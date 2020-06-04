Thursday, June 4, 2020
One of 8 siblings of Nawazuddin Siddiqui comes out in defence, accuses niece who made sexual assault charges of having ‘ulterior motives’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece had accused her uncle, Nawazuddin's brother of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor. She alleged that when she reached out to Nawazuddin, he had done nothing about it and said defended his brother by saying an uncle will not do such a thing.

OpIndia Staff

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his brother Shamas (image courtesy: indiatvnews.com)
29

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, on Wednesday took to Twitter to defend his brothers Nawazuddin and another one who has been accused of sexually assaulting his niece when she was a minor.

Without directly mentioning the allegations his niece has thrown on his and Nawazuddin’s brother, Shamas claimed that different statement was filed with Delhi Police two years after a certain claim was made to Uttarakhand High Court. He then claimed that the allegations of sexual assault by his niece on his brother had ulterior motives.

He stated that Nawazuddin’s name was never mentioned earlier and claimed that the law has been misguided.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges sexual assault by his brother

As per a report published in TOI, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece has alleged torture and sexual abuse by one of her uncles, Nawazuddin’s brother, when she was a child. She told ETimes that a sexual harassment complaint had been filed against her uncle. She has alleged that she was sexually harassed in her childhood by her uncle.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has eight siblings.

In the conversation, Nawazuddin’s niece mentioned that when she was two years old, her parents got divorced. Her stepmother tortured her a lot. As a child, she was unable to understand what her uncle was doing to her. However, when she grew up, she realised it was a different kind of touch. She claimed there was violence too.

“Lot will be revealed”: Nawazuddin’s estranged wife

Nawazuddin’s estranged wife Aalia Siddiqui, who recently filed for divorce alleging harassment stated that a lot more shocking facts will be revealed soon. She alleged that she had faced mental and physical torture by her in-laws. She had mentioned that the marriage has been draining her self respect and there were also some issues concerning Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas. She has stated that she has gone back to her original name, Anjana Kishore Pandey.

