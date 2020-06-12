Recently, Indian-Canadian Punjabi Singer Jaswinder Singh Bains known as Jazzy B, who is currently residing in the UK, released a song “Putt Sardara De” under a Canadian music label Revolution Records. The song glorifies Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was killed in 1984 during Operation Blue Star, which led to the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and anti-Sikh riots across the country, and also supports the demand for a separate Khalistan nation for sikhs. Amrit Bova wrote this song.

In the song, they glorified keeping arms in large numbers. The lyrics suggested that Sikhs deserve Khalishtan and Sikhs know how to take revenge for what happened to their community in India. There is a clipping on a speech by Bhindranwale in the song as well. They suggested that no one should mess with the Sikhs as they have an aggressive history. Also, they are hungry for prey, just like Bhindranwale.

The song depicted some controversial clips, including a speech by Bhindranwale. They mentioned the Sikhs who are currently spending time in Indian jails. In an approximately five-minute-long song, Jazzy B managed to pick the side that completely goes against India’s interests. In an interview, he said that he made the song because of the atrocities done to Sikhs in the past. He added because Sikhs do not get the respect they deserve in India, they must fight for Khalistan.

Jazzy B heavily criticized social media

Many users, including Sikhs, did not like how Jazzy B promoted Bhindrawale and Khalistan. They raised objections over the song. Jazzy B gave a reply in a tweet and said people do not know who Bhindranwale was. He added that he considers Bhindrawale as his hero and asked the users to listen to speeches that are widely available on Youtube and other video sharing websites.

@majorgauravarya did guy @jazzyb released a new song glorifying a terrorist Bhindrawala who was a mass killer. It’s clear he’s trying 2 incite people up in Punjab. He himself is sitting in UK. I think he wants azaadi too. Plz bring him up on next discussion. — Golwalkar (@golwalkar_) June 8, 2020

You have no idea who sant ji was he is my hero and he’s hero to so many other #sikhs he never said anything bad about any religion you should go on YouTube and check out all his interviews mayb than you will know what sant ji was all about 🙏🏽 https://t.co/47b83nZ1p1 — Jazzy B (@jazzyb) June 8, 2020

Jazzy B and his association with Khalistani movement

This is not the first time Jazzy B has come out openly to support the demand of Khalistan (separate country for Sikhs). He released the song “Shaheed Kaum De” in 2017 on similar lines. In many interviews, he has openly supported Khalistan and said that Sikhs deserve a separate nation because they never got the treatment they deserve in India.

#Sikhs # Khakistan #referendum2020 Posted by Harpaal Jadav Singh on Thursday, June 11, 2020

In a recent interview after his latest song, he said that the Sikhs do not have any identity in India. Many Sikhs in India have openly opposed the Khalistani movement and do not want anything to do with these groups.