Monday, June 1, 2020
As abrogation of Article 370 paves the way for pride march in Lal Chowk, Muslim fundamentalists calls PrideKashmir ‘fascist’ agents of Israel and RSS plot to alter demography

Users commented that PrideKashmir should protest for the rights of Kashmiri people instead of holding a pride march. Ironically, if Article 370 was still in effect, then homosexuality would be a crime in Jammu & Kashmir.

OpIndia Staff

PrideKashmir was abused by Islamic fundamentalists on social media
Image Credit: PrideKashmiri
6

The abrogation of Article 370 promises a sea of change for the terror stricken Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Where it was once difficult to unfurl the Indian Flag, some now dream of holding a pride march. However, that hasn’t gone too well with a section of its resident population. After PrideKashmir announced a pride march in Lal Chowk, they have been showered with abuses on Instagram.

One user commented, “We know it’s a part of demographic change in Kashmir by RSS and Kashmiri Pandits. I don’t have issues with LGBT Community but it’s only propaganda by Kashmiri Pandits. We will not tolerate them anymore.” Others showered them with abuses and went to the extent of calling them cancer.

Source: Instagram

Others are commenting that PrideKashmir should protest for the rights of Kashmiri people instead of holding a pride march. Ironically, if Article 370 was still in effect, then homosexuality would be a crime in Jammu & Kashmir.

Source: Instagram

Another user commented that pride marches are something that ‘Indian fascists’ have learnt from Israel. “Pinkwashing did not work for Israel and it will not work for you,” he said. Needless to say, such remarks are deeply offensive and antisemitic.

Source: Instagram

One user said that India could change the laws made by government but will not be able to change the laws of Prophet Mohammed. He said that homosexuality is haram in Islam and so is PrideKashmir. Another user opined that most of such ‘viruses’ are coming from Hindustan.

source: Instagram

Others have also made deeply homophobic against PrideKashmiri for the post which called for pride march in Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

Source: Instagram

Not just on Instagram, but the screenshot of the post is being shared on other social media platforms as well. One user commented on Twitter that he cannot let Kashmir being overrun with such ‘un-Islamic’ ideas. In reply, one user said that pride marches bring plagues, locusts and ‘all other disasters. The person has a communist symbol on his handle name.

Muslim communities are known to oppress homosexual rights. Islamic countries not only ban homosexuality outright but some also punish homosexual people with lashes while others reserve the death penalty for them. Despite such bigotry, the LGBT community is often found supporting the most radical elements within the Muslim community.

As abrogation of Article 370 paves the way for pride march in Lal Chowk, Muslim fundamentalists calls PrideKashmir 'fascist' agents of Israel and RSS...

