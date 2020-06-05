In another development in the investigations into the north-east Delhi riots case, the Delhi police have booked the second activist of Pinjra Tod group, Devangana Kalita, under stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). She was arrested on May 23 on the allegations of inciting violence.

The JNU student and far-left group Pinjra Tod activist has been booked under the anti-terror charges for allegedly conspiring to incite riots in the parts of Delhi and involving in Unlawful activities.

She was arrested on May 23 by the special cell of Delhi police. The court permitted police to interrogate her and if required arrest her formally on June 3. Devangana has been booked under several sections related to sedition, an attempt to murder, murder, criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc as per a lawyer.

The Pinjra Tod activist is currently under judicial custody after her arrest on the allegations on fuming riots in North-east Delhi. This is the fourth case she’s slammed with within a few weeks. The two other cases relate to North-east Delhi riots while one of them is related to the violence that burst out in early December last year.

She was granted bail earlier by the court but the Delhi police crime branch rearrested her again in a case in a murder case related to riots. Later on May 30, she was again arrested for fuming riots in old Delhi’s Daryaganj in December last year. She was again granted bail in the case.

Natasha Narwal also booked under UAPA

Prior to this, the Delhi Police booked ultra-left activist Natasha Narwal of the controversial group ‘Pinjra Tod’ under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for her role in inciting the anti-Hindu communal riots in Northeast Delhi in February.

Pinjra Tod has been accused of inciting riots

Some citizens of Seelampur, Jafrabad, and Trans-Yamuna had accused Pinjra Tod and other elite civil society groups of inciting riots in the national capital.

Pinjra Tod claims to be an autonomous collective of women students fighting for a just, accessible, non-discriminatory University and affordable accommodation and has been involved in numerous protests and campaigns of a far-left nature.

Arrests made in Anti-CAA riots case

Before Devangana Kalita, the Pinjar Tod ‘activist’ Narwal is the seventh person to be booked under UAPA in the case. The suspended Aam Aadmi Party councilor Tahir Hussain and two Jamia students – Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar, have also been booked under UAPA for inciting anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.

Recently, Special Cell of Delhi Police has nabbed the Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for purportedly being a part of a larger conspiracy behind the February riots in northeast Delhi.

Prior to that, Safoora Zargar, a member of the Jamia Coordination Committee, was arrested in connection with her alleged involvement in the anti-CAA riots. Her arrest has led to a barrage of propaganda accusing the Delhi Police of ‘anti-Muslim’ bias.

Meeran Haider, also a member of the Jamia Coordination Committee, was arrested by Delhi Police. He was arrested on the 2nd of April in connection with rioting and criminal conspiracy pertaining to anti-Hindu riots in north-east Delhi.