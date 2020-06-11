Thursday, June 11, 2020
Updated:

Shocking visuals emerge from Delhi’s LNJP hospital: Dead bodies lying unattended, naked corpse left on the floor

The visuals taken by India TV reporters inside the LNJP hospital showed a naked corpse lying unattended on the floor, with no hospital staff around to pick it up or move it.

India TV report reveals horrifying visuals from Delhi's LNJP hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 hospital
LNJP Hospital, Delhi, image courtesy: India TV
336

In an exclusive report, India TV has revealed some shocking visuals of neglect and mismanagement from Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital. The COVID-19 dedicated hospital in the NCT of Delhi has been the centre of treatment and care for thousands of patients during the pandemic and the shocking visuals offer a glimpse into the crumbling health infrastructure of the national capital that is now one of the worst affected cities in India after Mumbai.

The visuals taken by India TV reporters inside the LNJP hospital showed a naked corpse lying unattended on the floor, with no hospital staff around to pick it up or move it. Speaking to India TV, LNJP hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Suresh Kumar claimed that the naked corpse may have fallen on the floor while doctors were trying to resuscitate a non-responsive patient with chest compressions. He informed that for CPR and chest compressions, the patient’s catheter, drips and clothes are usually removed.

However, the doctor could not offer any explanation as to why the naked corpse was left lying there on the floor.

No staff around to attend the patients

The videos also showed dead bodies left unattended in treatment wards, waiting areas and even among patients who are under treatment. The India TV report claimed that most of the patients did not have any saline drips and in most of the wards, no healthcare staff was seen attending the patients.

The video shared by India TV also showed some patient lying unconscious with no medical staffers attending them.

The report by India TV stated that while the reporters were inside for a considerable amount of time, no healthcare staff was seen around the patients and even the unconscious patients were left unattended. The report claimed that for several hours, neither any healthcare staff was seen monitoring the patients nor the dead bodies were moved.

Hospital superintendent denies negligence allegations

Speaking to India TV, the medical superintendent claimed that the visuals are misleading and they have adequate facilities for the patients. He also stated that LNJP is currently the largest hospital in the country treating coronavirus patients and they have successfully treated over 3,000 patients so far.

Dr Suresh Kumar also stated that LNJP is a tertiary care facility and often they get patients who are already critical. He claimed that the hospital follows all protocols of treatment of patients and processing of dead bodies.

Delhi has recorded 1366 fresh cases of coronavirus on June 9. The total active cases are now 18,543. The death toll is at 905. The total cases so far are at 31,309. 11,861 people have recovered so far.

Searched termsDelhi hospital coronavirus, Delhi LNJP hospital, AIIMS Delhi

