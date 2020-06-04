Thursday, June 4, 2020
Maharashtra: Angry citizens throw chappals on Murgud municipal chief after coronavirus patient was found flouting quarantine. Watch video

As per reports, the first coronavirus patient in the town was found to be quarantined only on paper.

Angry citizens throw chappal at authorities in Municipal corporation in Murgud (image courtesy: loksatta.com)
Angry citizens gathered at the Municipality office of Murgud and threw chappals and sandals on the authorities after they found out that one of the coronavirus patients was quarantined only on paper and that he was roaming around in his area flouting the guidelines.

As per reports, the first coronavirus patient in the town was found to be quarantined only on paper. Citizens gheraoed the CO with proofs that he actually spent only 1 day in the quarantine center. Some angry citizens tore apart banners and demanded that entire municipal council staff and sanitation staff be sent to institutional quarantine because the covid patient is a relative of a contractor of the health department of municipal council and had come in contact of some staff. Then people started shouting slogans and threw a chappal at the CO but it missed him and hit a ward member.

Citizens also demanded that the chairman of municipal council Rajekhan Jamadar should make a statement on the issue and tell what action will be taken against the staff member who helped the patient to hide at home.

Maharashtra: Angry citizens throw chappals on Murgud municipal chief after coronavirus patient was found flouting quarantine. Watch video

OpIndia Staff
Angry citizens gathered at the Municipality office of Murgud and threw chappals and sandals on the authorities after they found out that one of the coronavirus patients was quarantined only on paper and that he was roaming around in his area flouting the guidelines.
