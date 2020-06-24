Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Home Editor's picks Pakistan continues to remain safe harbour for terrorists; took "modest steps" to curb terror...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Pakistan continues to remain safe harbour for terrorists; took “modest steps” to curb terror financing: US Dept’s Country Reports on Terrorism 2019

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
The US department has released Country Reports' on Terrorism 2019, stating Pakistan as a safe haven for terrorists
Representative Image(Source: dnaindia)
3

Pakistan continues to serve as a safe haven for certain regionally-focused terrorist groups. The US Department’s Pakistan report on Terrorism 2019 said that it allowed groups targeting Afghanistan, including the Afghan Taliban and affiliated HQN, as well as groups targeting India, including LeT and its affiliated front organizations, and JeM, to operate from its territory.

In a scathing critique of Pakistan’s covert support to terrorism, the United States alleged that Islamabad took modest steps in 2019 to counter terror financing and to restrain some India-focused terrorist outfits in the aftermath of the 14 February 2019 Pulwama attack, in which 40 security personnel were martyred after the attack on the security convoy of CRPF was attacked by a Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist. The report added that Pakistan is yet to concrete action against India and Afghanistan-focused terror groups that aimed to undermine the operational capabilities of the two countries.

The attack on the Indian paramilitary forces in Pulwama in February 2019 heightened the tensions between the two countries, observed the report by the US Department.

“While Pakistani authorities indicted LeT co-founder Hafiz Saeed and 12 of his associates on December 11, they have made no effort to use domestic authorities to prosecute other terrorist leaders such as JeM founder Masood Azhar and Sajid Mir, the mastermind of LeT’s 2008 Mumbai attacks, both of whom are widely believed to reside in Pakistan under the protection of the state, despite government denials,” the report said.

Furthermore, the report stated that the government and the Pakistani military acted inconsistently with respect to terrorist safe havens throughout the country. The Pakistani authorities failed in taking necessary steps in containing terror outfits and individuals from openly operating in the country,” said the State Department.

Talking about the radicalisation that goes unabated in Pakistan through a system of rabid madarsas, the report observed that though Pakistan’s National Action Plan directed increased supervision of madarsas, many madarsas reform proponents and security analysts claimed that several madarsas failed to comply with the government-mandated regulations and refused to divulge details related to their sources of funding or to limit their acceptance of foreign students to those with valid visas, a background check, and the consent of their governments, as required by law.

With regards to the inclusion of Pakistan on FATF’s “grey list” in June 2019, the US Department stated that Pakistan was issued an Action Plan by the FATF directing it to take specific steps by September 2019 to address strategic deficiencies in its CFT efforts. The FATF also raised concerns at its October 2019 plenary about Pakistan’s continued deficiencies, but it noted that some progress had been made by the country and therefore postponed the deadline for full Action Plan implementation to February 2020.

In 2018, Pakistan was designated as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998. It was re-designated as a CPC in 2019.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Editor's picks

Pakistan continues to remain safe harbour for terrorists; took “modest steps” to curb terror financing: US Dept’s Country Reports on Terrorism 2019

OpIndia Staff -
The report said that Pakistan did not take actions against JeM found and UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar and 2008 Mumbai attack ''project manager'' Sajid Mir, both of whom continue to roam free in Pakistan
Read more
Interviews

China doesn’t care for the life or death of Manchu people: Manchurian freedom activist Bernhardt Silergi

अजीत भारती -
Manchu activist Bernhardt Silergi, who lives in Munich, Germany, speaks to OpIndia about the Chinese occupation and exploitation of his people's land.
Read more

President of Tibetan govt-in-exile warns Nepal, says after occupying Tibet, Beijing looking to accomplish its “Five-fingers-plan”

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
China bolstering its expansionist policies in the Indian subcontinent region, said the Tibetan government-in-exile

Kapil Mishra says Indian Express report on constable Ratan Lal chargesheet misleading and full of lies, used to malign him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader on Wednesday took to Twitter to say that the Indian Express report on charge sheet of Constable Ratan Lal's murder by rioting anti-Hindu mob in February this year is misleading and a deliberate attempt to spread malicious rumour against him.

SC lawyer files petition demanding NIA probe against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi over the 2008 MoU between Congress and the Communist Party of China

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The lawyers who have filed the petition in the apex court has asked for an investigation into the details of the MoU signed between the Congress party and the Communist Party of China in 2008 during the UPA era.

CNN News 18 refers to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as “Azad Kashmir”, watch video

Media OpIndia Staff -
In a news segment, the ticker on CNN News18 kept referring to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir as 'Azad Kashmir' a term Pakistanis use to refer to PoK.

Recently Popular

News Reports

China occupies Rui village of Nepal and annexes it to Tibet: Report

OpIndia Staff -
China has reportedly occupied the Rui village in Gorkha district of Nepal and annexed it to Tibet, an autonomous region of China.
Read more
Entertainment

Remember Marina Kunwar? I have her video. Don’t mess with me: Sonu Nigam lashes out on T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar

OpIndia Staff -
Singer Sonu Nigam on Monday took to Instagram to further expose the 'Music Mafia' of the film industry and the media nexus within. He also took on T-Series supremo Bhushan Kumar and asked him not to mess with him.
Read more
News Reports

Malayalam film actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s new film ‘Vaariyamkunnan’ glorifies a man who led Hindu genocide during Moplah Massacre

OpIndia Staff -
The new Malayalam movie 'Vaariyamkunnan' on the life of Islamic terrorist Variyam Kunnathu, who had unleashed massive terror on Hindus on the Malabar region of Kerala, is yet another attempt to whitewash the crimes committed by the Islamists in the country under the garb of freedom of movement.
Read more
Entertainment

Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya attacks Sonu Nigam, calls him ‘thankless’ after the singer gave the ‘don’t mess with me’ warning

OpIndia Staff -
T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar's wife Divya Khosla Kumar took to Instagram and attacked singer Sonu Nigam after he lashed out on former and accused him of planting stories against Nigam.
Read more
Media

‘We are alive’: Food bloggers forced to clarify they are alive after Times of India publishes their photo as dead couple on front page

OpIndia Staff -
Food vloggers Amit and Shilpi Agarwal took to their Facebook channel Food and Flavors by Shilpi to clarify after concerned people reached out to them after the story of murder
Read more
News Reports

‘This is not a victory for China’: US Intelligence report reveals how senior Chinese Commander ordered attack against India

OpIndia Staff -
India and China were involved in a blood-soaked standoff that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers and according to US intelligence reports, at least 35 Chinese soldiers were killed.
Read more

Latest News

Editor's picks

Pakistan continues to remain safe harbour for terrorists; took “modest steps” to curb terror financing: US Dept’s Country Reports on Terrorism 2019

OpIndia Staff -
The report said that Pakistan did not take actions against JeM found and UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar and 2008 Mumbai attack ''project manager'' Sajid Mir, both of whom continue to roam free in Pakistan
Read more
News Reports

PIA plane crash: Pakistan aviation minister blames pilots, says they were distracted as they were discussing Coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan aviation minister revealed that the pilots of crashed PIA plane as well as the air traffic controllers didn't follow the standard rules.
Read more
News Reports

Surat: Cop who assaulted the female Canara bank employee suspended and arrested, employees thank Nirmala Sitharaman for prompt action

OpIndia Staff -
The investigation was initiated after Nirmala Sitharaman promised strict action against who assaulted Canara bank employee
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Final postmortem report concludes asphyxia due to hanging, says clear case of suicide and rules out foul play

OpIndia Staff -
Soon after the news of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, there was a lot of speculations over his death
Read more
News Reports

Amidst intense LAC standoff, China tries to open new fronts in Ladakh’s Depsang and Daulat Beg Oldie sectors

OpIndia Staff -
Satellite images show new camps and vehicle movements by China in Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) and Depsang sectors in Ladakh
Read more
Interviews

China doesn’t care for the life or death of Manchu people: Manchurian freedom activist Bernhardt Silergi

अजीत भारती -
Manchu activist Bernhardt Silergi, who lives in Munich, Germany, speaks to OpIndia about the Chinese occupation and exploitation of his people's land.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army Chief visits LAC at in Ladakh, awards commemoration cards to soldiers who fought with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley

OpIndia Staff -
Indian Army Chief visited forward locations in Eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and interacted with the Indian troops
Read more
News Reports

‘We are on the brink of yet another border skirmish with China, especially in Pangong Tso’: Former Army Chief General Deepak Kapoor

OpIndia Staff -
Former Army Chief General Deepak Kapoor said that he does think India-China war is imminent, but border skirmishes are possibility along LAC
Read more
News Reports

India to withdraw 55 staffers from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad in the next seven days

OpIndia Staff -
India to withdraw half of its staff from Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan also to reduce staff in High Commission in Delhi by 50%
Read more
News Reports

President of Tibetan govt-in-exile warns Nepal, says after occupying Tibet, Beijing looking to accomplish its “Five-fingers-plan”

OpIndia Staff -
China bolstering its expansionist policies in the Indian subcontinent region, said the Tibetan government-in-exile
Read more

Connect with us

232,648FansLike
387,700FollowersFollow
256,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com