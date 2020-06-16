Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Home Specials OpIndia Explains ‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSpecialsOpIndia Explains
Updated:

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

The historical background of the shrine sheds light on the practice of child abuse that continues to this day. As per reports, Shah Daula who was supposedly fond of animals would put helmets on the heads of children for decorative purposes.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
'Rat Children' of Pakistan: A story of religious orthodoxy and child abuse
Rat Children of Pakistan
29

Religious orthodoxy, superstitious beliefs, coupled with mass illiteracy can pave the way for exploitation in society. One such startling case of child abuse, fuelled by religious dogmatism, comes from the Islamic State of Pakistan. Children suffering from microcephaly, a rare neurological disorder, are reduced to the status of animals in Pakistan. Often referred to as ‘chuhas’ or rats by people, these children are characterised by abnormally small heads, round jaws, and disfigured foreheads.

In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia, Gujarat. They are revered as divine creatures and simultaneously stripped of their human dignity. Reportedly, infertile from across the country flock to the shrine in the hopes of having a normal baby. Other pilgrims bring in their sick infants and hope of their bright health conditions in the future. The shrine of Shah Daula is considered as the abode of fertility for women.

Child abuse under the garb of magical ‘fertility’

Prayers are supposedly answered only under one atrocious condition – the women must donate their first child to the shrine. It is believed that otherwise subsequent children will be born with deformities. Hence, the first child must serve as one of the ‘rats of Shah Daula’. As per reports, these children are not allowed to meet their parents. They are then subjected to ‘artificial microcephaly’ wherein an iron band is placed on their head to prevent the normal growth of the cranium.

These unfortunate children are draped in green cloaks and forced to beg around the shrine. Since pilgrims live under the notion that ignoring them may invite doom, they fill the begging bowls of children with cash and coins. The children, devoid of education and parental patronage, are left at the mercy of the administration of the shrine. Reportedly, criminals in Pakistan have also been creating ‘artificial rats’ with the sinister objective of minting money. The children are coerced into begging on the streets, with begging bowls in their hands.

The History of the Shrine

The historical background of the shrine sheds light on the practice of child abuse that continues to this day. As per reports, Shah Daula who was supposedly fond of animals would put helmets on the heads of children for decorative purposes. He had a penchant for abnormal children and believed that they were human beings of different abilities. Following the death of the Sufi saint, the deformed children were associated with him and fabricated tales were weaved to justify the practice.

Keeping aside the tradition of abuse, a scientific assessment of the abnormality leads us to the religious practices in Islam that dictates the way of life in the conservative society of Pakistan. The root cause, as understood, behind the problem is the rampant rate of inbreeding or cousin marriages. An alarming absence of medical care, institutions to serve differently-abled children and the associated ignorance have trapped the children of Shah Daula into a life of misery.

Pakistani and International Laws

As per Section 328 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), deserting a child below the age of 12 years by parents is a crime. At the shrine of Shah Daula, the first child of such devotees are abandoned on the first or the second day of their birth. Besides, Section 332 and 335 punishes disfiguring a functional organ of any individual but the business of ‘artificial microcephaly’ goes unabated under the pretext of making infertile women fertile. Moreover, forcing children into begging is punishable with a maximum of 5 years of imprisonment and a fine of PKR 1,00,000 under Section 36 of the Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Act 2004.

Although Pakistan is a member nation of the United Nations and liable under Sections 23 and 37 of the United Nations Convention on Rights of the Child 1990 (UNCRC) to prevent the child abuse going unabated under the garb of ‘tradition’, little or no efforts have been made in this regard. Lack of consciousness amongst the public regarding human rights abuse, the complicity of governmental bodies, and the Council of Islamic Ideology needs to be held accountable.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Politics

Kerala CM heaped praise on a convicted murderer – nobody noticed

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Communist Party carries out murders in broad daylight and celebrates those murders in broad daylight. But we cannot see it. It’s hidden in plain sight.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana likens alliance partner Congress to an old squeaking cot, advises Uddhav Thackeray to be prepared

Politics OpIndia Staff -
In its editorial piece, Saamana has described the persistent rumbling as a hallmark of the Congress party and advised Uddhav Thackeray to be prepared for such behaviour

India-China border stand-off: Three Indian soldiers, including a colonel killed in action by Chinese troops at Galwan, Ladakh

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In latest development from the Ladakh front, an Indian Army Colonel, who was the commanding officer of an infantry battalion and two Army jawans have been killed in action during a clash with the Chinese troops at one of the standoff points in the Galwan Valley.

From ‘he was hearing voices’ to ‘don’t blame us’, Bollywood stars try to absolve themselves of the collective guilt over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Entertainment Nirwa Mehta -
A day after Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide, Bollywood critic Subhash K Jha wrote an article in Congress mouthpiece wherein he had said how Mahesh Bhatt thought the deceased actor had mental illness like Parveen Babi.

Rajdeep Sardesai objects to the police investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, gets schooled by police officers

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Sardesai had written that this is what happens when governments watch 'too much social media' and the Mumbai police should instead let Sushant Singh Rajput 'rest in peace' and let his family 'mourn quietly'.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s maternal uncle claims the Bollywood actor was murdered, demands CBI investigation into his death

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's uncle RC Singh said that he finds it difficult to believe that Sushant committed suicide.
Read more
Social Media

Rajdeep Sardesai objects to the police investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, gets schooled by police officers

OpIndia Staff -
Sardesai had written that this is what happens when governments watch 'too much social media' and the Mumbai police should instead let Sushant Singh Rajput 'rest in peace' and let his family 'mourn quietly'.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput: Pakistani celebrities get attacked for mourning death of a ‘kaafir’ who committed suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani celebrities who mourned the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were attacked by their fellow countrymen for mourning death of a 'kaafir' (non-believer)
Read more
Social Media

Netizens trend #BoycottAirAsiaIndia after YouTube vlogger and pilot Gaurav Taneja suspended by airlines company

OpIndia Staff -
YouTuber and vlogger Gaurav Taneja said he was suspended by Air Asia for raising concern over safety especially amid coronavirus
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

AgustaWestland scam: ED accuses middleman Rajiv Saxena of hiding information, says he is acting on Ratul Puri’s orders

OpIndia Staff -
ED has alleged that Saxena has been selectively stating the facts on the insistence of co-accused, especially Ratul Puri, the nephew of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Dawood aide and underworld gangster Chhota Shakeel’s sister Hamida dies of coronavirus in Mumbra

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier in May, Chhota Shakeel's other sister had died of pneumonia after developing coronavirus-like symptoms.
Read more
News Reports

India-China border stand-off: Chinese troops suffer casualties too in the stand-off at Galwan valley, says Indian Army

OpIndia Staff -
The latest stand-off between India and China along the Line of Actual Control at Galwan, Ladakh on Monday night has now resulted in casualties from both sides
Read more
Politics

Kerala CM heaped praise on a convicted murderer – nobody noticed

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Communist Party carries out murders in broad daylight and celebrates those murders in broad daylight. But we cannot see it. It’s hidden in plain sight.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
Politics

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana likens alliance partner Congress to an old squeaking cot, advises Uddhav Thackeray to be prepared

OpIndia Staff -
In its editorial piece, Saamana has described the persistent rumbling as a hallmark of the Congress party and advised Uddhav Thackeray to be prepared for such behaviour
Read more
News Reports

ICSE and ISC exams: Council gives option to students to opt-out of the remaining papers: Here are the full details

OpIndia Staff -
CISCE had responded to a PIL filed in Bombay HC seeking a direction to cancel the ICSE and ISC examination of remaining papers
Read more
News Reports

India-China border stand-off: Three Indian soldiers, including a colonel killed in action by Chinese troops at Galwan, Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
In latest development from the Ladakh front, an Indian Army Colonel, who was the commanding officer of an infantry battalion and two Army jawans have been killed in action during a clash with the Chinese troops at one of the standoff points in the Galwan Valley.
Read more
Entertainment

From ‘he was hearing voices’ to ‘don’t blame us’, Bollywood stars try to absolve themselves of the collective guilt over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Nirwa Mehta -
A day after Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide, Bollywood critic Subhash K Jha wrote an article in Congress mouthpiece wherein he had said how Mahesh Bhatt thought the deceased actor had mental illness like Parveen Babi.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain admitted to hospital with COVID-19-like symptoms, had met Home Minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Satyendar Jain was admitted in Rajiv Gandhi hospital last night with a high fever and low oxygen levels.
Read more

Connect with us

231,228FansLike
377,489FollowersFollow
250,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com