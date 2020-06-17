Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Home News Reports India-China standoff: Commanding Officer of Chinese unit amongst those killed, four more Indian soldiers...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

India-China standoff: Commanding Officer of Chinese unit amongst those killed, four more Indian soldiers critical after the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the three service chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force and the Chief of Defence Staff. The government has also reportedly given the powers to the Armed Forces to make emergency procurement and stock up the war reserves.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Commanding Officer of Chinese Unit believed to be killed in the violent standoff at Ladakh (image courtesy: OutlookIndia.com)
80

Commanding Officer of the Chinese Unit was amongst those killed by the Indian soldiers in the violent face-off in Galwan valley of Ladakh on the intervening night of June 15 and 16. News agency ANI quoting sources said that the increased movement of the helicopter from Chinese side showed that the Chinese suffered significant casualties. And while it is difficult to ascertain the exact number, the sources believe the casualty on the Chinese side is “much beyond 40”.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the three service chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force and the Chief of Defence Staff.

Four more Indian soldiers are critical after the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan, Ladakh on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. News agency ANI quoting sources reported about the critical condition of the four soldiers.

Meanwhile, as reported by Economic Times, the government has given the powers to the Armed Forces to make emergency procurement and stock up the war reserves. This comes in the backdrop of India initiating dialogue with China over deescalation of the situation. ET further reports that Navy has been given a go-ahead to deploy its assets near Malacca Strait as well as anywhere else in the Indo-Pacific to counter the Chinese forces if needed.

ET reports that Air Force Assets have also moved up forward locations.

On Tuesday, the Indian Army released a statement stating that casualties have been suffered by both sides in “violent face-off” during the de-escalation process with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh. On Tuesday, government sources confirmed to news agency ANI that India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties and 43 Chinese soldiers have been deemed casualties in the stand-off.

Statement issued by MEA on the India China stand-off

“India and China have been discussing through military and diplomatic channels the de-escalation of the situation in the border area in Eastern Ladakh,” a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. He added that senior commanders had a meeting to on June 6 wherein they agreed on a process of de-escalation. 

“India has always maintained that its activities are within the Indian side of LAC. While it was our expectation that this would unfold smoothly, the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley”, read the official statement by MEA.

Confirming that both sides suffered casualties, the statement read that on the late-evening and night of 15th June, 2020 a violent face-off happened which could be avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

“Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the same of the Chinese side. We remain firmly convinced of the need for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue. At the same time, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” read the statement.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsladakh standoff, galwan valley, galwan commanding officer, ladakh

Trending now

News Reports

India-China standoff: Commanding Officer of Chinese unit amongst those killed, four more Indian soldiers critical after the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
Commanding Officer of the Chinese Unit was amongst those killed by the Indian soldiers in the violent face-off in Galwan valley of Ladakh on the intervening night of June 15 and 16.
Read more
News Reports

India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says troops have disengaged

OpIndia Staff -
While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed in the India-China stand-off
Read more

11 accused in the brutal lynching of Hindu sadhus in Palghar test positive for Coronavirus, reports awaited for 6 others

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The police on Tuesday revealed that eleven of the accused in the horrifying lynching of Hindu sadhus in Palghar have been tested positive for coronavirus.

China initiated the violent standoff that led to casualties on both sides, tried to change status quo, confirms MEA: Read the full statement

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Army confirmed that the Chinese troops have killed three Indian soldiers during Galwan valley in a violent faceoff

CPI(M) protest against Modi govt’s ‘anti-people policies’ holding placards asking Brazilian President to go home

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
CPI(M) West Bengal had in January protested Brazilian President Bolsonaro's visit to India and had asked him to go back

Taj Man Singh, Surya hotels converted to Coronavirus facilities as the pandemic situation in Delhi worsens

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Luxury hotels in Delhi converted into coronavirus facilities as the situation in national capital worsens.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
Social Media

Rajdeep Sardesai objects to the police investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, gets schooled by police officers

OpIndia Staff -
Sardesai had written that this is what happens when governments watch 'too much social media' and the Mumbai police should instead let Sushant Singh Rajput 'rest in peace' and let his family 'mourn quietly'.
Read more
News Reports

India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says troops have disengaged

OpIndia Staff -
While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed in the India-China stand-off
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
News Reports

India-China border stand-off: Three Indian soldiers, including a colonel martyred during a clash in Galwan, Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
In latest development from the Ladakh front, an Indian Army Colonel, who was the commanding officer of an infantry battalion and two Army jawans have been martyred during a clash with the Chinese troops at one of the standoff points in the Galwan Valley.
Read more
Entertainment

‘When you speak the truth, you are branded a liar, mad, and psychotic’: Raveena Tandon speaks on the dirty politics in Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's death has compelled many celebrities to break their silence and expose the exploitation and power-play that rules in Bollywood.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

India-China standoff: Commanding Officer of Chinese unit amongst those killed, four more Indian soldiers critical after the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
Commanding Officer of the Chinese Unit was amongst those killed by the Indian soldiers in the violent face-off in Galwan valley of Ladakh on the intervening night of June 15 and 16.
Read more
News Reports

I had encouraged my son to join the Army to serve the nation, proud of him: Colonel Santhosh Babu’s father

OpIndia Staff -
Col Santhosh Babu's father stated that he had encouraged his son to join the army. The colonel was a student of Sainik School Korukonda and had later joined the NDA, followed by IMA.
Read more
Social Media

Journalist Amish Devgan mistakenly refers to Khilji as ‘Chishti’ in his show, Islamists threaten him with ‘Kamlesh Tiwari-like death’

OpIndia Staff -
Controversial Islamic organisation Raza Academy, which is known for its involvement in the Azad Maidan riots, has also filed a complaint against Amish Devgan under section 295A, 153A, 34,120B,505(2) and Disaster management act for making insulting remarks against Moinuddin Chisti.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Congress attempts to trend ‘Yogi_Ka_Ghotalaraaj’ on Twitter. Here is how it was coordinated behind the scenes

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress IT cell had had sent an email to its online army to run a Twitter campaign portraying UP govt as corrupt.
Read more
News Reports

India joins Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence as founding members with US, UK and EU among others

OpIndia Staff -
The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) is aimed at guiding responsible development, and usage of Artificial intelligence.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab-Haryana High Court issues legal notice to Anushka Sharma for allegedly insulting Sikhs in her web series ‘Patal Lok’

OpIndia Staff -
Popular Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has found herself in a lot of bother after 'Patal Lok' was released on Amazon Prime.
Read more
News Reports

India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says troops have disengaged

OpIndia Staff -
While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed in the India-China stand-off
Read more
News Reports

11 accused in the brutal lynching of Hindu sadhus in Palghar test positive for Coronavirus, reports awaited for 6 others

OpIndia Staff -
The police on Tuesday revealed that eleven of the accused in the horrifying lynching of Hindu sadhus in Palghar have been tested positive for coronavirus.
Read more
Government and Policy

China initiated the violent standoff that led to casualties on both sides, tried to change status quo, confirms MEA: Read the full statement

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Army confirmed that the Chinese troops have killed three Indian soldiers during Galwan valley in a violent faceoff
Read more

Connect with us

231,346FansLike
379,390FollowersFollow
251,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com