Monday, June 1, 2020
Updated:

Pakistan’s new terror outfit ‘TRF’ threatens to kill all Indians who plan to settle in Kashmir and ‘change demography’

TRF was reportedly launched late last year after abrogation of Article 370 which made Jammu & Kashmir an integral part of India without any riders attached.

OpIndia Staff

Pakistan's new offering in form of a new terror group: The Resistance Front (image courtesy: mantraya.org)
8

Pakistan’s new terror outfit ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF) has threatened to kill all Indian civilians who are not from Kashmir and plan to settle in the valley.

Journalist Aarti Tikoo Singh shared the pamphlet of the terror outfit signed by the ‘Commander Hamza’ wherein the outfit alleges that while the terror outfit has a ‘strict policy’ of not intentionally harming any ‘non-combatant/civilian or any race, religion or ethnicity under any circumstance’, it will not be ‘deceived’ by the plot of the BJP. The leaflet claimed that the BJP and RSS is trying to change the demography of the valley and want to settle ‘RSS Fascists’ under the ‘garb of civilian cover’.

Hence, the terror group has openly declared that any non-Kashmiri who goes to Kashmir with an intention to settle there eventually will be treated as an ‘RSS agent’ and ‘not a civilian’ and be ‘dealt with appropriately’.

The Resistance Front – TRF, the new terror outfit of Pakistan

A report in Hindustan Times earlier this month suggested that the intelligence agencies have flagged the new Pakistan-based terror outfit is controlled by three top handlers of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Pakistan. TRF was reportedly launched late last year after abrogation of Article 370 which made Jammu & Kashmir an integral part of India without any riders attached. According to Indian security officials, the Lashkar leaders formed the core of the group and handled from Pakistan. Sajad Jatt for South Kashmir, Khalid for Central Kashmir and Hanzala Adnan for North Kashmir were named in the security report, states HT.

Pakistan's new terror outfit 'TRF' threatens to kill all Indians who plan to settle in Kashmir and 'change demography'

