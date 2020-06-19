Amidst the simmering tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh following violent clashes between the Indian and Chinese troops, an all-party meet was called by PM Modi to discuss the tense situation in Ladakh. PM Modi on Friday issued a stern message to neighbouring China saying that India wants peace and friendship but it won’t compromise on its sovereignty.

भारत, Peace और Friendship चाहता है, लेकिन अपनी Sovereignty की रक्षा हमारे लिए सर्वोपरि है। और आप सबने भी इसी भावना को प्रकट किया है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 19, 2020

Modi also asserted that there has been no intrusion by the Chinese soldiers in the Indian territory. “No one entered Indian territory, nor were Indian posts taken over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an all-party meeting this evening to discuss the Ladakh clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. “20 jawans did die, but they taught a lesson to those who had cast their evil eyes on Bharat Mata (India),” PM Modi said.

PM Modi assured that the Indian Armed Forces– Navy, Army and Air Force are all prepared and competent to protect the country. “I am also assuring you that our army is leaving no stone unturned to protect the country. Deployment, Action, Counter Action, Our Army, Navy and Air Force are doing what they have to, to protect the country,” PM Modi said.

While claiming that China has been conveyed about India’s stand on the issue in no uncertain terms, PM Modi said that the armed forces have been given full freedom to take any action that it deems necessary.

Speaking about India’s readiness in protecting its territorial integrity, PM Modi said that India has prioritised infrastructural development in border areas in the last few years for securing its borders. He also emphasised that the Indian Armed Forces are today powered with fighter jets, modern helicopters, missile defence systems inter alia.

बीते वर्षों में देश ने अपनी सीमाओं को सुरक्षित करने के लिए, बॉर्डर एरिया में इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर डवलपमेंट को प्राथमिकता दी है।



हमारी सेनाओं की दूसरी आवश्यकताओं, जैसे Fighter Planes, आधुनिक हेलीकॉप्टर, मिसाइल डिफेंस सिस्टम आदि पर भी हमने बहुत बल दिया है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 19, 2020

PM Modi extolled about Indian Army’s augmented capability of patrolling areas which were earlier difficult to monitor. “Our soldiers are now able to monitor and patrol areas which were earlier not kept on the watch. Till now, no one was questioned but today our jawans intercept and stop the interlopers,” PM Modi said.

In a covert message hinted at China, PM Modi said that India has never cowed down to intimidation and it will continue to work towards achieving its goal.

“Be it trade, connectivity, counter-terrorism, India has never buckled under external pressure. Whatever is essential for national security and for strengthening the infrastructure in border areas will continue at the same pace,” PM Modi said.

Violent clashes between India and China in Galwan Valley

At least 20 Indian soldiers, including Commanding Officer, had attained martyrdom in the violent clashes with the Chinese troopers in Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, the Indian Army said on Tuesday. The Army had initially claimed that 3 soldiers, including one Commanding Officer, were killed in the skirmishes but later in the evening it revised the figure to 20 saying 17 others had succumbed to their injuries due to the prolonged exposure to sub-zero temperatures.

Though Beijing remained reticent on the number of casualties suffered by it, the Indian Government said that the Chinese side endured heavy casualties with close to 43-45 PLA soldiers been seriously injured or killed in the clashes. Now, a US intel report has stated that at least 35 Chinese soldiers have perished in the brawl at the Galwan Valley.

The killing of the Indian soldiers marks the Indian Army’s worst losses since the Kargil War in 1999 and signifies the most intense military combat between India and China since 1967 when about 80 Indian soldiers and at least 300 Chinese PLA troops were killed in the course of the savage skirmishes that broke out near the Nathu La and Cho Lo passes, the strategic gateway to the crucial Chumbi valley.