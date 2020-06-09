Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Tamil Nadu shocker: Hungry eight-year-old girl gang raped multiple times by six men in Nagercoil, five including one 75-year-old Mohammad Noah arrested

The investigations into the matter revealed that the accused had been harassing the victim for some time now. They were hunting for an opportunity, which they got when she arrived to ask for food.

OpIndia Staff

Mohammad Noah and Abdul Zafar among 6 arrested in the gang-rape case in Tamil Nadu
Arrested accused in the gang-rape case (image courtesy: Matrubhumi.com)
9

In a blood-curdling incident, an 8-year-old girl was brutally raped by 6 people when the victim had gone to her neighbourhood to ask for food. The police have arrested all the six accused, two of whom are minors.

There is discontent among people after the horrifying incident of gang-rape in Nagercoil in Kanyakumari surfaced on social media. The accused include 75-year-old Mohammad Noah, 68-year-old Abdul Zafar, 53-year-old Zafar Hussain, and 52-year-old Zahdsan.

According to ‘Mathrubhumi‘ news, the mental condition of the minor girl’s mother is not well. The victim’s father has also his job which has also exacerbated the family’s financial situation.

The investigations into the matter revealed that the accused had been harassing the victim for some time now. They were hunting for an opportunity, which they got when she arrived to ask for food.

A few days back, the girl had reportedly complained to her father that some people were abusing her physically, causing her pain. On investigation, her father found that her daughter was indeed being abused for the last several days. A complaint has been filed in this case with the District SP and the Kulachal Women Police and the minor victim has been kept in Tirunelveli Child Improvement Home. The incident came on the heels of another case in Kerala where a 5-year-old girl was gang-raped.

