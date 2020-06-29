Pakistan: Five dead as terrorists attack Karachi Stock Exchange

At least five people have reportedly lost their lives as terrorists attack Karachi stock Exchange in Pakistan’s Karachi. As per reports, people from inside the building are being evacuated. As per reports, three terrorists seem to have been eliminated.
Disclaimer: Graphic visuals, reader discretion advised.
As per reports, at least one security guard is injured inside the building.
As per Pakistani journalists, the terrorists were armed with grenades as well.
#PSX #attack #Karachi – attackers were armed with grenades as well pic.twitter.com/Cnr2cJZvDL— Ovais Jafar (@ovaisjafar) June 29, 2020
In one of the earlier videos, one could hear the gunshots from the Karachi Stock Exchange.
Note: Strong language.
Security incident #alert: appears to be some sort of an attack at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in #Karachi — developing pic.twitter.com/wutYMNaQVM— Ovais Jafar (@ovaisjafar) June 29, 2020
More videos show bloodstained staircases even as the security personnel take stock of the situation.
#Pakistan stock exchange in karachi under attack.Two of terrorist were killed,operation ongoing.#karachi pic.twitter.com/7O5jo7onbL— Khurram Ansari (@khurram143) June 29, 2020
This is a breaking story. More details awaited.