Justice for Bramsh Baloch: An Echo Of Revolution

On the 26th of May, a video was surfaced and went viral on social media. In this video locals of Danuk area of Turbat can be seen catching a thief and later on handing him over to the police. At first, it seemed just like another normal story of a thief breaking in and getting caught but the anger of the local people suggested something else. The public reaction was clearly showing that the people of Turbat have been bearing these injustices for a long time and on that night they had decided not to remain silent any longer.

The next news came after that video clip was about the murder of Baloch women in a burglary. Her four-year-old daughter was also wounded in the incident. And within minutes everyone was spreading the news on social media and claiming that the arrested person is a member of a local death squad who is recruited by Pakistan’s Military Intelligence (MI) to do their dirty work in Kech district of Balochistan. The head of the gang is known as Sameer Sabzal a member of Balochistan’s ruling party Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

The local people claimed that this local death squad is being supported and backed by the finance minister of Balochistan Zahoor Buledi and the MI. The local death squads are mostly used in Balochistan to abduct and kill Baloch Political and Human rights activists. The death squad members are also involved in military operations in their local areas.

The current incident of Bramsh Baloch has not only exposed the relation of Pakistani state with the burglars, killers, death squad members, but it also unveiled the hidden dirty faces of Parliamentarians Like Zahoor Buledai, Zia Langov and Jam Kamal who are trying their best to save the murderers of innocent Baloch women and denying justice to her four-year-old little daughter.

The Government of Balochistan and the Personnel of Army, FC, ISI and MI tried their best to stop this campaign and they did everything to stop the people from demonstrating against this inhuman act of brutality. But it seems the people of Balochistan are already awakened and they have decided what they should do against these inhumane acts of state-backed death squads.

To condemn this cowardly act of state-backed death squads and to condemn those who are trying to protect these criminals, thousands of people have protested in different parts of Balochistan including in Buleda, Dalbandin, Gwadar, Kharan, Turbat and Washuk. Other parts of Balochistan including Dasht, Karachi, Khuzdar, Pasni, Panjgur and Quetta are going to hold protests in coming days to condemn this inhuman act and to demand justice for Bramsh.

The Baloch social media activist are continuously using #JusticeForBramsh and #JusticeForBramshBaloch hashtags to show their condemnation and demand justice. Unfortunately, just like any other news from Balochistan, this news was also missing from prime time Pakistani media slots. And the international media and community have maintained their previous stand and remained silent on the issue of Balochistan allowing Pakistani state forces to continue their gross human rights violations in Balochistan.

The Turbat incident is not the first one nor it will be the last one. Because the brutal forces of Pakistan will never listen to the peaceful protesters and it will not change their mentality of killing innocent people or looting their resources.

The Baloch nation has not given up their right to protest and they will continue to protest in future too against the injustices of Pakistani forces. The only thing that the Baloch nation expects from the neighbouring countries and the international community is to take notice of Pakistani oppression in Balochistan and support them in their struggle against the injustices and to regain their lost freedom.