Commanding Officer of the Chinese Unit was amongst those killed by the Indian soldiers in the violent face-off in Galwan valley of Ladakh on the intervening night of June 15 and 16. News agency ANI quoting sources said that the increased movement of the helicopter from Chinese side showed that the Chinese suffered significant casualties. And while it is difficult to ascertain the exact number, the sources believe the casualty on the Chinese side is “much beyond 40”.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the three service chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force and the Chief of Defence Staff.

Four more Indian soldiers are critical after the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan, Ladakh on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. News agency ANI quoting sources reported about the critical condition of the four soldiers.

Meanwhile, as reported by Economic Times, the government has given the powers to the Armed Forces to make emergency procurement and stock up the war reserves. This comes in the backdrop of India initiating dialogue with China over deescalation of the situation. ET further reports that Navy has been given a go-ahead to deploy its assets near Malacca Strait as well as anywhere else in the Indo-Pacific to counter the Chinese forces if needed.

ET reports that Air Force Assets have also moved up forward locations.

On Tuesday, the Indian Army released a statement stating that casualties have been suffered by both sides in “violent face-off” during the de-escalation process with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh. On Tuesday, government sources confirmed to news agency ANI that India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties and 43 Chinese soldiers have been deemed casualties in the stand-off.

Statement issued by MEA on the India China stand-off

“India and China have been discussing through military and diplomatic channels the de-escalation of the situation in the border area in Eastern Ladakh,” a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. He added that senior commanders had a meeting to on June 6 wherein they agreed on a process of de-escalation.

“India has always maintained that its activities are within the Indian side of LAC. While it was our expectation that this would unfold smoothly, the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley”, read the official statement by MEA.

Confirming that both sides suffered casualties, the statement read that on the late-evening and night of 15th June, 2020 a violent face-off happened which could be avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

“Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the same of the Chinese side. We remain firmly convinced of the need for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue. At the same time, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” read the statement.