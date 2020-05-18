Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aalia Siddiqui today sent a legal notice through email and WhatsApp to him seeking divorce.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aalia Siddiqui sends legal notice through email and whatsaap, wants talaq — अनंत विजय/ Anant Vijay (@anantvijay) May 18, 2020

Journalist and film critic Anant Vijay today took to Twitter to break the news. As per reports, she has made serious allegations against him. A report in Hindustan Times states that Aalia’s lawyer informed Zee News that the notice was sent through electronic means due to the coronavirus lockdown.

While the notice was sent on 7th May, Nawazuddin has not yet responded. The lawyer further stated that the legal notice seeks divorce and maintenance. “I would not like to get into the details of the notice regarding what are the contents and what are the allegations, but let me tell you that the allegations are quite serious and those are very sensitive to Mr Siddiqui as well as his family members,” the lawyer reportedly told Zee News. The notice was sent through WhatsApp and email as the same could not be sent through speedpost because of coronavirus lockdown, the report said.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

As per ABP News, Aalia said, “There is not one reason but several reasons behind my problems with Nawaz. And, all these reasons are very serious.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aalia Siddiqui

Nawazuddin and Aalia started dating in 2004 and got married ten years back and have two children. While the problems between the couple developed in 2010, things have now reportedly escalated beyond repair.