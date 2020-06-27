Mumbai: Girl bullied for requesting to lower volume of azaan blaring from mosque’s loudspeaker, local MLA asks her to leave her house

A girl in the Mankhurd region of Mumbai was bullied by Muslim residents for raising her voice against the blaring of azaan in high volume from a neighbourhood mosque in her area.

The victim, Karishma Bhosale, living in Mankhurd, had visited a nearby mosque to convince the authorities to lower the volume of the azaan that blared through a loudspeaker installed right in front of her window. However, when she reached the mosque with her plea, a raft of belligerent Muslims accosted her and intimidated her for requesting to reduce the volume of azaan.

In a series of tweets, Ms Karishma expressed the ordeal she had to go through at the mosque on Twitter. She alleged that within minutes of visiting the mosque for asking them to lower the volume of the loudspeaker, scores of people gathered in the mosque, including men and women and entered into an altercation with her.

When i first approached the so called authority,look how many people are gathered within time pic.twitter.com/hQI2N705Vl — Karishma Bhosale (@KarishmaBhosal3) June 26, 2020

As can be seen in the above video, a Muslim woman gets in a war of words with Ms Karishma, presumably to intimidate her for registering her disapproval against the high volume of azaan roaring through the loudspeakers.

In the subsequent tweets, Ms Karishma shared videos from the mosque where patrons of the mosque were seen shouting slogans against her in presence of the police officials who were trying to pacify the situation.

Even the MLA has spoken this way..he is asking us to leave this residence if we cant bear the high volume of azaan..who shall we rely upon then..

In the ensuing commotion, it can be seen that the police officials walk her out of the mosque premises even as people keep shouting and intimidating her. One of the voices in the background ominously shouts, “Masjid tere baap ki hai kya?” which roughly translates to “Is the mosque owned by your father”. The crowd gathered at the mosque went berserk and even police officials who were at the spot to placate the emotions had to bear the brunt of the fury of Muslims in the mosque.

Mankhurd MLA Abu Azmi reportedly asks the victim to leave her residence

Furthermore, the girl has also shared a Whatsapp message in which Mankhurd MLA Abu Azmi has reportedly asked the victim to leave her residence if she has a problem with the sound of azaan. Azmi reputedly accused the victim of inciting riots by raising her voice against azaan.

“When questions were raised on azaan in Mankhurd, Muslim men and women reached the police station to register their protest. My dear friends, this is the way, traitors in the country try to stoke riots between Hindus, Muslims and people from other castes,” a Whatsapp message attributed to MLA Abu Azmi read.