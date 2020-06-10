Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Home News Reports Maharashtra: BMC Deputy Commissioner Shirish Dixit dies of coronavirus
News Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: BMC Deputy Commissioner Shirish Dixit dies of coronavirus

On Tuesday, Mumbai coronavirus tally reached a total of 51,100 positive coronavirus cases. The death toll in Mumbai has reached 1760.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
BMC Deputy Commissioner Shirish Dixit/ Image Source: India Today
63

Shirish Dixit – the deputy commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, who was forefront at battling the coronavirus in Mumbai has succumbed to the Chinese pandemic on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the 55-year-old Deputy Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had tested positive for coronavirus only on a day before but was asymptomatic.

Shirish Dixit was the chief engineer of the water supply project and his department was responsible for ensuring a smooth supply of water to Mumbai. Dixit also held the additional charge of the special engineering department.

Dixit had played a key role in the setting up of coronavirus facilities such as the NSCI Dome and at the Race Course.

On Monday morning, the family members of Dixit had called health services after he was feeling unwell. By the time the team arrived at his Mahim home, the BMC official had died.

Reportedly, a total of 55 BMC employees have died in the city because of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Mumbai coronavirus tally reached a total of 51,100 positive coronavirus cases. The death toll in Mumbai has reached 1760.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has recorded 120 coronavirus death in the state as it crossed the 90,000 cases mark. The death toll in the state is 3,289.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus, bmc deputy commissioner shirish dixit, shirish dikshit bmc, shirish dixit coronavirus

Trending now

Media

The Wire founding-editor Siddharth Varadarajan justifies using an individual’s image without his permission in lukewarm apology

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Varadarajan issued a half-hearted apology for The Wire using an individual's image without his permission.
Read more
News Reports

Javed Akhtar wins the Richard Dawkins Award: Here is how the drama unfolded

OpIndia Staff -
Javed Akhtar has won the Richard Dawkins Award, however, for a while there, people wondered if he really had won the award. Here is how the drama unfolded
Read more

These nine incidents since 2017 of rapes, abductions and forced conversions of Hindus characterises Haryana’s Mewat as “Mini-Pakistan”

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Muslim fundamentalism in Haryana's Mewat is deep-rooted and firmly ingrained as Hindus, especially Dalits in the region are constantly assaulted, raped, kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam

Former Justice investigates Mewat, talks about abduction, rape, forceful conversion to Islam of Hindu girls, rampant atrocities against Dalits

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Muslims in Mewat were being able to carry out these crimes against Dalits in connivance with the administration and the local police

Uttar Pradesh: Woman kills pregnant second wife of husband in Moradabad, wields gun around the dead body as stunned bystanders stand scared

Crime OpIndia Staff -
According to police officials, the gun was provided to the accused by her husband Zafar who is absconding ever since the incident.

Delhi Police crime branch arrest one Khalid Saifi for his role in Delhi anti-Hindu riots, pictures of him with journalists, politicians emerge

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Khalid Saifi was earlier arrested by the Delhi police from the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest site at Khureji Khas on February 26

Recently Popular

News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
News Reports

Who killed Swedish PM Olof Palme to be revealed soon: Could this signal fresh trouble for Gandhis in the Bofors case?

OpIndia Staff -
The prosecutors investigating the case have received a dossier from South Africa and the Swedes are set to present their findings on the Olaf Palme assassination and the Bofors scam connection could sound trouble for the Gandhi family
Read more
Social Media

NDTV’s Nidhi Razdan interacted regularly with Twitter account of ISIS suspects who instigated Muslims to join anti-CAA protests

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim couple with links to the terrorist organization Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) was nabbed by Delhi Police from south Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on Sunday.
Read more
News Reports

Customer buys Bhagwat Purana, Amazon seller also sends a book on why the Hindu scripture is ‘irrelevant’ as a ‘special gift’

OpIndia Staff -
The Twitter user has stated that while he had ordered the Hindu scripture, a second book denigrating the same scripture was sent as a 'special gift' by the seller, presumably to dissuade readers from reading the Hindu holy book.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Woman kills pregnant second wife of husband in Moradabad, wields gun around the dead body as stunned bystanders stand scared

OpIndia Staff -
According to police officials, the gun was provided to the accused by her husband Zafar who is absconding ever since the incident.
Read more
Crime

Tamil Nadu shocker: Hungry eight-year-old girl gang raped multiple times by six men in Nagercoil, five including one 75-year-old Mohammad Noah arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Two of the arrested in the gang-rape of the 8-year-old girl in Nagercoil in Kanyakumari are juvenile
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Maharashtra: BMC Deputy Commissioner Shirish Dixit dies of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Shirish Dixit had tested positive for coronavirus only on a day before but was asymptomatic.
Read more
News Reports

After the Kerala elephant case, 12 arrested for killing a jackal in Tamil Nadu using country-made explosives

OpIndia Staff -
The Forest Department in Tamil Nadu also investigated as to how the accused had got hold of the country bombs.
Read more
Media

The Wire founding-editor Siddharth Varadarajan justifies using an individual’s image without his permission in lukewarm apology

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Varadarajan issued a half-hearted apology for The Wire using an individual's image without his permission.
Read more
News Reports

Javed Akhtar wins the Richard Dawkins Award: Here is how the drama unfolded

OpIndia Staff -
Javed Akhtar has won the Richard Dawkins Award, however, for a while there, people wondered if he really had won the award. Here is how the drama unfolded
Read more
News Reports

After Washington, #BlackLivesMatter protestors vandalise Gandhi statue in London’s Parliament Square, injure 35 police personnel

OpIndia Staff -
Some #BlackLivesMatter miscreants defaced the Mahatma Gandhi statue with scribbling 'racist' on its plinth and splattering it with white paint
Read more
News Reports

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal has cancelled all his meetings since Sunday and has isolated himself, as per reports
Read more
News Reports

These nine incidents since 2017 of rapes, abductions and forced conversions of Hindus characterises Haryana’s Mewat as “Mini-Pakistan”

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim fundamentalism in Haryana's Mewat is deep-rooted and firmly ingrained as Hindus, especially Dalits in the region are constantly assaulted, raped, kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam
Read more
News Reports

India and China disengage at multiple points in Eastern Ladakh, PLA troops move back at certain locations

OpIndia Staff -
The People’s Liberation Army has moved back its troops and infantry combat vehicles by 2.5 km by in Galwan area, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs area. In reciprocation, India has also moved some of its troops back.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will solve the border issue through dialogues’: Nepal Defence Minister says there is no sense in ‘deploying the Army’

OpIndia Staff -
Nepal's communist government had approved a controversial map claiming the Indian territories of Lipulekh and Kalapani as theirs. The Oli government is on the way to get the parliament's nod to change their national emblem that depicts the map.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s effigy burnt in protest after Pak-sponsored terrorists kill Kashmiri Hindu Sarpanch Ajay Pandita

OpIndia Staff -
BJP Youth wing burnt effigy of Imran Khan to protest against Sarpanch Ajay Pandita's assassination
Read more

Connect with us

230,303FansLike
368,915FollowersFollow
247,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com