International Yoga Day

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
On June 21, 2020, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to social media to celebrate International Yoga Day and shared pictures of himself posing in various Yoga poses.

China has Weiqi, India has Chess – Read how these board games also shape respective battle strategies

Opinions Santanu Chakraborty -
How the two giants have had their warfare strategies influenced by the two ancient games.

US President Donald Trump again blames China for coronavirus, terms it as ‘Kung Flu’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Speaking at the rally, the US President said that the COVID-19 is a disease and has more names than any disease in history.

Congress leaders went to pressurise the father of injured soldier after he asked Rahul Gandhi to not play politics over Ladakh standoff: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rajasthan administration pressuring Balwant Singh, father of soldier injured in Ladakh standoff after his comments on Rahul Gandhi, suggests report

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sacked ‘deserter’ army officer nabbed in Ahmednagar for roaming around in army uniforms and using fake army Identity cards and car plates

OpIndia Staff -
Former Assam rifles officer who had deserted the force arrested for using army uniforms and identity cards
Read more
News Reports

China has blocked the official website of Narendra Modi using the Great Firewall, but has allowed Rahul Gandhi’s website

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party had earlier signed an MoU with the Communist party of China to work on various issues together.
Read more
News Reports

China should take half of Leh, Ladakh UT will be broken into 1000 pieces: Congress leader in Kargil arrested after his ‘private talk’ goes...

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Zakir Hussain glorifies the Chinese Army saying that China would break Ladakh into 1000 pieces and they should have half of Leh.
Read more
Politics

Did you know Congress party had signed a deal with Chinese Communist Party to consult each other on ‘important issues’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is being said that the close connections between the Congress party and the CPC may be one of the reasons why the principal opposition party has now chosen to remain a mute spectator in attacking the Chinese and instead has been unleashing all its attacks against its own government.
Read more
News Reports

‘He sells jeans of Rs 500 for Rs 5000’: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap alleges Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human’ is a money-laundering hub

OpIndia Staff -
Citing exorbitant prices of products sold by Salman Khan's Being Human organisation, Abhinav Kashyap has contended that the Khan family carries out money-laundering activities under the pretext of charity
Read more
News Reports

How Jawaharlal Nehru missed an opportunity to take control of strategically important Coco Islands now under Chinese control: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nehru's lack of strategic comprehension and inability to bargain hard with the Britishers has resulted in India losing one of South Asia's most strategic islands - Coco Islands.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘It is my karma, not an insult, that I am privileged’: Sonam Kapoor defends nepotism in her Father’s Day message

OpIndia Staff -
Calling herself to be privileged, Sonam Kapoor asserted that charges of nepotism against her are not an insult but 'karma'.
Read more
News Reports

The fantasy world of ‘defence expert’ Ajai Shukla: A “non-existent” India-China border, confused perception of Chinese control and vile abuses

OpIndia Staff -
During the recent conflict between India and China in Ladakh, Ajai Shukla made the headlines for his apocalyptic declarations on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Kashmir: Four terrorists killed by security forces in Kulgam and Zadibal, medicines and arms from Pakistan recovered

OpIndia Staff -
Security forces neutralise one terrorist in Kulgam and and three terrorists in Zadibal in Jammu and Kashmir
Read more
News Reports

Nepal starts radio warfare, anti-India songs heard on Nepali radio stations in Uttarakhand villages on the border

OpIndia Staff -
Nepali radio stations playing anti-India songs alongside Uttarakhand border claiming that India is occupying Nepal's areas
Read more
News Reports

Several Chinese troops were either dead or seriously injured: Read what transpired on the intervening night of 15th and 16th June in Ladakh standoff

OpIndia Staff -
A lot of details regarding the recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh have remained hidden beneath a shroud of secrecy.
Read more
News Reports

BJP changes its stand on Rath Yatra cancellation, advises Odisha govt to find ways to conduct devotee-less Rath Yatra in Puri

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier BJP had said everyone has to abide by SC order canceling the Rath Yatra this year, but now wants devotee less Rath Yatra in Puri
Read more
News Reports

Ladakh standoff: ‘Liberals’ come together to cast aspersions that Bihar regiment soldiers were martyred because of upcoming state elections

OpIndia Staff -
Liberals mock the martyrdom of 20 soldiers and suggest that it was a ploy to garner votes in the upcoming Bihar elections.
Read more
Social Media

“Namaz is better than Yoga”: Cricketer Mohammad Kaif attacked by Islamists for celebrating International Yoga Day

OpIndia Staff -
On June 21, 2020, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to social media to celebrate International Yoga Day and shared pictures of himself posing in various Yoga poses.
Read more
News Reports

Air Force Chief says they have detected unusual movement of Chinese Air Force, assures that strategy put in place to respond

OpIndia Staff -
The Air Force chief also clarified that India was not at war with China, but he added that they are prepared for any contingency
Read more
News Reports

Nepal proposes to amend Citizenship Act that applies to all foreigners, Indian media claims it applies only to Indians and misquotes Indian law

OpIndia Staff -
Nepal govt wants to add 7 year waiting period for citizenship to foreigners married to Nepalis, Indian media lies that it applies only to Indians
Read more

Connect with us

232,146FansLike
384,867FollowersFollow
253,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com