The Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, who was being treated for coronavirus at Saket’s Max Healthcare hospital in the national capital, has been moved to the general ward on Monday afternoon after his health conditions improved, his fever subsided and his oxygen saturation level (Spo2) increased. According to the latest update, the minister’s oxygen support system has also been removed.

On Sunday, officials at Max Healthcare hospital had said that Jain’s condition was improving and that he was likely to be shifted out of the ICU.

Satyendar Jain was administered plasma therapy for Coronavirus

The Delhi health minister, who was tested positive for Covid-19 on June 17, was administered plasma therapy after his condition worsened on June 19 (Friday). After the treatment, the minister was kept under Intensive Care Unit (ICU) monitoring for 24 hours.

On Friday, Jain’s condition deteriorated and was put on oxygen support. He was put on oxygen support after his lung infection increased. The latest CT scan has shown that his pneumonia patch has increased despite his being on continuous oxygen support.

Jain had shown signs of acute pneumonia, complained of high fever and drop in oxygen level

Reportedly, the Delhi Health Minister was shifted to the Max hospital in the national capital on Friday after his condition deteriorated. He was earlier admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) on Tuesday after he complained of high fever and drop in oxygen level. Jain had shown signs of acute pneumonia.

In the absence of Jain, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has been affairs of the Health Ministry, which is responsible for the fight against the coronavirus in the national capital.

Along with Satyendar Jain, Kalkaji MLA Atishi Marlena was also tested positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday evening. She became the fourth MLA of AAP to be tested positive. She is currently under home quarantine.

Coronavirus in the national capital

Delhi recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in India after Maharashtra. With 3,000 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, Delhi’s coronavirus count has inched towards the 60,000-mark. The deadly infection claimed over 2,100 lives in the national capital.