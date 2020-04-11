Safoora Zargar, an MPhil student from Jamia Millia Islamia University, has been arrested by Delhi Police. She is a member of the Jamia Coordination Committee and has been very active in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. She was called for questioning yesterday.

Earlier a PhD scholar Meeran Haider was arrested by Special Cell of Delhi police. — Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) April 11, 2020

The reason for her arrest is not yet clear. However, in February, it was reported that an FIR had been registered against seven individuals including Safoora Zargar for an alleged assault against one Seema Aiman Rizvi, a Muslim activist. Rizvi had alleged in her complaint that she was assaulted on her way back home from the protest site at the Jamia Milia Islamia University when she was stopped by some protesters near Jamia Mosque at Gate No. 7. She alleged that she was assaulted while being accused of being an agent of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Earlier, Meeran Haider, also a member of the Jamia Coordination Committee, was arrested by Delhi Police. He was arrested on the 2nd of April in connection with rioting and criminal conspiracy pertaining to anti-Hindu riots in north-east Delhi that have claimed the lives of 53 people and left over 400 injured. Meeran Haider is also the president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal youth wing’s Delhi unit.