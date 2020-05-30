On Friday, the Delhi Police booked ultra-left ‘activist’ Natasha Narwal of the controversial group ‘Pinjra Tod’ under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for her role in inciting the anti-Hindu communal riots in Northeast Delhi in February.

Two far-left activists of Pinjra Tod – Natasha Narwal and Devangna Kalita were arrested by the Delhi police recently for their role in stoking communal violence during the anti-Hindu riots in North-east Delhi in February last week this year that claimed 53 people and left more than 400 injured.

According to the reports, the special cell re-arrested Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, a day after a Delhi court sent the two accused to Tihar Jail for 14 days for their involvement in the anti-Hindu riots.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Reportedly, Metropolitan Magistrate Kapil Kumar sent Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita to judicial remand after the police said their custody was no longer needed for the probe.

Pinjra Tod behind anti-Hindu riots in Delhi

On May 23, the Special cell of Delhi police had arrested two women named Natasha and Devangna in the North-east Delhi riots case. Both the women are founding members of Pinjra Tod, which was established in 2015.

However, a day later, the two accused were granted bail by the court in the case, but they were arrested soon by the Crime Branch of the Delhi police in a separate case related to the violence. They are currently in judicial custody till June 11.

Earlier, Delhi Police special cell had issued notice to 50 members of the Jamia coordination committee, former office bearers of Congress’ student union, National Student union of India, far left ‘activist’ group Pinjra Tod for their connection with rioting and criminal conspiracy pertaining to anti-Hindu riots in north-east Delhi.

Pinjra Tod has been accused of inciting riots

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Some citizens of Seelampur, Jafrabad, and Trans-Yamuna had accused Pinjra Tod and other elite civil society groups of inciting riots in the national capital.

Pinjra Tod claims to be an autonomous collective of women students fighting for a just, accessible, non-discriminatory University and affordable accommodation and has been involved in numerous protests and campaigns of a far-left nature.

Arrests made in Anti-CAA riots case

The Pinjar Tod ‘activist’ Narwal is the seventh person to be booked under UAPA in the case. The suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain and two Jamia students – Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar, have also been booked under UAPA for inciting anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.

Recently, Special Cell of Delhi Police has nabbed the Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for purportedly being a part of a larger conspiracy behind the February riots in northeast Delhi.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Prior to that, Safoora Zargar, a member of the Jamia Coordination Committee, was arrested in connection with her alleged involvement in the anti-CAA riots. Her arrest has led to a barrage of propaganda accusing the Delhi Police of ‘anti-Muslim’ bias.

Meeran Haider, also a member of the Jamia Coordination Committee, was arrested by Delhi Police. He was arrested on the 2nd of April in connection with rioting and criminal conspiracy pertaining to anti-Hindu riots in north-east Delhi.