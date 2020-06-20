A group of ten children aged between 7 to 10 was stopped by the police of Thana Gabhana of Aligarh who was running on the road. When policemen on duty stopped them and asked where are they the going, the reply by the kids surprised the policemen, as the children innocently said that they were going to China to avenge the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

Policemen posted at Thana Ghabana feared something wrong must have happened when they saw ten children running on the road. When the policeman stopped them and asked the reason, they innocently said, “Chin se badla lene jaa rahe hai, usne hamare jawano ko maar dia hai” (we are going to take revenge on China, they have killed our soldiers). After this, the policeman told them affectionately that they do not need to fight the enemy until they have grown up and eligible for a job. The policeman also told them, ‘as long as we exist you don’t need to fight, you stay at home and concentrate on studies.’

On the night of 15 June, China’s People Liberation Army resorted to attacking the Indian army personnel that took a violent turn which led to casualties on both sides along the LAC at the Galwan valley in Ladakh. While India has confirmed 20 casualties, the Chinese authorities have not given official figures. However, it is believed that the casualties of Chinese troops would be above 40.

It was reported that the Chinese troops had attacked unarmed Indian soldiers with barbed wire, stones, and batons studded with nails. Many of the soldiers had succumbed to the harsh environment following injuries and after falling down into the river during the bloody skirmish.