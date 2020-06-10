A group of retired armed force officers have slammed senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his “ill-conceived” and “ill-timed” statements and tweets questioning the handling of India-China border disputes by the armed forces and the Government of India. The group has condemned Rahul Gandhi’s statement calling it against national interest.

His statements are “patently harmful to our national interest. In the past too, Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders questioned the Indian armed forces’ ground and air strikes” read the statement issued by the group of nine retired army officers, including Lt Gen Nitin Kohli, Lt Gen R N Singh and Maj Gen M Srivastava.

Rahul Gandhi statement on border dispute betray’s his lack of knowledge, said the retired armed force officers

They said the Congress leader’s tweets and statements on border dispute with China “betray his lack of knowledge or are a convenient attempt to ignore historical blunders of Jawaharlal Nehru era”.

Blaming the Congress party for the lack of infrastructure in border areas, the retired officers said that the party which ruled India for the longest period of time is “squarely responsible for neglecting the border infrastructure development”.

Castigating him for the past blunders made by his great grandfather the retired officers asked: “Does Rahul Gandhi not know that Tibet was handed over to China on a platter by Mr Nehru and China constructed roads through Aksai Chin and later occupied it when Nehru was the prime minister.”

Retired armed force officers praise Modi government

The veterans praised the Modi government for being committed to developing the required infrastructure in border areas to enhance India’s combat effectiveness, which had not been done after the 1962 war, chiding the Congress senior member.

It said that Congress should support the government in its endeavour to resolve the border issue with China. Any attempts to the contrary are unforgivable and prejudicial to the national interest, said the retired officers underlining that opposition parties need to be sensitive and supportive and should refrain from playing petty politics on such important matters of national security and sovereignty.

“Indian government is also dealing very deftly diplomatically and supporting armed forces in resolutely protecting our borders,” the statement said.

The Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi, going by his penchant to use every opportunity to criticise Modi government, had on Wednesday alleged that China has taken away India’s territory in Ladakh and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue, saying that he has vanished.

Rahul Gandhi targets Modi government over Sino-India border issue

Sharing an article by the leftist propaganda website- The Wire, Rahul Gandhi Tweeted: “The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile, the PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene”.

Rahul Gandhi’s today’s Tweet

Rahul Gandhi has been using the Sino-India border issue for a few days to target the Modi government. Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi had directed a Tweet at the defence minister and demanded to know if the Chinese have occupied the Indian territory in Ladakh.

In a tweet directed at Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Once RM (Raksha Mantri) is done commenting on the hand symbol, can he answer: Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?”

Rahul Gandhi’s yesterday’s tweet directed at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The tweet came as a response to the Defence Minister’s salvo at the Congress party after Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks that India is strong in protecting its borders. Rahul Gandhi said that “everyone knows” the reality of the situation at the country’s borders. Tweaking a couplet from Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib, Rahul tweeted on June 8 in Hindi: “Everyone knows the reality of ‘Seema’ (Border) but to keep the heart happy, ‘Shah-yad’ it is a good idea.”

India and China disengage at multiple points in Eastern Ladakh

However, in a significant sign of de-escalation between India and China, the Indian and Chinese troops have decided to disengage at multiple points in Eastern Ladakh after over a month of border tensions between the two countries.

According to the reports, the People’s Liberation Army has moved back its troops and infantry combat vehicles by 2.5 km by in Galwan area, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs area. In reciprocation, India has also moved some of its troops back.

Reportedly, the talks between the two countries are being held this week at multiple locations including Patroling point 14 (Galwan area), Patrolling point 15, and Hot Springs area. The top sources within the government said that because of the Lt Gen-level talks held on June 6, the Chinese Army has pulled back its troops from the Galwan valley, PP-15 and Hot Springs in Eastern Ladakh area by 2 to 2.5 kilometres.