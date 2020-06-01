Advertisements
Monday, June 1, 2020
It is not in my hands anymore, you can sleep with coronavirus now, make it your pillow: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal has recorded 5130 cases of coronavirus as of date. 309 people have died in the state so far. Kolkata and North 24 Parganas are the worst affected areas.

I am sorry. You can sleep with coronavirus on your side now, make it your pillow
Image Credit: Deccan Herald
11

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has been struggling with the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan and the rapidly increasing coronavirus cases in the state.

As per a report in The Hindu, Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday, had announced a number of relaxations in the lockdown to be allowed in the state from June 1.

The CM said, “Public sector and private offices will open from June 8, Schools will remain closed for the month of June. Religious places of worship will open from June 1. Tea and jute industry can function with 100% staff from June 1. Buses will operate but only no standing passengers will be allowed.”

Blames Railways for increase in coronavirus cases

Banerjee said, “If thousands can travel in crammed trains, I feel that temples and mosques can also open. I was the Railway Minister. I know there are 20 to 25 coaches to a train. Thousands are travelling in a crammed condition for 48 hours. Those who are not infected are getting infected.”

Blaming the railways for the increased coronavirus cases in her state, Banerjee asked whether the railways has turned Shramik Special trains into ‘Corona Express’.

While she admitted that about 5 lakh migrant workers have returned to the state, 75,000 have come via Shramik Special trains. She added that migrant workers from coronavirus hotspots like Mumbai and Delhi are also coming.

However, the CM forgot to mention that the Shramik Special trains ferry migrant workers to a state only with the state government’s approval.

I am helpless, there is nothing I can do

Expressing her utter helplessness to stop coronavirus cases in the state, the Bengal CM stated, “It is not in my hands any more. Now I have nothing to do. You can sleep with corona by your side. Make it your pillow. I am sorry.”

West Bengal has recorded 5130 cases of coronavirus as of date. 309 people have died in the state so far. 18 out of 22 districts have recorded coronavirus cases. Kolkata has the highest number of cases, followed by North 24 Parganas. Both regions were also badly affected by cyclone Amphan.

Cyclone Apmphan: “Sorbonaash Hoye Gachhe”, said Mamata Banerjee

As the cyclone Amphan ravaged coastal districts in Odisha and Bengal on May 20, the Bengal CM was also seen struggling in her response. Addressing a press conference, a visibly shaken Banerjee had stated, “Sorbonaash Hoye Gachhe”, (everything is ruined).

Mamata Banerjee said the impact of Amphan was worse than the coronavirus pandemic and claimed the cyclone could have caused damage worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

Following the ravaging cyclone, the alleged delays and administrative failure in relief and rescue work had caused chaos and protests in many parts of the state. When electricity, drinking water, phone network and many other essential services remained unavailable in Kolkata even days after the cyclone, questions were raised over the efficacy of the state government.

Facing a barrage of questions, Mamata Banerjee had said, “I and the people in my team have not slept for three days. Either let us work, or gun me down or cut my head off”.

