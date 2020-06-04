Thursday, June 4, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus: WHO had stopped HCQ trials based on fake data from a dubious company...
News Reports
Updated:

Coronavirus: WHO had stopped HCQ trials based on fake data from a dubious company which employs a sci-fi writer and adult content model

The medical journal Lancet had published a 'study' on Hydroxychloroquine based on the data provided by Surgisphere, a dubious company owned by Sapan Desai. Desai was also a co-author in the study. However, glaring errors and suspiciously fake data has been found in that study.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
WHO had halted its HCQ trial based on study by a dubious company with fake data. It has restarted the trial after the 'study' was debunked
Anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine used for treating coronavirus patients/ Representative Image
15

The discrepancies in two influential studies over the efficacy of the effect of antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine on coronavirus patients by an insignificant US healthcare analytics company, which was later picked up by World Health Organization and a number of national governments to alter their response has now caught the attention of health experts, as per a report in The Guardian.

According to the report, a US-based company – Surgisphere, whose employees include a science fiction writer and an adult-content model, had provided data for multiple studies on coronavirus, which was co-authored by company’s chief executive, one Sapan Desai.

The data developed by the Surgisphere has been used in studies published in The Lancet and also New England Journal of Medicine, the world’s two most highly-cited medical journals, raising questions regarding the integrity of key studies published by these ‘renowned’ medical journals.

WHO halted trials of HCQ based on the study

The Chicago-based firm had claimed to have obtained data from more than a thousand hospitals worldwide, which was later used by several governments in Latin America to alter coronavirus treatment policies. The World Health Organization had also halted its trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine based on the ‘studies’ conducted by Surgisphere.

The medical journals – the Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine, had published studies based on Surgisphere data. The studies were co-authored by the firm’s chief executive, Sapan Desai.

According to the Guardian’s investigation, the employees at Surgisphere have little or no data or scientific background. An employee listed as a ‘science editor’ appears to be a science fiction author and fantasy artist. Another employee listed as a marketing executive in an adult content model and events hostess.

Further, the company has a very limited online presence, with just 100 followers on Linkedin and less than 200 on Twitter. The chief executive, Sapan Desai, has been named in three medical malpractice suits. Up to recently, the ‘Get in touch’ section of Surgisphere used to direct to the WordPress template of a dubious cryptocurrency webpage.

Surgisphere’s study on HCQ was based on dubious data

Based on the data given by the Surgisphere, the Lancet, on 22 May, had published a study which declared that the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine was associated with a higher mortality rate in coronavirus.

The Lancet study, to which Desai was one of the co-authors, claimed to have collected and studied Surgisphere data collected from nearly 15,000 coronavirus patients from 1,200 hospitals around the world, who received hydroxychloroquine alone or in combination with antibiotics.

Shockingly, the negative findings of The Lancet prompted the WHO to halt the hydroxychloroquine arm of its global trials.

The Lancet study co-authored by Sapan Desai

The claims by the Lancet study were soon taken seriously worldwide. Many media portals touted it and since US President Trump had emphasised on Hydroxychloroquine as an effective treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, there was probably a sudden urgency to dismiss it.

Many large randomised trials of the drug were halted. And within days, the WHO, which was conducting a mega trial, halted it too.

Similarly, another study using the Surgisphere database, again co-authored by Desai, had discovered that the anti-parasite drug ivermectin reduced death rates in critical coronavirus patients. It was published online in the Social Science Research Network e-library, before peer-review or publication in a medical journal. This data was used by the Peruvian government to add ivermectin to its national coronavirus therapeutic guidelines.

However, glaring errors in the study were soon pointed out by many researchers. When Guardian Australia contacted five hospitals in Melbourne and 2 in Sydney, they denied any role and even stated that they have never been contacted by Surgisphere or have contributed data to its study in any way. The number of deaths mentioned in Australia due to COVID-19 also did not match the actual Australian database.

In addition, it was found that an Asian hospital was ‘accidentally’ added to the Australian database, as admitted by Desai.

Science journals to investigate the matter

On Wednesday, the science journal Lancet published an expression of concern about their hydroxychloroquine study.

Lancet editor Richard Horton said, “Given the questions raised about the reliability of the data gathered by Surgisphere, we have today issued an Expression of Concern, pending further investigation.”

“We are issuing an Expression of Concern to alert readers to the fact that serious scientific questions have been brought to our attention. We will update this notice as soon as we have further information,” said a statement issued by The Lancet on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the WHO has resumed the use of HCQ from Wednesday after the Lancet said that it was analysing the data and methods of the shoddy study on the anti-malarial drug.

Dubious company

Sapan Desai’s Surgisphere was founded in 2008, to publish textbooks. The Guardian report says nobody knows how the company suddenly became the owner of an international database of over 96,000 patients ad 1200 hospitals around the world.

Also, the employees listed by Surgisphere, 11 of them, have mentioned in the LinkedIn pages that they had joined the company just 2 months back. Many of them do not even have a background in science or statistics. Instead, experiences in strategy, editing, copywriting and ‘leadership’ are mentioned.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termswho lancet study hcq, who tedros hcq trials, who lancet fake data

Trending now

News Reports

“The govt failed us,” woman grieves as her father dies of coronavirus after Delhi govt run hospital refuses to admit him

OpIndia Staff -
A Delhi resident, Amarpreet, today lost her father to coronavirus after Delhi government run LNJP Hospital refused to admit him for further treatment.
Read more
News Reports

From Tahir Hussain’s involvement in rioting and murder to Tablighi Jamaat connection in Delhi riots. Here is all we know about the charge sheets...

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday filed its charge-sheet in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots which took place in February 2020
Read more

The Wire report claims Tripura govt paid less amount to students for mid-day meal scheme, data shows govt paid 50% more

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Tripura govt debunks The Wire report saying less amount was paid to students under mid-day meal scheme during lockdown

Food Corporation of India fact-checks Scroll, calls out its deliberately misleading report claiming 65 lakh tonnes food grains wasted amid lockdown

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
The FCI has slammed Scroll after the latter published a report claiming that India had let 65 lakh tonnes of grains go to waste.

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Tablighi Jamaat, PFI, Jamia links emerge as Delhi Police files charge sheet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Tablighi Jamaat links have emerged in the charge-sheet filed by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police pertaining to violence in Shiv Vihar area during the Anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.

Amul pumped in Rs 8,000 crore back into rural economy during lockdown, increased milk collection by 15% with seamless supply chain

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Dairy cooperative AMUL stood tall as the coronavirus crisis hit the country and against all odds managed to ensure that milk distribution is not impaired and supply chain management is seamless.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahin kar sakte,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges torture, sexual assault by his brother, says the actor did not support her

OpIndia Staff -
She further alleged that when she told Nawazuddin about the childhood trauma she went through, even he did not believe her.
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Entertainment

Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor 'for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Pregnant wild elephant dies after pineapple stuffed with crackers fed by locals exploded in her mouth

OpIndia Staff -
The incident took place in Malappuram district of Kerala when the elephant had wandered into village in search for food.
Read more
News Reports

Investor Mahesh Murthy who claimed to be pro-women, booked in second sexual harassment case

OpIndia Staff -
The investor has landed into fresh trouble
Read more
Entertainment

Pre independence slavery genes? Kangana Ranaut questions Bollywood’s silence on Palghar Sadhu lynching as they voice solidarity over #BlackLivesMatter

OpIndia Staff -
Even as celebrities voice their solidarity and put up social media campaign on #BlackLivesMatter, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has questioned their silence on the Palghar Sadhu lynching.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus: WHO had stopped HCQ trials based on fake data from a dubious company which employs a sci-fi writer and adult content model

OpIndia Staff -
When The Guardian contacted 7 Australian hospitals, they stated that they have never heard of Surgisphere and were never contacted by the company to collect data. The Chicago-based company employs a handful of people, including a sci-fi writer and an adult content model.
Read more
News Reports

“The govt failed us,” woman grieves as her father dies of coronavirus after Delhi govt run hospital refuses to admit him

OpIndia Staff -
A Delhi resident, Amarpreet, today lost her father to coronavirus after Delhi government run LNJP Hospital refused to admit him for further treatment.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

From Tahir Hussain’s involvement in rioting and murder to Tablighi Jamaat connection in Delhi riots. Here is all we know about the charge sheets...

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday filed its charge-sheet in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots which took place in February 2020
Read more
News Reports

USA riots: Mahatma Gandhi statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC vandalised by rioters

OpIndia Staff -
The statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC's Massachusetts Avenue has been vandalised by violent rioters.
Read more
News Reports

Family of deceased Coronavirus positive doctor says that reports of him having to wait 10 hours in Mumbai hospital to get a bed is...

OpIndia Staff -
Deceased Mumbai doctor Chittaranjan Bhave's daughter says he didn't had to wait 10 hours to get COVID-19 treatment as per reports
Read more
News Reports

Internet security firm Malwarebytes Labs report says coronavirus campaigns causing a surge in malware attacks

OpIndia Staff -
Tech security report says cyber criminals are using work from home and coronavirus campaigns to launch malware attacks
Read more
News Reports

Civil liberties group sues US President Donald Trump for his executive order to regulate social media, alleges the order curbs free speech

OpIndia Staff -
NGO Centre for Democracy and Technology files federal lawsuit against Donald Trump's order to regulate social media
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra governor overrules CM Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to cancel final year university exams, calls it ‘violations of University Act’

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra CM in an address to the State on Sunday evening announced that the state had no choice but to promote final-year students based without exams
Read more
News Reports

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, nurses of AIIMS Delhi continue to protest for better facilities

OpIndia Staff -
The Union of nurses in AIIMS Delhi is demanding better facilities for nursing staff especially female staffers
Read more

Connect with us

229,426FansLike
361,284FollowersFollow
245,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com