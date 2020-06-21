Sunday, June 21, 2020
Updated:

Ladakh standoff: ‘Liberals’ come together to cast aspersions that Bihar regiment soldiers were martyred because of upcoming state elections

Following the Pulwama attack, many Congress supporters had floated conspiracy theories that Pulwama was an ‘inside job’ carried out on the behest of Prime Minister Modi

OpIndia Staff

Last rites of Bihar regiment Colonel Santosh Babu
5

Amidst the escalated tensions between India and China, following the violent clash between the two sides on June 15 at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, social media warriors from the liberal camp took to Twitter to cast aspersions about the tragic incident. In a bid to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the liberals mocked the martyrdom of 20 soldiers and suggested that it was a ploy to garner votes in the upcoming Bihar elections.

A Twitter user (@BrandySahni) wrote, “Strange how there are always martyred soldiers ready for use before every election. And this time Taujee (PM Modi) hit the bullseye… Slain soldiers from the Bihar Regiment before elections in Bihar. It could not have been more opportune if he has planned it!!!”

Uzair Hasan Rizvi who claims to be a ‘fact checker’ for AFP on his Twitter bio said that the Bihar regiment of the Indian army have soldiers from different states and concluded that the mention of Bihar in the condolence message of PM Modi was to get leverage in the upcoming Bihar elections.

Another Twitter user (@jameel7866786) suggested a bigger ‘internal conspiracy’ surrounding the martyrdom of Pulwama soldiers in 2019 and the recent border clash between the Indian and Chinese forces. Linking the tragic Pulwama attack with the General Elections of 2019 and the martyrdom of 20 soldiers from the Bihar regiment to Bihar elections, he asked others to ‘connect the dots’ between the two mutually exclusive events.

A Twitter user named Professor questioned the ‘coincidence’ of the timing of the Bihar elections and the decision to deploy the Bihar regiment at the Line of Actual Control.

Replying to an absurd and baseless tweet that PM Modi gave away the Galwan Valley to China, a Congress supporter (@SamanSutiya1) wrote that the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers was connected to victory in Bihar elections. “20 mein se 13 Bihar ke thay. Ab benefit le sakta hain,” he claimed. The loose translation goes as, “13 out of 20 soldiers were from Bihar. They (BJP) can now be benefitted.”

Sasidharan Pazhoor wrote, “Bihar elections ahead. Bihar regiment suffers casualties. No, I am not suggesting anything.” Interestingly, this is a textbook ‘liberal’ strategy to sow the seeds of doubt in people’s mind without being explicit about it.

Replying to controversial journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, a user named Desh who claimed to have lost his brother reiterated the conspiracy theory of deploying Bihar regiment at the border for ‘benefitting’ in Bihar elections.

Liberal meltdown post Pulwama terror attack

This is not the first time that the liberal jamaat has ganged up to disprove facts and peddle conspiracy theories. Following the Pulwama attack, many Congress supporters had floated conspiracy theories that Pulwama was an ‘inside job’ carried out on the behest of Prime Minister Modi. One Congress leader and conman who questioned Pulwama as an ‘inside job’ was given a Lok Sabha ticket by the party. A Goa Congress leader had even asked for proof of the terror attack and accused PM Modi of ‘planning’ the Pulwama attack. A Karnataka Congress MP even said that the Pulwama attack was a ‘match-fixing’ between PM Modi and Pakistan. Congress party had even raised questions asking how did explosives reach the spot indirectly accusing the Modi government of carrying out an inside job. It is not just limited to the Congress party. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had stated that PM Modi knew about the Pulwama attack earlier and did not do anything to stop it.

