The Nepali police present along the borders on Friday fired on the Indian side in Bihar’s Sitamarhi indiscriminately that left an Indian farmer dead and four others were injured. The incident took place along the Indo-Nepal border at Sonbarsa in Sitamarhi. As per reports, a clash between the Indians and Nepali police personnel had taken place at the Lalbandi-Janki Nagar border in Pipra Parsain Panchayat under the Sonebarsha police station.

Bihar: One dead, two injured in firing in Sitamarhi near India-Nepal border, confirms Sashastra Seema Bal IG of Bihar sector. Locals allege it was caused due to firing from Nepal side. pic.twitter.com/zr5YaJN9YE — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2020

According to ANI, SSB DG Rajesh Chandra said, “At around 8:40 am, a family was going to Nepal. They were stopped by the Nepali security forces at the border and asked to go back that triggered a verbal altercation. Nepal security personnel fired 15 rounds that injured three and one died.” He added that one person was also detained by the Nepal security force.

The additional director general of police, Jitendra Kumar confirmed the casualties and the injuries. The origin of the firing falls under the Nepal borderline.

SSB 51st Batallion Deputy Commandment Satyendra Kumar said that the matter is serious and the investigation is underway. While Nepali side said that they were trying to snatch weapons and during that the firing happened.

The deceased have been identified as Vikesh Kumar, 25. The injured Uday Sharma, Umesh Ram, and Shiv Dayal Yadav are admitted to the private hospital of the city. Nagen Yadav is reportedly being treated under the custody of the Nepali police.

Meanwhile, the situation along the Indo-Nepal border is tensed. The SSB and the local police are camping on the spot. Currently, the Indian government and the Nepali government are engaged in conflict after Nepal’s government amendment to update the map of the country including the Indian territories of Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, and Lipulekh as Nepal’s. The map was allegedly released after India inaugurated its road via Lipulekh to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet.