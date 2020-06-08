Monday, June 8, 2020
Shiv Sena bullies Sonu Sood into meeting Uddhav Thackeray after accusing him of stealing limelight from Maha Vikas Aghadi for arranging buses for migrants

The Maharashtra government run by Shiv Sena-NCP and Congress alliance has been getting flak over mismanagement over handling coronavirus pandemic in the state, especially the treatment of migrants.

Shiv Sena bullies Sonu Sood into meeting Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray after accusing him of stealing limelight by sending migrants back home (image courtesy: @ndtv on Twitter)
Shiv Sena seems to have bullied Bollywood actor Sonu Sood into meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after he won compliments for arranging for buses for migrant workers stuck in Maharashtra amid coronavirus outbreak.

Actor Sonu Sood, after meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, said how he will continue to work till the last migrant stuck in Maharashtra and wants to reach home is sent back. He then even added how every political party supported him and thanked them.

Maharashtra govt led by Shiv Sena receives flak over corona mismanagement

The Maharashtra government run by Shiv Sena-NCP and Congress alliance has been getting flak over mismanagement over handling coronavirus pandemic in the state, especially the treatment of migrants. Maharashtra has also been worst affected state in the pandemic with almost 86,000 positive cases reported from the state.

Information received under RTI has reportedly revealed that the Maharashtra chief minister’s coronavirus relief fund had received Rs 342.01 crore as of May 18. However, so far the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has only utilised Rs 23.82 crore of the total funds in the COVID-19 related arrangements.

Sonu Sood bullied for helping migrants

Following his meeting with the Governor Koshyari, Sood was attacked by Congress supporters who rushed to float conspiracy theory that he was actually a BJP agent. They alleged that Sood was doing the good work to deliberately make the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena government look bad. 

Later, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana questioned Sood on his ‘Mahatmagiri’ work. Casting aspersions about Sood’s credibility, Raut mentioned how Sood had met the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who had often been at loggerheads with the incumbent State government. Koshyari had also praised him for his work when the two met at the Raj Bhavan on May 31.

Hitting out at the Bollywood actor, Shiv Sena accused him of overshadowing the work done by the State Government. In the scathing tirade, Raut enquired as to how Sood procured buses during the lockdown. “When the states are not allowing to take any migrant workers, where are the migrants going?” he questioned. While suggesting that Sonu Sood is hand-in-gloves with the BJP, Sanjay Raut stated that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon and assume the charge of being the celebrity manager of Mumbai.

