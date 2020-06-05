Friday, June 5, 2020
Home News Reports Medical journal The Lancet retracts its HCQ article based on fake data from a...
News Reports
Updated:

Medical journal The Lancet retracts its HCQ article based on fake data from a dubious company, authors say they cannot vouch for data’s authenticity

The now-debunked article by Lancet had caused WHO to halt its mega-trial using HCQ on coronavirus patients. Yesterday, the WHO had announced that it was resuming the HCQ trial. Many Latin American nations had also halted their HCQ trials for COVID-19 treatment based on the Lancet article, whose authors now say that they could not vouch for the data they cited.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Medical journal The Lancet now retracts its previous article which claimed HCQ results in a high mortality rate, because the data was found to be fake
The Lancet, HCQ, images via Twitter
180

In a major development, The Lancet – one of the world’s leading medical journals, on Thursday retracted a controversial study it had earlier published on the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus because of several discrepancies in the research data. 

According to the reports, the lead author of the research paper, Prof Mandeep Mehra, from the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts had asked the Lancet to withdraw the study after they could no longer vouch for the data’s accuracy.

“Today, three of the authors have retracted “Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis”,” the Lancet published a retraction for its earlier studies.

The researchers, who had published their study in Lancet, had worked with a dubious health care analytics company named Surgisphere, on the study.

“After the publication of our Lancet article, several concerns were raised with respect to the veracity of the data and analyses conducted by Surgisphere Corporation,” the study authors wrote in their retraction.

Lancet’s statement about the retraction of their article, via Twitter

The Lancet, in its statement, said that they have launched an independent third-party peer review of Surgisphere with the consent of its CEO Sapan Desai to evaluate the origination of the database elements, to confirm the completeness of the database, and to replicate the analyses presented in the paper.

It also stated that Surgisphere could not provide them with the full dataset, client contacts and ISO audit report citing ‘confidentiality’. It is notable here that Sapan Desai, the Surgisphere CEO who had co-authored the now-debunked Lancet article, already has three malpractice suits pending against him, as reported by The Guardian.

It is notable here that Surgisphere’s CEO Sapan Desai was one of the co-authors of the now retracted Lancet article that had led the WHO and several Latin American nations to halt their ongoing trials using Hydroxychloroquine.

Similarly, the New England Journal of Medicine retracted a separate study, focused on blood pressure medications in coronavirus that relied on data from the same company – Surgisphere.

Lancet based their article on fake data provided by a dubious company

We had reported yesterday regarding a Chicago-based little-known company ‘Surgisphere’ and how the dubious data developed by them was used as a basis to publish studies in The Lancet and also New England Journal of Medicine, the world’s two most highly-cited medical journals, to halt the trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of coronavirus.

The discrepancies in two influential studies of these journals over the efficacy of the effect of antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine on coronavirus patients were later picked up by World Health Organization and a number of national governments to alter their response.

Based on the data given by the Surgisphere, the Lancet, on 22 May, had published a study which declared that the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine was associated with a higher mortality rate in coronavirus.

The Lancet study, to which Desai was one of the co-authors, claimed to have collected and studied Surgisphere data collected from nearly 15,000 coronavirus patients from 1,200 hospitals around the world, who received hydroxychloroquine alone or in combination with antibiotics.

The claims by the Lancet study were soon taken seriously worldwide. Many media portals touted it and since US President Trump had emphasised on Hydroxychloroquine as an effective treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, there was probably a sudden urgency to dismiss it.

Many large randomised trials of the drug were halted. And within days, the WHO, which was conducting a mega trial, halted it too.

Investigations revealed the data was fake

However, an investigation by the Guardian had revealed that the employees at Surgisphere have little or no data or scientific background. An employee listed as a ‘science editor’ appeared to be a science fiction author and fantasy artist. Another employee listed as a marketing executive in an adult content model and events hostess.

Most importantly, glaring errors in the study were soon pointed out by many researchers. When Guardian Australia contacted five hospitals in Melbourne and two in Sydney, they denied any role and even stated that they have never been contacted by Surgisphere or have contributed data to its study in any way. The number of deaths mentioned in Australia due to COVID-19 also did not match the actual Australian database.

These revelations had raised eyebrows over the integrity of such key studies published by these ‘renowned’ medical journals.

The dubious company had provided data for multiple studies on coronavirus, which was co-authored by the company’s chief executive, one Sapan Desai along with Mandeep Mehra.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Editor's picks

“He is being punished for being Muslim”: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan once again plays communal card to defend Tahir Hussain

OpIndia Staff -
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan defends IB officer Ankit Sharma murder accused Tahir Hussain, says Tahir framed by police for being Muslim
Read more
Social Media

Times of India’s Hinduphobic journalist Samina Shaikh tries to shame Hindus over the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha has the head of an elephant and elephants are also considered holy.
Read more

Maharashtra: Angry citizens throw chappals on Murgud municipal chief after coronavirus patient was found flouting quarantine. Watch video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Angry citizens gathered at the Municipality office of Murgud and threw chappals and sandals on the authorities after they found out that one of the coronavirus patients was quarantined only on paper and that he was roaming around in his area flouting the guidelines.

Tiananmen Massacre to Communist attacks on Indian people: A saga of hate, hypocrisy and violence

Opinions Guest Author -
Thousands of students were killed in broad daylight by the Chinese government to curb dissenting voices in the Tiananmen Square Massacre

The Quint incites its readers to replicate violent US protests in India, compares crackdown on anti-CAA rioters with police brutality in the USA

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Quint compared the crackdown on anti-CAA rioters in India with the kind of police brutality that is observed in the USA.

Tiananmen Square Massacre: The heinous face of communism

Political History of India Guest Author -
The Tiananmen Square Massacre was one of the most heinous chapters of the World's political history and it is imperative that it is remembered for what it was

Recently Popular

News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Social Media

Times of India’s Hinduphobic journalist Samina Shaikh tries to shame Hindus over the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha has the head of an elephant and elephants are also considered holy.
Read more
News Reports

GoAir fires trainee officer Asif Khan after screenshots of his Hinduphobic comment went viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
GoAir has terminated the employment of one Asif Khan after his anti-Hindu offensive comments on social media went viral.
Read more
News Reports

Investor Mahesh Murthy who claimed to be pro-women, booked in second sexual harassment case

OpIndia Staff -
The investor has landed into fresh trouble
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Congress MLA gives grand welcome to rioters of Padarayanpura who had attacked health workers, distributes Rs 10,000 each

OpIndia Staff -
The rioters of the Padrayanpura locality, who had attacked the health workers on April 19, not only received a rousing welcome, but each accused also received Rs 10,000 from the Congress MLA as a gift following their release from the Haj Bhavan, where they were quarantined under judicial custody.
Read more
Opinions

Tiananmen Massacre to Communist attacks on Indian people: A saga of hate, hypocrisy and violence

Guest Author -
Thousands of students were killed in broad daylight by the Chinese government to curb dissenting voices in the Tiananmen Square Massacre
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Muslim mob torched properties of Hindus till 24th Feb night, burnt Dilbar Negi alive: Fresh charge sheet against 12 in Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
According to the charge sheet, a Muslim mob came from Brijpuri Pulia side in northeast Delhi and unleashed violence, targeting properties of Hindus. The mob continued damaging Hindu shops and burnt them till late night on February 24.
Read more
News Reports

Medical journal The Lancet retracts its HCQ article based on fake data from a dubious company, authors say they cannot vouch for data’s authenticity

OpIndia Staff -
The lead author of the research paper, Prof Mandeep Mehra, from the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts had asked the Lancet to withdraw the study saying could no longer vouch for the data’s accuracy. The Guardian's expose had revealed that the Chicago-based company's data used in the article was fake.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir top cop advises Congress leaders and left-lobby to ‘keep their mouth shut’ for questioning security forces

OpIndia Staff -
Jammu and kashmir DGP slams Congress leader PL Punia and left lobby for their questioning security forces after recovery of car bomb
Read more
News Reports

Bar Council of India passes resolution against legal news portal Live Law for publishing a defamatory article against BCI chairperson

OpIndia Staff -
Bar Council of India passes resolution against Vikas Bhadauria's article on Live Law criticising BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra
Read more
News Reports

One suspect arrested in Kerala pregnant elephant death case, autopsy report reveals she could not eat for two weeks after cracker explosion in mouth

OpIndia Staff -
The forest department in Kerala has arrested one suspect in the case of death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala
Read more
Editor's picks

“He is being punished for being Muslim”: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan once again plays communal card to defend Tahir Hussain

OpIndia Staff -
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan defends IB officer Ankit Sharma murder accused Tahir Hussain, says Tahir framed by police for being Muslim
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh for casteist comments against cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

OpIndia Staff -
Dalit activist and lawyer Rajat kalsan has filed a complaint against Yuvraj Singh cricketer in Hisar for remarks in an old video
Read more
News Reports

Delhi court rejects bail plea of Delhi riots accused Jamia student Safoora Zargar filed under medical grounds

OpIndia Staff -
Prior to this, Patiala court had rejected the bail plea of Safoora Zargar on May 26 and extended her judicial custody till June 25
Read more
News Reports

GoAir fires trainee officer Asif Khan after screenshots of his Hinduphobic comment went viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
GoAir has terminated the employment of one Asif Khan after his anti-Hindu offensive comments on social media went viral.
Read more

Connect with us

229,508FansLike
362,560FollowersFollow
245,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com