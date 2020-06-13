Former cricketer and captain of the Pakistani national team Shahid Afridi has tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. He said that he has been feeling unwell since Thursday and his body has been aching badly, following which he was tested for the virus.

The tweet by Shahid Afridi

Pakistan, as of now, has 132,405 cases of the Coronavirus with 600 cases per million population. The country has recorded 2,551 deaths thus far. It has close to 80,000 active cases.

The Coronavirus crisis in Pakistan

Activists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have alleged that the region is suffering a crisis of food and medical supplies amidst the pandemic and the Pakistan government has not been supplying the same in adequate quantities in the region. It has also been alleged that the Pakistani government is deliberately spreading the virus so that it can secure international aid.

Gilgit Baltistan is one of the worst affected areas by the Coronavirus pandemic. Amidst the grave crisis, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered India its ‘cash transfer program’ to battle the economic crisis. However, Indians were not too keen on taking up the offer made by the former cricketer.

Shahid Afridi: The posterboy of Pakistan’s anti-India policy

Shahid Afridi recently went on a rant against India which garnered widespread condemnation. Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, who had previously appealed for Indians to donate to the Pakistani cricketer’s NGO, came out strongly against Afridi and said that they will never make such an appeal again.

Shahid Afridi had gone to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and claimed that the Indian government under PM Modi is carrying out atrocities against the Indians in Kashmir, part of which is illegally occupied by Pakistan. “Inshallah he’ll have to be answerable here as well as in other world,” he had said.