Pakistan: Five dead as terrorists attack Karachi Stock Exchange

At least five people have reportedly lost their lives as terrorists attack Karachi stock Exchange in Pakistan’s Karachi. As per reports, people from inside the building are being evacuated. As per reports, three terrorists seem to have been eliminated.

Disclaimer: Graphic visuals, reader discretion advised.

It appears the #attackers were #killed at the gates of the #PSX which is located quite close to the Captial Police Office in #Karachi. #WARNING: Images of blood, gore. Viewer discretion advised. pic.twitter.com/IeRALFpr0j — Ovais Jafar (@ovaisjafar) June 29, 2020

As per reports, at least one security guard is injured inside the building.

It seems someone managed to get inside the stock exchange building as videos showing blood ok the stairs and at least one guard injured inside the building. #UGC videos #PSX #attack #Karachi #WARNING: blood and gore in videos, viewer discretion advised. pic.twitter.com/o0EpefJIa3 — Ovais Jafar (@ovaisjafar) June 29, 2020

As per Pakistani journalists, the terrorists were armed with grenades as well.

In one of the earlier videos, one could hear the gunshots from the Karachi Stock Exchange.

Note: Strong language.

Security incident #alert: appears to be some sort of an attack at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in #Karachi — developing pic.twitter.com/wutYMNaQVM — Ovais Jafar (@ovaisjafar) June 29, 2020

More videos show bloodstained staircases even as the security personnel take stock of the situation.

This is a breaking story. More details awaited.