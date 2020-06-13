The coronavirus pandemic has shown no signs of a slowdown in Maharashtra as the total coronavirus cases in the state has now crossed the 1 lakh mark on Friday as the total tally stood at 1,01,141 after 3,493 fresh cases were reported.

According to the reports, with a total of over 1 lakh cases and 3,717 deaths, Maharashtra contributes one-third of the total cases in India. The capital city of the state – Mumbai alone accounts 52,667 cases and 2,044 deaths. The coronavirus cases in Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum located in Mumbai, crossed 2,000-mark.

Out of these total cases 47,793 patients have recovered till date, however, active cases are at 49,616.

The Maharashtra Police have also reported 129 new coronavirus cases taking the total number of positive cases to 3,388. So far, 36 policemen have died due to the deadly virus disease, while 1,945 Maharashtra policemen have recovered from the pandemic.

The total Coronavirus cases in the country has also crossed the 3 lakh mark. According to latest health ministry data, 3,08,993 persons have tested positive for Coronavirus so far. Among them, 1,54,330 people have recovered and 8,884 succumbed to the infection.

Maharashtra Minister tests positive

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde has tested positive for coronavirus. However, his condition is stable as he is asymptomatic.

He is the third minister in Maharashtra to contract the virus. Jitendra Awhad of the NCP and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan had earlier tested positive earlier and both recovered from the infection.

Earlier this week, Munde had attended a state cabinet meeting and had also taken part in the NCP’s foundation day event two days ago in Mumbai.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope has added that social distancing was observed on both the occasions and if anyone develops symptoms, the person will be tested as per the Indian Council of Medical Research’s guidelines.

The Minister also added that Munde’s private staff including the cook, drivers and personal assistant contracted coronavirus before him.