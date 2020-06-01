Pakistan’s new terror outfit ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF) has threatened to kill all Indian civilians who are not from Kashmir and plan to settle in the valley.

BREAKING @ians_india: Pakistan’s new #terror group for Kashmir ‘The Resistance Front’ while trying very hard to appear “secular” & “native”, THREATENS to KILL non-Kashmiris who plan to settle down in Kashmir under the new domicile law of the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/iTUxKSSe87 — Aarti Tikoo Singh (@AartiTikoo) June 1, 2020

Journalist Aarti Tikoo Singh shared the pamphlet of the terror outfit signed by the ‘Commander Hamza’ wherein the outfit alleges that while the terror outfit has a ‘strict policy’ of not intentionally harming any ‘non-combatant/civilian or any race, religion or ethnicity under any circumstance’, it will not be ‘deceived’ by the plot of the BJP. The leaflet claimed that the BJP and RSS is trying to change the demography of the valley and want to settle ‘RSS Fascists’ under the ‘garb of civilian cover’.

Hence, the terror group has openly declared that any non-Kashmiri who goes to Kashmir with an intention to settle there eventually will be treated as an ‘RSS agent’ and ‘not a civilian’ and be ‘dealt with appropriately’.

The Resistance Front – TRF, the new terror outfit of Pakistan

A report in Hindustan Times earlier this month suggested that the intelligence agencies have flagged the new Pakistan-based terror outfit is controlled by three top handlers of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Pakistan. TRF was reportedly launched late last year after abrogation of Article 370 which made Jammu & Kashmir an integral part of India without any riders attached. According to Indian security officials, the Lashkar leaders formed the core of the group and handled from Pakistan. Sajad Jatt for South Kashmir, Khalid for Central Kashmir and Hanzala Adnan for North Kashmir were named in the security report, states HT.