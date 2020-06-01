Southwest monsoon hits Kerala; Cyclone Nisarga to hit Gujarat, Maharashtra coasts on 3rd

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a statement declaring the onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala today. It is coinciding with its regular date. In the past two days, widespread rainfall was recorded over Kerala. As per the reports, over 70 per cent of the 14 rainfall monitoring stations for Monsoon onset in Kerala reported rainfall in the last two days.
IMD while informing about the Monsoon onset, said that the four-month-long Monsoon season accounts for 75 per cent of the overall rainfall. The rains will progress in the other parts of the country from June to September.
Skymet Weather announced Southwest Monsoon early
On 30th May 2020, a private forecaster Skymet Weather announced the onset of Southwest Monsoon in Kerala. However, IMD did not agree with the date and the reason was explained in the press release. IMD said that if 60 per cent of the available 14 stations that are Minicoy, Amini, Punalur, Thiruvananthapuram, Alapuzha, Kottayam, Kollam, Kochi, Thalassery, Kannur, Kudulu, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Mangalore report rainfall of 2.5 mm or more on two consecutive days then the onset of the Monsoon will be declared on the second day.
Cyclone Nisarga expected to cross South Gujarat and North Maharashtra coasts
On 3rd June, the South Coast of Gujarat and North Coast of Maharashtra may get hit by Cyclone Nisarga. Recently super cyclone Amphan has caused severe damage in West Bengal and Odisha. IMD has said that low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea has formed a depression on Monday morning. It will intensify into a Cyclonic storm and may hit coastal areas of Gujarat and Maharashtra.
IMD issued a red-colour coded warning on Sunday on Coastal Gujarat and Maharashtra. The fishermen were advised to return by Sunday and not to return till 4th June. IMD said that it would intensify further in cyclonic circulation in the next 24-hours.