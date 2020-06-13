Saturday, June 13, 2020
Home Sports Cricket Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi tests positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus
SportsCricketNews Reports
Updated:

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi tests positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus

Pakistan, as of now, has 132,405 cases of the Coronavirus with 600 cases per million population. The country has recorded 2,551 deaths thus far. It has close to 80,000 active cases.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Shahid Afridi tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus
Image Credit: Twitter
2

Former cricketer and captain of the Pakistani national team Shahid Afridi has tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. He said that he has been feeling unwell since Thursday and his body has been aching badly, following which he was tested for the virus.

Shahid Afridi has tested positive for the Coronavirus
The tweet by Shahid Afridi

Pakistan, as of now, has 132,405 cases of the Coronavirus with 600 cases per million population. The country has recorded 2,551 deaths thus far. It has close to 80,000 active cases.

The Coronavirus crisis in Pakistan

Activists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have alleged that the region is suffering a crisis of food and medical supplies amidst the pandemic and the Pakistan government has not been supplying the same in adequate quantities in the region. It has also been alleged that the Pakistani government is deliberately spreading the virus so that it can secure international aid.

Gilgit Baltistan is one of the worst affected areas by the Coronavirus pandemic. Amidst the grave crisis, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered India its ‘cash transfer program’ to battle the economic crisis. However, Indians were not too keen on taking up the offer made by the former cricketer.

Shahid Afridi: The posterboy of Pakistan’s anti-India policy

Shahid Afridi recently went on a rant against India which garnered widespread condemnation. Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, who had previously appealed for Indians to donate to the Pakistani cricketer’s NGO, came out strongly against Afridi and said that they will never make such an appeal again.

Shahid Afridi had gone to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and claimed that the Indian government under PM Modi is carrying out atrocities against the Indians in Kashmir, part of which is illegally occupied by Pakistan. “Inshallah he’ll have to be answerable here as well as in other world,” he had said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsPakistan corona update

Trending now

Social Media Fact-Check

Truth about the ‘haunted’ park in Jhansi, UP, where people alleged ‘ghosts’ were exercising on a swing that moved on its own

OpIndia Staff -
Jhansi Police said that the grease ensures that the swing keeps moving for a short while after its movement has once been initiated.
Read more
News Reports

Whatsapp group formed on Feb 25th to retaliate against Muslim mobs during anti-Hindu Delhi riots, chargesheet filed

OpIndia Staff -
The role of one WhatsApp group has now come forward in the anti-CAA riots that took place in Delhi in the month of February.
Read more

The Wire raves and rants, accuses Modi govt of ‘Patriarchal Authoritarianism’ to shield arrested women anti-CAA hoodlums

Opinions Jinit Jain -
The Wire recently published an article in which corrective action against women anti-CAA protesters such as Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal, Gulfisha Fatima and others were defended by accusing the Modi government of espousing patriarchal authoritarianism

Rituparna Pegu brutally murdered in Guwahati after argument over a seat, Hussain and 4 others arrested: Details

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Rituparna Pegu slapped Hussain Ali who then called his family members, thrashed the victim and stabbed him from behind.

Story of Lakshmi, the humble elephant of Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry: What PETA alleged, what devotees say

News Reports Anurag -
Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi forcibly taken away after a complaint by PETA and animal rights activists, devotees allege conspiracy against Hindu temples

Scroll publishes misleading article claiming that Modi govt is actually charging extra for Shramik Special trains, here are the facts

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Scroll publishes misleading article on Shramik Special Trains claiming they are costly and they take more time than regular trains

Recently Popular

News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: One Aslam, who ‘healed’ people by kissing their hands dies of coronavirus, infects 19 others

OpIndia Staff -
Out of the 85 coronavirus positive cases in Ratlam, 19 were those who had come in contact with the 'healer', named Aslam.
Read more
News Reports

Ajay Pandita’s family slams Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for politicising his killing

OpIndia Staff -
Ajay Pantida's family slammed Shashi Tharoor for saying that Ajay was killed because he was a Congress leader
Read more
News Reports

Police demolish Hindu temple in Tamil Nadu following objections by Muslims: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Tamil Nadu police demolish a Hindu temple after Muslims in the area objected to renovation work done in the temple
Read more
News Reports

Welcome to CHAZ: ‘Protesters’ in USA establish autonomous zone in Seattle, demand abolition of police and courts, local ‘Warlord’ takes control

OpIndia Staff -
The objective of CHAZ was to establish some form of socialist utopia which epitomises social justice ethos.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party leader Javed Siddiqui and 34 others arrested over setting Dalit houses on fire in Jaunpur, CM Yogi invokes NSA

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim community attacks Dalit community in Jaunpur over minor argument among childred, dozens of houses set ablaze
Read more

Latest News

Cricket

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi tests positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Former cricketer and captain of the Pakistani national team Shahid Afridi has tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

77% new Coronavirus cases can be ascribed to hotspots in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
A study by Professor Shamika Ravi revealed that 77 per cent of the new coronavirus cases in the country can be attributed to the hotspots in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Truth about the ‘haunted’ park in Jhansi, UP, where people alleged ‘ghosts’ were exercising on a swing that moved on its own

OpIndia Staff -
Jhansi Police said that the grease ensures that the swing keeps moving for a short while after its movement has once been initiated.
Read more
News Reports

Making sense of the tax on parota vs roti debate: Read what the GST authority’s ruling exactly says

OpIndia Staff -
The tax order saying parotas are not rotis is applicable only for packaged parotas, and not for regular parota available at restaurants
Read more
News Reports

Whatsapp group formed on Feb 25th to retaliate against Muslim mobs during anti-Hindu Delhi riots, chargesheet filed

OpIndia Staff -
The role of one WhatsApp group has now come forward in the anti-CAA riots that took place in Delhi in the month of February.
Read more
Opinions

The Wire raves and rants, accuses Modi govt of ‘Patriarchal Authoritarianism’ to shield arrested women anti-CAA hoodlums

Jinit Jain -
The Wire recently published an article in which corrective action against women anti-CAA protesters such as Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal, Gulfisha Fatima and others were defended by accusing the Modi government of espousing patriarchal authoritarianism
Read more
News Reports

Hindu organisation challenges Place of Worship Act in Supreme Court, criticises Parliament for transgressing its legislative power

OpIndia Staff -
The petition argued that the Parliament had 'transgressed' its power of making laws by barring judicial remedy to reclaim temples.
Read more
News Reports

Fresh cases of coronavirus reported from the Chinese capital city Beijing, markets, schools shut

OpIndia Staff -
Fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported from Chinese capital city Beijing this week
Read more
News Reports

Former CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal booked 63 train tickets in January, used only 7

OpIndia Staff -
Former CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal asked for reimbursement of unused train tickets worth Rs.1,46,920 in January 2019 alone.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Coronavirus cases cross 1 lakh mark, Mumbai alone records 55,000 cases

OpIndia Staff -
While Total Coronavirus cases in India has crossed 3 lakh, cases in Maharashtra has crossed 1 lakh, with one-third share in the country
Read more

Connect with us

230,694FansLike
373,034FollowersFollow
249,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com