Saturday, June 20, 2020
Home News Reports NDA gains a crucial ground in the upper house after winning majority of the...
News Reports
Updated:

NDA gains a crucial ground in the upper house after winning majority of the seats in the Rajya Sabha elections

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Rajya Sabha Election Courtesy: The financial express
1

The voting for the Rajya Sabha elections was held on 19 June 2020 in 19 seats in 8 states. BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijay Singh, and Shibu Soren are some of the personalities who won the race for the Rajya Sabha seats. A high-voltage drama was seen in Manipur and Gujarat at the same time that led to the delay in counting of votes. BJP succeeded in bagging three seats in Gujarat while Congress won only one seat.

The EC had announced Rajya Sabha elections for 61 seats, 55 of which were scheduled to be held on March 26 but delayed due to the pandemic. 42 of the these had been won unopposed, and the elections for the remaining 19 seats took place this week after relaxations in lockdown norms.

Of the 19 seats that went to poll, BJP won 8 seats, Congress and YSR Congress won 4 each and the rest 3 went to others. The BJP has won two seats in Madhya Pradesh, one each in Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Manipur while Congress succeeded in gaining two seats in Rajasthan and one in Madhya Pradesh.

In the total 61 seats, BJP won 17, Congress won 9, JDU 3, BJD and the TMC 4 each, AIADMK and DMK 3 each, NCP, RJD and the TRS 2 each, and others won the rest.

The Congress in Rajasthan won two out of three Rajya Sabha seats. KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi were declared elected, BJP’s Rajendra Gehlot won comfortably while Onkar Singh Lakhawat couldn’t get to a Rajya Sabha seat. With this, the total number of Rajya Sabha MPs from BJP is 7 now and Congress has increased its strength to 3 in Rajasthan.

The National Democratic Alliance led by BJP had 90 members in the Upper house of Parliament, and now it has increased to 101 in the 245 members upper house. The majority mark in the upper house in 123. For the first time, the number of NDA members have crossed 100 in the upper house.

Now the Bharatiya Janata Party alone has 86 seats in the house while the Congress has 41 seats. As the NDA govt has received from other parties like AIADMK, BJD, YSR Congress in several bills in Rajya Sabha, the govt should be in a more comfortable position in the upper to get legislations passed.

The voting for the Rajya Sabha seats was held amid all the precautionary measures in light of the Coronavirus pandemic. Two legislators from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh respectively went to vote in PPE gear. Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary came in a PPE suit to vote as he has tested positive for Coronavirus. In Rajasthan, Congress MLA Wajib Ali came wearing PPE kit as he had returned to India a day before and is under quarantine as per guidelines.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Interviews

Plans for Delhi Riots began in December, four stages preceded the communal violence in February: SC Advocate Monika Arora in conversation with OpIndia

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia had a conversation with SC advocate Monika Arora after chargesheets were filed by Delhi Police in the Delhi Riots case.
Read more
Media

Editors Guild slams UP police for filing FIR against Scroll journalist following a complaint by Dalit woman for publishing a fake report on her

OpIndia Staff -
The Editors Guild has hit out today at the Uttar Pradesh Police for registering an FIR against Scroll.in Executive Editor Supriya Sharma.
Read more

Chinese state media claims Indian student from Kerala in China apologised after making offensive comments on the country

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chinese state media Global Times has reported that one Indian student, identified as only his last name 'Kadukkasseri' has apologised after making offensive comments on the Chinese.

Annual Hajj pilgrimage likely to be cancelled as Saudi Arabia is hit by second wave of coronavirus pandemic

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As Saudi Arabia is hit with 2nd wave of Coronavirus pandemic after social norms were violated during Ramazan, Hajj may be cancelled this year

‘Vyapam whistleblower’ and Congress sympathiser doctor shares fake image of ‘brutality of Chinese forces on unarmed Indian soldiers’

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
In his tweet, Dr Anand Rai claimed that this is an image of one of the soldiers who was attacked by the Chinese soldiers at the Galwan Valley.

2008 Mumbai terror attacks key conspirator and David Headley aide Tahawwur Rana arrested in America after India requests extradition

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Tahawwur Rana was convicted in Chicago for providing support for the Pakistani terror group, Lashkar-e-Taiba for Mumbai 2008 terror attacks.

Recently Popular

News Reports

China should take half of Leh, Ladakh UT will be broken into 1000 pieces: Congress leader in Kargil arrested after his ‘private talk’ goes...

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Zakir Hussain glorifies the Chinese Army saying that China would break Ladakh into 1000 pieces and they should have half of Leh.
Read more
Politics

Did you know Congress party had signed a deal with Chinese Communist Party to consult each other on ‘important issues’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is being said that the close connections between the Congress party and the CPC may be one of the reasons why the principal opposition party has now chosen to remain a mute spectator in attacking the Chinese and instead has been unleashing all its attacks against its own government.
Read more
Opinions

A cow was slaughtered in temples every day, Hindu places of worship were razed to the ground: The truth about Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti

OpIndia Staff -
Toeing the orthodox line, Nizamuddin Aulia had condemned the Hindus of India to the 'fires of hell'. He had also written that even if the non-Muslims embrace Islam, the faith will not benefit them, because they had been unbelievers. He had added, "He, (Allah) has created paradise and hell for the believers and the infidels respectively to repay the wicked they (infidels) have done."
Read more
News Reports

‘Prostitute, you sell your body to BJP leaders’: Bhim Army chief’s vile, abusive tweets to women surface, NCW takes cognisance

OpIndia Staff -
Listing out all the vile hateful abuses made by Chandra Shekhar Aazad, netizens demanded a ban on his twitter account
Read more
News Reports

Vile and insensitive: How self-proclaimed comedians ranted against India’s interests during the India-China standoff

OpIndia Staff -
The so-called comedians feel no compunction in mocking the deaths of Indian bravehearts along the frontline in their bid to take a swipe at PM Modi
Read more
News Reports

Our soldiers at LAC are unarmed because Congress govt and govts supported by it signed these agreements with China: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The 1996 border agreement with China singed by Congress supported Devegowda govt prevents use of firearms by soldiers within 2 kms of LAC
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

NDA gains a crucial ground in the upper house after winning majority of the seats in the Rajya Sabha elections

OpIndia Staff -
Now the BJP alone has 86 seats in Rajya Sabha after the elections while the Congress has 41 seats, NDA number has reached 101
Read more
Interviews

Plans for Delhi Riots began in December, four stages preceded the communal violence in February: SC Advocate Monika Arora in conversation with OpIndia

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia had a conversation with SC advocate Monika Arora after chargesheets were filed by Delhi Police in the Delhi Riots case.
Read more
News Reports

Amazon, Bigbasket to start online liquor delivery in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal State Beverages Corporation said Amazon and a few other companies are eligible for registration for liquor delivery
Read more
Opinions

West Bengal- The Israel for Hindu Bengalis? Its time to redeem the pledge on the day Bengal was partitioned

Guest Author -
For Bengali Hindus, West Bengal is last stand & need to be protected at all costs or be permanently stateless like Sindhis & Kashmiri Pandits.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi LG rolls back compulsory 5-days institutional quarantine after Delhi govt opposes the same due to scarcity of beds

OpIndia Staff -
The June 6 notice of the Delhi health department stated that Coronavirus patients with mild symptoms and those who are asymptomatic do not need any hospitalization.
Read more
News Reports

‘He sells jeans of Rs 500 for Rs 5000’: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap alleges Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human’ is a money-laundering hub

OpIndia Staff -
Citing exorbitant prices of products sold by Salman Khan's Being Human organisation, Abhinav Kashyap has contended that the Khan family carries out money-laundering activities under the pretext of charity
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi’s remarks on events at LAC in All-Party Meet being “mischievously interpreted” in some quarters: Union govt

OpIndia Staff -
Union govt clarifies that PM's comment that there is no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC refers to the current situation
Read more
Media

Editors Guild slams UP police for filing FIR against Scroll journalist following a complaint by Dalit woman for publishing a fake report on her

OpIndia Staff -
The Editors Guild has hit out today at the Uttar Pradesh Police for registering an FIR against Scroll.in Executive Editor Supriya Sharma.
Read more
News Reports

Chinese state media claims Indian student from Kerala in China apologised after making offensive comments on the country

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese state media Global Times has reported that one Indian student, identified as only his last name 'Kadukkasseri' has apologised after making offensive comments on the Chinese.
Read more
News Reports

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying weapons and grenades in Kathua

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani rangers present at the Pakistani side post opposite BOP were reportedly controlling the drone.
Read more

Connect with us

231,878FansLike
383,800FollowersFollow
253,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com