A video had gone viral on social media recently where it was claimed by users that ‘ghosts’ were exercising in a park at Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The video, which captured UP cops gathered around a swing, displayed the swing moving on its own without the apparent involvement of anyone else. Users commented that the video was ‘scary’.

अब भूतों को भी gym जाना है और बॉडी बनानी है क्या ? कौन है वहां ? ये कैसे हो रहा है? इनके पीछे क्या कोई साइंस है ?

Kinda Scary ! pic.twitter.com/nBtDZryKL7 — Ajatika Singh (@Ajatikaa) June 12, 2020

Some tweets making the claim had earned over a thousand retweets on the social media platform. The video did appear quit unsettling to the naked eye.

Believe it or not but Ghosts have started doing exercise and this happened at Rohini Japani park around 2 Oclock last night !! 😱 pic.twitter.com/CsLYCN0QUM — Dilsedesh (@Dilsedesh) June 12, 2020

However, UP Police has now come forward and offered an explanation into the mystery that dispels any fear people might have regarding wandering spirits in what appears to be a friendly neighbourhood park. Additional Superintendent of Police, Rahul Srivastav, said that the Police had ‘laid siege’ and discovered that it was the work of some mischievous individuals.

Srivastav assured that the miscreants will be locked up in a ‘haunted’ prison soon. Jhansi Police said that the supposed work of ghosts is actually due to the application of excessive grease. The grease ensures that the swing keeps moving for a short while after its movement has once been initiated.

Jhansi Police said that some mischievous individuals had recorded a video of the incident and released it on social media, following which UP Police descended on the scene to investigate the matter. The Police said that they are on the lookout for the pranksters and assured that the rumour of the ghost is merely that, a rumour.