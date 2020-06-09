Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Home News Reports India and China disengage at multiple points in Eastern Ladakh, PLA troops move back...
News Reports
Updated:

India and China disengage at multiple points in Eastern Ladakh, PLA troops move back at certain locations

In the first major discussion between the two troops, Lt General Harinder Singh, the general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, and Commander of the Tibet Military District Major General Liu Lin had held a meeting on Saturday.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
De-escalation begins at the LAC, PLA troops moved 25 km back after talks
India-China border / Image Source: WSJ
81

In a significant sign of de-escalation between India and China, the Indian and Chinese troops have decided to disengage at multiple points in Eastern Ladakh after over a month of border tensions between the two countries.

According to the reports, the People’s Liberation Army has moved back its troops and infantry combat vehicles by 2.5 km by in Galwan area, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs area. In reciprocation, India has also moved some of its troops back.

Reportedly, the talks between the two countries are being held this week at multiple locations including Patroling point 14 (Galwan area), Patrolling point 15, and Hot Springs area. The top sources within the government said that because of the Lt Gen-level talks held on June 6, the Chinese Army has pulled back its troops from the Galwan valley, PP-15 and Hot Springs in Eastern Ladakh area by 2 to 2.5 kilometres.

De-escalation begins after militrary-diplomatic level talks

It was also stated that Indian and Chinese officials will continue to remain engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to address the current situation in the India-China border areas. Currently, talks are being held on these points at the battalion commander level and they have had hotline talks with their counterparts.

In the first major discussion between the two troops, Lt General Harinder Singh, the general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, and Commander of the Tibet Military District Major General Liu Lin had held a meeting on Saturday. The members of the Indian military team had visited earlier today Chushul to prepare for talks with China which are likely to be held in the next few days.

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had stated, “Talks with China are on a military and diplomatic level. The June 6 talks were very positive and both the countries have agreed to continue talks to resolve the ongoing tussle”. He had also assured, “leadership of the country is in strong hands and we will not compromise on India’s pride and self-respect.”

Standoff at LAC

India and China had engaged in a military standoff in the Galwan Valley region of Ladakh, near the Line of Actual Control between India and China. It is notable here that vast areas of Ladakh region have been under Chinese control for decades.

In the Galwan flashpoint, it was initially reported that China had started moving heavy equipment and troops in the LAC, and had increased patrols in the area creating skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops.

About 5000 Chinese army personnel, under the garb of a military exercise, diverted their movement towards the Indian side of the LAC (Line of Actual Control). The current stand-off began on May 5-6 and has been continuing all along the LAC up to Sikkim.

The Indian Army had matched the level of their counterparts and had stopped them from conducting movements in several areas. As per reports, Indian forces had also been airlifted from other high altitude areas to the Eastern Ladakh sector.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsLadakh border, India china stand off, Indian army Ladakh

Trending now

News Reports

Javed Akhtar wins the Richard Dawkins Award: Here is how the drama unfolded

OpIndia Staff -
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi claim the lyricist won the Richard Dawkins Award, however, there has been no confirmation yet.
Read more
News Reports

These nine incidents since 2017 of rapes, abductions and forced conversions of Hindus characterises Haryana’s Mewat as “Mini-Pakistan”

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim fundamentalism in Haryana's Mewat is deep-rooted and firmly ingrained as Hindus, especially Dalits in the region are constantly assaulted, raped, kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam
Read more

Former Justice investigates Mewat, talks about abduction, rape, forceful conversion to Islam of Hindu girls, rampant atrocities against Dalits

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Muslims in Mewat were being able to carry out these crimes against Dalits in connivance with the administration and the local police

Uttar Pradesh: Woman kills pregnant second wife of husband in Moradabad, wields gun around the dead body as stunned bystanders stand scared

Crime OpIndia Staff -
According to police officials, the gun was provided to the accused by her husband Zafar who is absconding ever since the incident.

Delhi Police crime branch arrest one Khalid Saifi for his role in Delhi anti-Hindu riots, pictures of him with journalists, politicians emerge

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Khalid Saifi was earlier arrested by the Delhi police from the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest site at Khureji Khas on February 26

Why will anybody travel to Delhi for Coronavirus treatment? Here is how AAP is bluffing to cover failures

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
AAP has created a fake debate around a non-issue. Their real objective is to steer the conversation away from their failures in Delhi.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Customer buys Bhagwat Purana, Amazon seller also sends a book on why the Hindu scripture is ‘irrelevant’ as a ‘special gift’

OpIndia Staff -
The Twitter user has stated that while he had ordered the Hindu scripture, a second book denigrating the same scripture was sent as a 'special gift' by the seller, presumably to dissuade readers from reading the Hindu holy book.
Read more
News Reports

I reactivated Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 without informing govt because earlier 5 requests were denied: Former Air Marshal PK Barbora

OpIndia Staff -
Former Air Marshal PK Barbora said he didn’t inform govt before landing at Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 as all earlier requests were denied.
Read more
Media

To get dirt on Arnab Goswami, Newslaundry messages a Pakistani journalist: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Newslaundry harbours a deep seated hatred for Arnab Goswami because the latter's editorial point of view differs from theirs.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Wasim Ahmed becomes Dinesh Rawat, obtains fake identity card to lure a Hindu woman, rapes her for two years

OpIndia Staff -
According to Kithore CO Ramanand Kushwaha, when the police went to arrest Wasim, he claimed to be a journalist to evade arrest.
Read more
News Reports

Who killed Swedish PM Olof Palme to be revealed soon: Could this signal fresh trouble for Gandhis in the Bofors case?

OpIndia Staff -
The prosecutors investigating the case have received a dossier from South Africa and the Swedes are set to present their findings on the Olaf Palme assassination and the Bofors scam connection could sound trouble for the Gandhi family
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Javed Akhtar wins the Richard Dawkins Award: Here is how the drama unfolded

OpIndia Staff -
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi claim the lyricist won the Richard Dawkins Award, however, there has been no confirmation yet.
Read more
News Reports

After Washington, #BlackLivesMatter protestors vandalise Gandhi statue in London’s Parliament Square, injure 35 police personnel

OpIndia Staff -
Some #BlackLivesMatter miscreants defaced the Mahatma Gandhi statue with scribbling 'racist' on its plinth and splattering it with white paint
Read more
News Reports

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal has cancelled all his meetings since Sunday and has isolated himself, as per reports
Read more
News Reports

These nine incidents since 2017 of rapes, abductions and forced conversions of Hindus characterises Haryana’s Mewat as “Mini-Pakistan”

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim fundamentalism in Haryana's Mewat is deep-rooted and firmly ingrained as Hindus, especially Dalits in the region are constantly assaulted, raped, kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam
Read more
News Reports

India and China disengage at multiple points in Eastern Ladakh, PLA troops move back at certain locations

OpIndia Staff -
The People’s Liberation Army has moved back its troops and infantry combat vehicles by 2.5 km by in Galwan area, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs area. In reciprocation, India has also moved some of its troops back.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will solve the border issue through dialogues’: Nepal Defence Minister says there is no sense in ‘deploying the Army’

OpIndia Staff -
Nepal's communist government had approved a controversial map claiming the Indian territories of Lipulekh and Kalapani as theirs. The Oli government is on the way to get the parliament's nod to change their national emblem that depicts the map.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s effigy burnt in protest after Pak-sponsored terrorists kill Kashmiri Hindu Sarpanch Ajay Pandita

OpIndia Staff -
BJP Youth wing burnt effigy of Imran Khan to protest against Sarpanch Ajay Pandita's assassination
Read more
Crime

Tamil Nadu shocker: Hungry eight-year-old girl gang raped multiple times by six men in Nagercoil, five including one 75-year-old Mohammad Noah arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Two of the arrested in the gang-rape of the 8-year-old girl in Nagercoil in Kanyakumari are juvenile
Read more
Crime

Meerut rape accused Waseem raped the woman and filmed the sex video to ‘shame a Hindu woman on internet’

OpIndia Staff -
Meerut Rape case victim says accused Waseem Ahmad lured her and shot sex videos to teach Hindu woman a lesson.
Read more
News Reports

Post mortem reports prove that migrant workers did not die of starvation as claimed by sections of the media

OpIndia Staff -
Numerous media reports have claimed that migrant workers died due to hunger and starvation in Shramik Trains.
Read more

Connect with us

230,203FansLike
368,424FollowersFollow
247,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com