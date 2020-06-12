Friday, June 12, 2020
Home News Reports Nepal police open fire near the border in Bihar’s Sitamarhi, one Indian farmer killed...
News Reports
Updated:

Nepal police open fire near the border in Bihar’s Sitamarhi, one Indian farmer killed and four injured

The deceased have been identified as Vikesh Kumar, 25. The injured Uday Sharma, Umesh Ram, and Shiv Dayal Yadav are admitted to the private hospital of the city.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Indo-Nepal border courtesy: ANI
75

The Nepali police present along the borders on Friday fired on the Indian side in Bihar’s Sitamarhi indiscriminately that left an Indian farmer dead and four others were injured. The incident took place along the Indo-Nepal border at Sonbarsa in Sitamarhi. As per reports, a clash between the Indians and Nepali police personnel had taken place at the Lalbandi-Janki Nagar border in Pipra Parsain Panchayat under the Sonebarsha police station.

According to ANI, SSB DG Rajesh Chandra said, “At around 8:40 am, a family was going to Nepal. They were stopped by the Nepali security forces at the border and asked to go back that triggered a verbal altercation. Nepal security personnel fired 15 rounds that injured three and one died.” He added that one person was also detained by the Nepal security force.

The additional director general of police, Jitendra Kumar confirmed the casualties and the injuries. The origin of the firing falls under the Nepal borderline.

SSB 51st Batallion Deputy Commandment Satyendra Kumar said that the matter is serious and the investigation is underway. While Nepali side said that they were trying to snatch weapons and during that the firing happened.

The deceased have been identified as Vikesh Kumar, 25. The injured Uday Sharma, Umesh Ram, and Shiv Dayal Yadav are admitted to the private hospital of the city. Nagen Yadav is reportedly being treated under the custody of the Nepali police.

Meanwhile, the situation along the Indo-Nepal border is tensed. The SSB and the local police are camping on the spot. Currently, the Indian government and the Nepali government are engaged in conflict after Nepal’s government amendment to update the map of the country including the Indian territories of Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, and Lipulekh as Nepal’s. The map was allegedly released after India inaugurated its road via Lipulekh to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Social Media

SJWs are not looking for solutions, but drama: Tweets by Swara Bhasker over the Daren Sammy episode prove it

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Bhaskar, however, was not pleased by the news report that Sammy is pleased after a conversation with a former teammate over the issue. She said that Sammy should not move on and he should seek an official apology from the SRH team.
Read more
News Reports

Welcome to CHAZ: ‘Protesters’ in USA establish autonomous zone in Seattle, demand abolition of police and courts, local ‘Warlord’ takes control

OpIndia Staff -
The objective of CHAZ was to establish some form of socialist utopia which epitomises social justice ethos.
Read more

Did Prashant Bhushan plagiarise a tweet to question the Indian judiciary? Read details

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Twitter user Joy Bhattacharjya had shared the original tweet with the image of Jagmohanlal Sinha. Bhushan's tweet some time later appears to have lifted the content verbatim.

Twitter terminates 1.7 lakh accounts for propagating Chinese narrative

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Twitter terminated 1.7 lakh accounts for artificially pushing content favoring China, Russia and Turkey.

Washington Post, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, major US papers received millions to run Chinese propaganda: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As a part of its campaign to alter the global perception, China Daily has been covertly promoting its stories in foreign newspapers.

Journalist sent by Shekhar Gupta to Assam quarantined after testing Coronavirus positive, angry Gupta claims Assam has locked up journalists for ever

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta claims Assam’s Coronavirus numbers not credible because journalist he sent to Assam quarantined for testing COVID-19 positive

Recently Popular

News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
Social Media

Did Pakistan shoot down its own F-16 aircraft amid blackout panic in Karachi: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users took to Twitter to claim that one PAF F-16 fighter aircraft had not returned to Masroor airbase after it was sent to Combat Air Patrolling mission to detect and push back Indian fighter jets.
Read more
Entertainment

They issued rape threats to me, my 73-year-old mother and my child: Ekta Kapoor says how fictional story cannot justify real life humiliation of...

OpIndia Staff -
Television queen Ekta Kapoor speaks to OpIndia on the recent controversy regarding Alt Balaji's show XXX2, the abuses and the online bullying.
Read more
News Reports

Fact check: Is India going under lockdown again from June 15? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
The Press Information Bureau has categorically denied that no such order of reimposing lockdown starting June 15 has passed by the Ministry of Home Affairs
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to give India its ‘cash transfer program’ to help, Indian Twitterati say, no thank you

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Imran Khan left Twitterati in splits. Netizens reminded him of how he and his country are more in need of help
Read more
News Reports

UP Police asks Cyber Cell to take necessary action against The Wire journalist Arfa Khanum after she was caught peddling fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Amroha Police calles out 'The Wire' journalist Arfa Khanum's lies after she alleged that a Dalit boy was killed for praying in a temple
Read more

Latest News

Social Media

SJWs are not looking for solutions, but drama: Tweets by Swara Bhasker over the Daren Sammy episode prove it

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Bhaskar, however, was not pleased by the news report that Sammy is pleased after a conversation with a former teammate over the issue. She said that Sammy should not move on and he should seek an official apology from the SRH team.
Read more
News Reports

‘U for Ugly’ row: West Bengal education dept suspends two teachers of govt-aided school following outrage over racist content in textbook

OpIndia Staff -
Two teachers suspended after a pre-primary textbook in West Bengal government aided school described dark-skinned people as “ugly”
Read more
News Reports

Nepal police open fire near the border in Bihar’s Sitamarhi, one Indian farmer killed and four injured

OpIndia Staff -
One India farmer died after Nepal police open fire on Indians at Sonbarsa in Sitamarhi in Bihar near Indo-Nepal border, 4 others injured
Read more
Crime

Dalit youth’s murder: Mobile thieves Md Mohsin, Adil and Salman had strangled Vivek to death after his bike collided with their vehicle

OpIndia Staff -
Vivek's body was found in a field in the Matiyala village on June 1. The accused have multiple cases of mobile theft and animal cruelty against him.
Read more
News Reports

Welcome to CHAZ: ‘Protesters’ in USA establish autonomous zone in Seattle, demand abolition of police and courts, local ‘Warlord’ takes control

OpIndia Staff -
The objective of CHAZ was to establish some form of socialist utopia which epitomises social justice ethos.
Read more
News Reports

Indian ‘liberals’ take USA-styled protest fantasies a notch higher, want the statue of Manu in Rajasthan HC to be brought down like that of...

OpIndia Staff -
Since violent protests and vandalism started in the USA after George Floyd's death, a lot of India 'secular liberals' have been dreaming of similar chaos in India. They often share their fantasies on social media to instigate people.
Read more
News Reports

“Horrendous, horrific, pathetic”: Supreme Court rips into Delhi Govt over treatment of Coronavirus patients in its hospitals and handling of dead bodies

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court slams Delhi govt for decrease in Covid-19 test numbers, mishandling of Coronavirus patients and dead bodies
Read more
News Reports

TDP Leader and former minister K Atchannaidu arrested by Anti-corruption bureau, Chandrababu Naidu calls it ‘attack on backward classes’

OpIndia Staff -
TDP leader Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption bureau for his alleged involvement in the ESI scam.
Read more
Social Media

Did Prashant Bhushan plagiarise a tweet to question the Indian judiciary? Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter user Joy Bhattacharjya had shared the original tweet with the image of Jagmohanlal Sinha. Bhushan's tweet some time later appears to have lifted the content verbatim.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi High Court agrees to hear contempt of court plea against LNJP hospital and Delhi Government in a case on the handling of Coronavirus...

OpIndia Staff -
Plea filed in Delhi HC against Delhi govt and LNJP hospital alleging flouting HC orders in a case on handling of Coronavirus-infected dead bodies
Read more

Connect with us

230,538FansLike
372,054FollowersFollow
249,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com