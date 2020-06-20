Saturday, June 20, 2020
PM Modi’s remarks on events at LAC in All-Party Meet being “mischievously interpreted” in some quarters: Union govt

PM Modi(Source: India TV)
The Central Government on Saturday issued a statement clarifying the controversy that erupted after PM Modi’s remarks yesterday during the All-Party Meet (APM) regarding no intrusion from anybody into our borders following the clashes in Galwan Valley.

The statement released by the government says that attempts are being made in some quarters to give a “mischievous interpretation” to the remarks made by PM Modi in the APM meet yesterday.

“The focus of the PM’s remarks in the APM discussions were the events of June 15 at Galwan Valley that led to the loss of 20 Indian military personnel. PM Modi gave glowing tributes to the valour and patriotism of our forces who repulse the designs of the Chinese there. The PM’s observations that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces,” the statement read.

Regarding the transgression of the LAC at the Galwan Valley, the statement read: “The violence in Galwan on June 15 arose because the Chinese side was seeking to erect structures just across the LAC and refused to desist from such actions”.

The central government also stated that unlike in past when the Chinese transgressions were not responded or ignored, the Indian forces now decisively counter any violations that happen along the LAC.

The press release said that PM Modi’s words- “Those who tried to transgress our land were taught a befitting lesson by our brave sons of soil” effectively sumps up the ethos of the Indian Armed Forces.

The statement further added that the Indian territory is clear from the map of India and there is no ambiguity about its interpretation. As far as illegal occupation of the Indian land was concerned, the APM was briefed in great detail as to how over the last 60 years, more than 43,000 sq km of area had been yielded under circumstances with which the country is well aware, the press release read. The central government has assured that there will be no unilateral change of the LAC.

Alleging motivated propaganda behind misinterpretation of the remarks made by PM Modi yesterday, the central government statement said, “At a time when our brave soldiers are defending our borders, it is unfortunate that a controversy is being created to lower their morale. However, the predominant sentiment at the APM was of unequivocal support to the Government and the Armed Forces at a time of national crisis. We are confident that the unity of the Indian people will not be undermined by motivated propaganda.”

PM Modi’s calls an All-Party Meet over border tensions with China

Amidst the simmering tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh following violent clashes between the Indian and Chinese troops, an all-party meet was called by PM Modi to discuss the tense situation in Ladakh. PM Modi on Friday issued a stern message to neighbouring China saying that India wants peace and friendship but it won’t compromise on its sovereignty.

Modi also asserted that there has been no intrusion by the Chinese soldiers in the Indian territory. “No one entered Indian territory, nor were Indian posts taken over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an all-party meeting this evening to discuss the Ladakh clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. “20 jawans did die, but they taught a lesson to those who had cast their evil eyes on Bharat Mata (India),” PM Modi said.

PM Modi assured that the Indian Armed Forces– Navy, Army and Air Force are all prepared and competent to protect the country. “I am also assuring you that our army is leaving no stone unturned to protect the country. Deployment, Action, Counter Action, Our Army, Navy and Air Force are doing what they have to, to protect the country,” PM Modi said.

