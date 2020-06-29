Monday, June 29, 2020
Updated:

Pakistan: Five dead as terrorists attack Karachi Stock Exchange

The terrorists also reportedly carried grenades with them.

OpIndia Staff

Terrorists attack Karachi Stock Exchange in Pakistan
51

At least five people have reportedly lost their lives as terrorists attack Karachi stock Exchange in Pakistan’s Karachi. As per reports, people from inside the building are being evacuated. As per reports, three terrorists seem to have been eliminated.

Disclaimer: Graphic visuals, reader discretion advised.

As per reports, at least one security guard is injured inside the building.

As per Pakistani journalists, the terrorists were armed with grenades as well.

In one of the earlier videos, one could hear the gunshots from the Karachi Stock Exchange.

Note: Strong language.

More videos show bloodstained staircases even as the security personnel take stock of the situation.

This is a breaking story. More details awaited.

