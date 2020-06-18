Thursday, June 18, 2020
Home News Reports Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow Ratha Yatra amid coronavirus pandemic: Supreme...
Government and PolicyLawNews Reports
Updated:

Lord Jagannath won’t forgive us if we allow Ratha Yatra amid coronavirus pandemic: Supreme Court halts Odisha’s most popular annual festival

The PIL filed on June 15 by Bhubaneswar-based NGO ‘Odisha Vikas Parishad’ argued that holding the annual Rath Yatra, which attracts almost 10 lakh people from across the country and abroad would be an open invitation to infect lakhs of devotees with coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Rath Yatra festival of Puri stayed by Supreme Court for this year
SC stays annual Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra slated to be held on June 23, image via NDTV
5

The annual Jagannath Rath Yatra which was slated to take place in Odisha on June 23 has been stalled by the Supreme Court this year citing the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The bench headed by CJI SA Bobde ordered: “We consider it appropriate that in the interest of public health and safety of citizens to restrain the respondents from holding the Rath Yatra this year. We direct that no Rath Yatra will be held in the temple area of Odisha”.

The bench was hearing pleas seeking to cancel or postponement of the historic ‘Rath Yatra’ at Puri in Odisha.

Bhubaneswar-based NGO filed PIL against holding of annual Rath Yatra

The PIL filed on June 15 by Bhubaneswar-based NGO ‘Odisha Vikas Parishad’ through advocate Ranjeeta Rohatgi argued that holding the annual chariot festival, which attracts almost 10 lakh people from across the country and abroad would be an open invitation to infect lakhs of devotees given the spiralling number of Covid-19 patients in India, including Odisha.

Hearing the plea, the CJI observed: “We are not allowing this. Lord Jagannath will not forgive us if we allow this to continue. Activities related to the Rath Yatra is injuncted, ordered CJI SA Bobde.

The non-profit said allowing the rath yatra would violate the state government’s order. “This is a serious matter,” the Chief Justice of India has remarked.

It is pertinent to note here, that despite the central government guideline of opening places of worship since June 8. Odisha government had issued a blanket ban on places of worship and religious congregations till June 30 in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state.

Temple administration had decided to take out the Yatra under Section 144 imposition

Meanwhile, in Odisha, the construction of Raths for the Yatra are underway in full swing after the temple administration had decided to take out the Yatra under Section 144 imposition, without the presence of devotees. 

Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha

Jagannath Rath Yatra is a Hindu festival associated with Lord Jagannath held at Puri in the state of Odisha. During the annual event, devotees from all over the world throng to Puri with an earnest desire to help to pull the Lords’ chariots. It is a colourful festival which is celebrated every year in Puri. Lord Jagannath, with his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, comes out of his sanctum sanctorum in the 12th-century temple to give darshan to all Devotees belonging to all sects and communities.

Believed to be the oldest chariot procession in the world, this festival marks the annual ceremonial procession of Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Balabhadra and younger sister Subhadra, from their home temple to the Gundicha Temple in Puri, believed to be their aunt’s home.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsRatha Yatra Odisha, Odisha Ratha Yatra, Supreme Court Rath Yatra

Trending now

Media

Dear woke people, see the connection between Chinese aggression and ‘liberal’ anger on Article 370

Abhishek Banerjee -
The New York Times is clearly putting the blame on India for aggravating China
Read more
News Reports

Haryana: Muslim mob attacks Dalit boy with a battle axe in Mewat, threatens to kill him and his family

OpIndia Staff -
Haryana's Mewat region has been termed as "Mini Pakistan" by a retired justice Pawan Kumar's investigation team because of the atrocities meted out against Hindus, especially Dalits, by the majority Muslim community
Read more

Nail studded rods used to attack Indian soldiers, read how Chinese troops unleashed deceptive, savage attacks to the point of mutilation on our soldiers

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) had launched savage and deceptive attacks, many to a 'point of mutilation' against the Indian troops on Monday night.

Did you know Congress party had signed a deal with Chinese Communist Party to consult each other on ‘important issues’: Read details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
It is being said that the close connections between the Congress party and the CPC may be one of the reasons why the principal opposition party has now chosen to remain a mute spectator in attacking the Chinese and instead has been unleashing all its attacks against its own government.

Fact-check: Is Govt of India buying Rs 2.5 lakh ventilator for Rs 4 lakh using PM CARES Fund. Read how Congress ecosystem is spreading...

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
BEL CMD refutes allegations of 'ventilator scam' propagated on social media by Congress ecosystem.

BJP led govt in Manipur on the verge of collapse as 9 MLAs withdraw support, including 3 BJP MLAs switching to Congress

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NPP with 4 MLAs, 1 TMC and one independent MLA withdraw support to BJP led govt in Manipur, and 3 BJP MLAs join Congress

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
News Reports

Vile and insensitive: How self-proclaimed comedians ranted against India’s interests during the India-China standoff

OpIndia Staff -
The so-called comedians feel no compunction in mocking the deaths of Indian bravehearts along the frontline in their bid to take a swipe at PM Modi
Read more
News Reports

India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says troops have disengaged

OpIndia Staff -
While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed in the India-China stand-off
Read more
News Reports

India’s Lord Ram takes on China’s Dragon: How Hong Kong, Taiwan and Indian Twitter users came together in solidarity

OpIndia Staff -
The infographic of Lord Ram battling the Chinese Dragon was posted on the Hong Kong social media website LIHKG i
Read more
News Reports

Intelligence agencies red-flag 52 apps linked with China that may compromise user data: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Intelligence agencies claim that the Chinese mobile apps are not safe and are extracting a large amount of data outside India.
Read more
Politics

Omar Abdullah deactivates his Twitter account after warning Kashmiri radicals not to fall for China’s propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Omar Abdullah seems to have deleted his Twitter account late Wednesday evening after tweeting a warning to Kashmiri radicals about trusting China
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Lord Jagannath won’t forgive us if we allow Ratha Yatra amid coronavirus pandemic: Supreme Court halts Odisha’s most popular annual festival

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the temple administration had decided to take out the Rath Yatra under Section 144 imposition, without the presence of devotees. The construction of Ratha was already underway.
Read more
Media

Dear woke people, see the connection between Chinese aggression and ‘liberal’ anger on Article 370

Abhishek Banerjee -
The New York Times is clearly putting the blame on India for aggravating China
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Coronavirus recovered man refuses to donate his blood plasma after learning that recipient is Shia

OpIndia Staff -
A Shia Coronavirus patients at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad was denied blood plasma by a Sunni Muslim
Read more
News Reports

Haryana: Muslim mob attacks Dalit boy with a battle axe in Mewat, threatens to kill him and his family

OpIndia Staff -
Haryana's Mewat region has been termed as "Mini Pakistan" by a retired justice Pawan Kumar's investigation team because of the atrocities meted out against Hindus, especially Dalits, by the majority Muslim community
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi to launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to create rural infrastructure and provide employment to returned migrant workers

Raju Das -
The ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ will be launched by prime minister Narendra Modi on 20 June through Video-Conference.
Read more
News Reports

Nail studded rods used to attack Indian soldiers, read how Chinese troops unleashed deceptive, savage attacks to the point of mutilation on our soldiers

OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) had launched savage and deceptive attacks, many to a 'point of mutilation' against the Indian troops on Monday night.
Read more
News Reports

Trump signs Uighur bill, USA can now identify and sanction Chinese officials responsible for human rights violations in Xinjiang camps

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump has signed a bill into law that will make the USA government identify and sanction Chinese government officials responsible for human rights violations in Uighur camps in Xinjiang province.
Read more
Politics

Did you know Congress party had signed a deal with Chinese Communist Party to consult each other on ‘important issues’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is being said that the close connections between the Congress party and the CPC may be one of the reasons why the principal opposition party has now chosen to remain a mute spectator in attacking the Chinese and instead has been unleashing all its attacks against its own government.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus in Delhi: Four AAP MLAs tested positive so far, 2414 more cases on a single day

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday alone, Delhi saw a spike of 2414 cases and 67 deaths due to the Wuhan Coronavirus, a record hike in caseload on a single day.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Is Govt of India buying Rs 2.5 lakh ventilator for Rs 4 lakh using PM CARES Fund. Read how Congress ecosystem is spreading...

OpIndia Staff -
BEL CMD refutes allegations of 'ventilator scam' propagated on social media by Congress ecosystem.
Read more

Connect with us

231,466FansLike
381,201FollowersFollow
251,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com